Fantasy football mock draft: 12-team, half-PPR

Our ESPN Fantasy staff got together for our final fantasy football mock draft before the official start of summer, using a 12-team, half-PPR format.

This draft featured the following participants (in order of first-round selection): Daniel Dopp, Eric Moody, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Kyle Soppe, Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Tyler Fulghum, Liz Loza, Keith Lipscomb, Field Yates, Marcel Louis-Jacques and Joe Kaiser.

Who went No. 1? When was Bijan Robinson taken? And how far did Dalvin Cook fall?

Below, you will find round-by-round picks. At the very bottom, we have also included a listing of each team's roster.

Round 1

1. Justin Jefferson, Min (WR1) -- Dopp

2. Christian McCaffrey, SF (RB1) -- Moody

3. Austin Ekeler, LAC (RB2) -- Cockcroft

4. Cooper Kupp, LAR (WR2) -- Soppe

5. Bijan Robinson, Atl (RB3) -- Bowen

6. Ja'Marr Chase, Cin (WR3) -- Clay

7. Tyreek Hill, Mia (WR4) -- Fulghum

8. Jonathan Taylor, Ind (RB4) -- Loza

9. Travis Kelce, KC (TE1) -- Lipscomb

10. Derrick Henry, Ten (RB5) -- Yates

11. Saquon Barkley, NYG (RB6) -- Louis-Jacques

12. Davante Adams, LV (WR5) -- Kaiser

Bowen on strategy to draft Bijan Robinson: I looked at Chase at No. 5. Game-changer. Decided to make the move for Robinson, however, because I see him as an all-purpose playmaker in the Atlanta offense. Rushing volume, formation flexibility in the pass game and big-play juice. Robinson has top-three potential at the RB position as a rookie.

Loza on selecting Jonathan Taylor: Can't let that recency bias bite you. Taylor is still one of the few every-down options at the position. He's also only 24 years old and, by the time the season starts, will have had seven months to recover from the minimally invasive clean-out procedure performed on his ankle. Taylor averaged at least 5.0 YPC over his first two seasons (with subpar QB play). A mobile QB like Anthony Richardson might result in a few vultured goal-line opportunities, but the rookie's addition also figures to boost Taylor's efficiency. Expected to touch the ball upwards of 20 times per game, Taylor is due for a bounce-back. He's just inside my top-five fantasy RBs.

Round 2

13. Josh Jacobs, LV (RB7) -- Kaiser

14. Stefon Diggs, Buf (WR6) -- Louis-Jacques

15. CeeDee Lamb, Dal (WR7) -- Yates

16. Garrett Wilson, NYJ (WR8) -- Lipscomb

17. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Det (WR9) -- Loza

18. Mark Andrews, Bal (TE2) -- Fulghum

19. Nick Chubb, Cle (RB8) -- Clay

20. A.J. Brown, Phi (WR10) -- Bowen

21. Tony Pollard, Dal (RB9) -- Soppe

22. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (RB10) -- Cockcroft

23. Najee Harris, Pit (RB11) -- Moody

24. Travis Etienne Jr., Jax (RB12) -- Dopp

Lipscomb on Round 2 approach after taking Travis Kelce in Round 1: I was looking for the best player available, ideally one with a high ceiling, and Wilson fit the bill. By not taking a RB in Round 2, I was committed to finding backs whose skills or situations were appealing to me the rest of the draft, hoping to hit on a couple of them. Kelce gives you a decided advantage over the rest of the league at TE, which can help offset at least some of that uncertainty in the backfield.

Round 3

25. Jaylen Waddle, Mia (WR11) -- Dopp

26. Joe Mixon, Cin (RB13) -- Moody

27. Tee Higgins, Cin (WR12) -- Cockcroft

28. DeVonta Smith, Phi (WR13) -- Soppe

29. Aaron Jones, GB (RB14) -- Bowen

30. DK Metcalf, Sea (WR14) -- Clay

31. Chris Olave, NO (WR15) -- Fulghum

32. Patrick Mahomes, KC (QB1) -- Loza

33. Breece Hall, NYJ (RB15) -- Lipscomb

34. Kenneth Walker III, Sea (RB16) -- Yates

35. Jahmyr Gibbs, Det (RB17) -- Louis-Jacques

36. Deebo Samuel, SF (WR16) -- Kaiser

Yates on Kenneth Walker III: Walker could be viewed as a bit of a risk given the selection of Zach Charbonnet for Seattle, but that was a bit offset by the half-PPR format, as Walker still feels like a strong bet to see a ton of carries this season. Yes, Walker's value was suppressed during the 2023 NFL draft, but he showed star potential as a rookie that is too good to ignore.

Round 4

37. Jalen Hurts, Phi (QB2) -- Kaiser

38. Amari Cooper, Cle (WR17) -- Louis-Jacques

39. Josh Allen, Buf (QB3) -- Yates

40. Diontae Johnson, Pit (WR18) -- Lipscomb

41. T.J. Hockenson, Min (TE3) -- Loza

42. Lamar Jackson, Bal (QB4) -- Fulghum

43. Dameon Pierce, Hou (RB18) -- Clay

44. Justin Fields, Chi (QB5) -- Bowen

45. James Conner, Ari (RB19) -- Soppe

46. DJ Moore, Chi (WR19) -- Cockcroft

47. Jerry Jeudy, Den (WR20) -- Moody

48. Keenan Allen, LAC (WR21) -- Dopp

Dopp on his selecting Keenan Allen and Joe Burrow back to back: Grabbing Allen at the end of the fourth felt like really good value for a veteran on an offense that should be more explosive this year. I know he's older, but I love him as my WR3. I didn't plan on taking Burrow to start the fifth, but I wanted to ensure I was able to get a top-tier QB, and after seeing the run at the position in the fourth round (Hurts, Allen, Lamar, Fields), I decided to make the move.

Round 5

49. Joe Burrow, Cin (QB6) -- Dopp

50. Alexander Mattison, Min (RB20) -- Moody

51. J.K. Dobbins, Bal (RB21) -- Cockcroft

52. Calvin Ridley, Jax (WR22) -- Soppe

53. Christian Watson, GB (WR23) -- Bowen

54. Chris Godwin, TB (WR24) -- Clay

55. Isiah Pacheco, KC (RB22) -- Fulghum

56. Terry McLaurin, Wsh (WR25) -- Loza

57. Rachaad White, TB (RB23) -- Lipscomb

58. Darren Waller, NYG (TE4) -- Yates

59. Justin Herbert, LAC (QB7) -- Louis-Jacques

60. Dalvin Cook, FA (RB24) -- Kaiser

Soppe on drafting Calvin Ridley: I'm all-in on the value that the Jaguars provide this season, so ending up with the Lawrence/Ridley stack wasn't surprising. I felt good about having a nice floor with my first four picks, something that allowed me to take this risk. Do I think Ridley steps back into the elite numbers he posted in his last full season (90-1,374-9)? Probably not, but this offense had three players catch 70-plus passes a season ago, and Ridley's per-catch upside gives him elite week-to-week potential as my flex option.

Round 6

61. Miles Sanders, Car (RB25) -- Kaiser

62. D'Andre Swift, Phi (RB26) -- Louis-Jacques

63. DeAndre Hopkins, FA (WR26) -- Yates

64. Deshaun Watson, Cle (QB8) -- Lipscomb

65. Christian Kirk, Jax (WR27) -- Loza

66. Cam Akers, LAR (RB27) -- Fulghum

67. Mike Williams, LAC (WR28) -- Clay

68. Brandon Aiyuk, SF (WR29) -- Bowen

69. Trevor Lawrence, Jax (QB9) -- Soppe

70. Kyle Pitts, Atl (TE5) -- Cockcroft

71. Marquise Brown, Ari (WR30) -- Moody

72. David Montgomery, Det (RB28) -- Dopp

Round 7

73. Dallas Goedert, Phi (TE6) -- Dopp

74. Tyler Lockett, Sea (WR31) -- Moody

75. Drake London, Atl (WR32) -- Cockcroft

76. George Kittle, SF (TE7) -- Soppe

77. Jahan Dotson, Wsh (WR33) -- Bowen

78. James Cook, Buf (RB29) -- Clay

79. Alvin Kamara, NO (RB30) -- Fulghum

80. AJ Dillon, GB (RB31) -- Loza

81. Samaje Perine, Den (RB32) -- Lipscomb

82. Mike Evans, TB (WR34) -- Yates

83. Brandin Cooks, Dal (WR35) -- Louis-Jacques

84. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Sea (WR36) -- Kaiser

Round 8

85. Brian Robinson Jr., Wsh (RB33) -- Kaiser

86. Evan Engram, Jax (TE8) -- Louis-Jacques

87. Javonte Williams, Den (RB34) -- Yates

88. Michael Pittman Jr., Ind (WR37) -- Lipscomb

89. Jakobi Meyers, LV (WR38) -- Loza

90. Treylon Burks, Ten (WR39) -- Fulghum

91. Pat Freiermuth, Pit (TE9) -- Clay

92. Khalil Herbert, Chi (RB35) -- Bowen

93. Jordan Addison, Min (WR40) -- Soppe

94. Rashaad Penny, Phi (RB36) -- Cockcroft

95. Dak Prescott, Dal (QB10) -- Moody

96. Michael Thomas, NO (WR41) -- Dopp

Round 9

97. George Pickens, Pit (WR42) -- Dopp

98. David Njoku, Cle (TE10) -- Moody

99. Tua Tagovailoa, Mia (QB11) -- Cockcroft

100. Jerick McKinnon, KC (RB37) -- Soppe

101. Zach Charbonnet, Sea (RB38) -- Bowen

102. Odell Beckham Jr., Bal (WR43) -- Clay

103. Kadarius Toney, KC (WR44) -- Fulghum

104. Jamaal Williams, NO (RB39) -- Loza

105. DJ Chark, Car (WR45) -- Lipscomb

106. Courtland Sutton, Den (WR46) -- Yates

107. Raheem Mostert, Mia (RB40) -- Louis-Jacques

108. Gabe Davis, Buf (WR47) -- Kaiser

Round 10

109. Dalton Kincaid, Buf (TE11) -- Kaiser

110. Adam Thielen, Car (WR48) -- Louis-Jacques

111. Quentin Johnston, LAC (WR49) -- Yates

112. JuJu Smith-Schuster, NE (WR50) -- Lipscomb

113. Nico Collins, Hou (WR51) -- Loza

114. Tyler Allgeier, Atl (RB41) -- Fulghum

115. Kirk Cousins, Min (QB12) -- Clay

116. Rondale Moore, Ari (WR52) -- Bowen

117. Allen Lazard, NYJ (WR53) -- Soppe

118. Aaron Rodgers, NYJ (QB13) -- Cockcroft

119. Devon Achane, Mia (RB42) -- Moody

120. Antonio Gibson, Wsh (RB43) -- Dopp

Round 11

121. Zay Flowers, Bal (WR54) -- Dopp

122. Jameson Williams, Det (WR55) -- Moody

123. Rashod Bateman, Bal (WR56) -- Cockcroft

124. Skyy Moore, KC (WR57) -- Soppe

125. Tyler Boyd, Cin (WR58) -- Bowen

126. Darnell Mooney, Chi (WR59) -- Clay

127. Damien Harris, Buf (RB44) -- Fulghum

128. Tyquan Thornton, NE (WR60) -- Loza

129. Elijah Mitchell, SF (RB45) -- Lipscomb

130. Chase Claypool, Chi (WR61) -- Yates

131. San Francisco 49ers DST (D/ST1) -- Louis-Jacques

132. Anthony Richardson, Ind (QB14) -- Kaiser

Round 12

133. Devin Singletary, Hou (RB46) -- Kaiser

134. John Metchie III, Hou (WR62) -- Louis-Jacques

135. Elijah Moore, Cle (WR63) -- Yates

136. Daniel Jones, NYG (QB15) -- Lipscomb

137. Kendre Miller, NO (RB47) -- Loza

138. Jonathan Mingo, Car (WR64) -- Fulghum

139. Roschon Johnson, Chi (RB48) -- Clay

140. Dalton Schultz, Hou (TE12) -- Bowen

141. Ezekiel Elliott, FA (RB49) -- Soppe

142. Joshua Kelley, LAC (RB50) -- Cockcroft

143. Van Jefferson, LAR (WR65) -- Moody

144. Cole Kmet, Chi (TE13) -- Dopp

Round 13

145. Jeff Wilson Jr., Mia (RB51) -- Dopp

146. Michael Gallup, Dal (WR66) -- Moody

147. Chigoziem Okonkwo, Ten (TE14) -- Cockcroft

148. Michael Carter, NYJ (RB52) -- Soppe

149. Tyjae Spears, Ten (RB53) -- Bowen

150. Geno Smith, Sea (QB16) -- Clay

151. Gerald Everett, LAC (TE15) -- Fulghum

152. Tyler Higbee, LAR (TE16) -- Loza

153. Jaylen Warren, Pit (RB54) -- Lipscomb

154. Zonovan Knight, NYJ (RB55) -- Yates

155. Russell Wilson, Den (QB17) -- Louis-Jacques

156. Zay Jones, Jax (WR67) -- Kaiser

Round 14

157. Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cle (WR68) -- Kaiser

158. Zach Ertz, Ari (TE17) -- Louis-Jacques

159. Rashee Rice, KC (WR69) -- Yates

160. Justin Tucker, Bal (K1) -- Lipscomb

161. Kenny Pickett, Pit (QB18) -- Loza

162. Jerome Ford, Cle (RB56) -- Fulghum

163. Buffalo Bills DST (D/ST2) -- Clay

164. Pittsburgh Steelers DST (D/ST3) -- Bowen

165. New Orleans Saints DST (D/ST4) -- Soppe

166. Chase Brown, Cin (RB57) -- Cockcroft

167. Keaontay Ingram, Ari (RB58) -- Moody

168. Miami Dolphins DST (D/ST5) -- Dopp

Round 15

169. Daniel Carlson, LV (K2) -- Dopp

170. Dallas Cowboys DST (D/ST6) -- Moody

171. Evan McPherson, Cin (K3) -- Cockcroft

172. Harrison Butker, KC (K4) -- Soppe

173. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC (WR70) -- Bowen

174. Graham Gano, NYG (K5) -- Clay

175. Greg Zuerlein, NYJ (K6) -- Fulghum

176. New York Jets DST (D/ST7) -- Loza

177. New England Patriots DST (D/ST8) -- Lipscomb

178. Green Bay Packers DST (D/ST9) -- Yates

179. Chuba Hubbard, Car (RB59) -- Louis-Jacques

180. Jake Elliott, Phi (K7) -- Kaiser

Round 16

181. Seattle Seahawks DST (D/ST10) -- Kaiser

182. Jason Myers, Sea (K8) -- Louis-Jacques

183. Tyler Bass, Buf (K9) -- Yates

184. D'Onta Foreman, Chi (RB60) -- Lipscomb

185. Younghoe Koo, Atl (K10) -- Loza

186. Carolina Panthers DST (D/ST11) -- Fulghum

187. Juwan Johnson, NO (TE18) -- Clay

188. Brandon McManus, Jax (K11) -- Bowen

189. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (RB61) -- Soppe

190. Baltimore Ravens DST (D/ST12) -- Cockcroft

191. Jake Moody, SF (K12) -- Moody

192. Matthew Stafford, LAR (QB19) -- Dopp

Team rosters are presented in first-round pick order. Picks and bye weeks are indicated in parentheses in this manner: (Round.Pick | Bye)

Team Dopp

QB1 Joe Burrow, Cin (Pick: 5.1 | Bye: 7)

QB2 Matthew Stafford, LAR (Pick: 16.12 | Bye: 5)

RB1 Travis Etienne Jr., Jax (Pick: 2.12 | Bye: 9)

RB2 David Montgomery, Det (Pick: 6.12 | Bye: 9)

RB3 Antonio Gibson, Wsh (Pick: 10.12 | Bye: 14)

RB4 Jeff Wilson Jr., Mia (Pick: 13.1 | Bye: 10)

WR1 Justin Jefferson, Min (Pick: 1.1 | Bye: 13)

WR2 Jaylen Waddle, Mia (Pick: 3.1 | Bye: 10)

WR3 Keenan Allen, LAC (Pick: 4.12 | Bye: 13)

WR4 Michael Thomas, NO (Pick: 8.12 | Bye: 11)

WR5 George Pickens, Pit (Pick: 9.1 | Bye: 6)

WR6 Zay Flowers, Bal (Pick: 11.1 | Bye: 13)

TE1 Dallas Goedert, Phi (Pick: 7.1 | Bye: 10)

TE2 Cole Kmet, Chi (Pick: 12.12 | Bye: 13)

K1 Daniel Carlson, LV (Pick: 15.1 | Bye: 10)

D/ST1 Miami Dolphins DST (Pick: 14.12 | Bye: 10)

Team Moody

QB1 Dak Prescott, Dal (Pick: 8.11 | Bye: 7)

RB1 Christian McCaffrey, SF (Pick: 1.2 | Bye: 5)

RB2 Najee Harris, Pit (Pick: 2.11 | Bye: 6)

RB3 Joe Mixon, Cin (Pick: 3.2 | Bye: 7)

RB4 Alexander Mattison, Min (Pick: 5.2 | Bye: 13)

RB5 Devon Achane, Mia (Pick: 10.11 | Bye: 10)

RB6 Keaontay Ingram, Ari (Pick: 14.11 | Bye: 14)

WR1 Jerry Jeudy, Den (Pick: 4.11 | Bye: 9)

WR2 Marquise Brown, Ari (Pick: 6.11 | Bye: 14)

WR3 Tyler Lockett, Sea (Pick: 7.2 | Bye: 9)

WR4 Jameson Williams, Det (Pick: 11.2 | Bye: 9)

WR5 Van Jefferson, LAR (Pick: 12.11 | Bye: 5)

WR6 Michael Gallup, Dal (Pick: 13.2 | Bye: 7)

TE1 David Njoku, Cle (Pick: 9.2 | Bye: 5)

K1 Jake Moody, SF (Pick: 16.11 | Bye: 5)

D/ST1 Dallas Cowboys DST (Pick: 15.2 | Bye: 7)

Team Cockcroft

QB1 Tua Tagovailoa, Mia (Pick: 9.3 | Bye: 10)

QB2 Aaron Rodgers, NYJ (Pick: 10.10 | Bye: 7)

RB1 Austin Ekeler, LAC (Pick: 1.3 | Bye: 13)

RB2 Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (Pick: 2.10 | Bye: 11)

RB3 J.K. Dobbins, Bal (Pick: 5.3 | Bye: 13)

RB4 Rashaad Penny, Phi (Pick: 8.10 | Bye: 10)

RB5 Joshua Kelley, LAC (Pick: 12.10 | Bye: 13)

RB6 Chase Brown, Cin (Pick: 14.10 | Bye: 7)

WR1 Tee Higgins, Cin (Pick: 3.3 | Bye: 7)

WR2 DJ Moore, Chi (Pick: 4.10 | Bye: 13)

WR3 Drake London, Atl (Pick: 7.3 | Bye: 11)

WR4 Rashod Bateman, Bal (Pick: 11.3 | Bye: 13)

TE1 Kyle Pitts, Atl (Pick: 6.10 | Bye: 11)

TE2 Chigoziem Okonkwo, Ten (Pick: 13.3 | Bye: 7)

K1 Evan McPherson, Cin (Pick: 15.3 | Bye: 7)

D/ST1 Baltimore Ravens DST (Pick: 16.10 | Bye: 13)

Team Soppe

QB1 Trevor Lawrence, Jax (Pick: 6.9 | Bye: 9)

RB1 Tony Pollard, Dal (Pick: 2.9 | Bye: 7)

RB2 James Conner, Ari (Pick: 4.9 | Bye: 14)

RB3 Jerick McKinnon, KC (Pick: 9.4 | Bye: 10)

RB4 Ezekiel Elliott, FA (Pick: 12.9 | Bye: --)

RB5 Michael Carter, NYJ (Pick: 13.4 | Bye: 7)

RB6 Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (Pick: 16.9 | Bye: 10)

WR1 Cooper Kupp, LAR (Pick: 1.4 | Bye: 5)

WR2 DeVonta Smith, Phi (Pick: 3.4 | Bye: 10)

WR3 Calvin Ridley, Jax (Pick: 5.4 | Bye: 9)

WR4 Jordan Addison, Min (Pick: 8.9 | Bye: 13)

WR5 Allen Lazard, NYJ (Pick: 10.9 | Bye: 7)

WR6 Skyy Moore, KC (Pick: 11.4 | Bye: 10)

TE1 George Kittle, SF (Pick: 7.4 | Bye: 5)

K1 Harrison Butker, KC (Pick: 15.4 | Bye: 10)

D/ST1 New Orleans Saints DST (Pick: 14.9 | Bye: 11)

Team Bowen

QB1 Justin Fields, Chi (Pick: 4.8 | Bye: 13)

RB1 Bijan Robinson, Atl (Pick: 1.5 | Bye: 11)

RB2 Aaron Jones, GB (Pick: 3.5 | Bye: 6)

RB3 Khalil Herbert, Chi (Pick: 8.8 | Bye: 13)

RB4 Zach Charbonnet, Sea (Pick: 9.5 | Bye: 9)

RB5 Tyjae Spears, Ten (Pick: 13.5 | Bye: 7)

WR1 A.J. Brown, Phi (Pick: 2.8 | Bye: 10)

WR2 Christian Watson, GB (Pick: 5.5 | Bye: 6)

WR3 Brandon Aiyuk, SF (Pick: 6.8 | Bye: 5)

WR4 Jahan Dotson, Wsh (Pick: 7.5 | Bye: 14)

WR5 Rondale Moore, Ari (Pick: 10.8 | Bye: 14)

WR6 Tyler Boyd, Cin (Pick: 11.5 | Bye: 7)

WR7 Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC (Pick: 15.5 | Bye: 10)

TE1 Dalton Schultz, Hou (Pick: 12.8 | Bye: 7)

K1 Brandon McManus, Jax (Pick: 16.8 | Bye: 9)

D/ST1 Pittsburgh Steelers DST (Pick: 14.8 | Bye: 6)

Team Clay

QB1 Kirk Cousins, Min (Pick: 10.7 | Bye: 13)

QB2 Geno Smith, Sea (Pick: 13.6 | Bye: 9)

RB1 Nick Chubb, Cle (Pick: 2.7 | Bye: 5)

RB2 Dameon Pierce, Hou (Pick: 4.7 | Bye: 7)

RB3 James Cook, Buf (Pick: 7.6 | Bye: 13)

RB4 Roschon Johnson, Chi (Pick: 12.7 | Bye: 13)

WR1 Ja'Marr Chase, Cin (Pick: 1.6 | Bye: 7)

WR2 DK Metcalf, Sea (Pick: 3.6 | Bye: 9)

WR3 Chris Godwin, TB (Pick: 5.6 | Bye: 5)

WR4 Mike Williams, LAC (Pick: 6.7 | Bye: 13)

WR5 Odell Beckham Jr., Bal (Pick: 9.6 | Bye: 13)

WR6 Darnell Mooney, Chi (Pick: 11.6 | Bye: 13)

TE1 Pat Freiermuth, Pit (Pick: 8.7 | Bye: 6)

TE2 Juwan Johnson, NO (Pick: 16.7 | Bye: 11)

K1 Graham Gano, NYG (Pick: 15.6 | Bye: 13)

D/ST1 Buffalo Bills DST (Pick: 14.7 | Bye: 13)

Team Fulghum

QB1 Lamar Jackson, Bal (Pick: 4.6 | Bye: 13)

RB1 Isiah Pacheco, KC (Pick: 5.7 | Bye: 10)

RB2 Cam Akers, LAR (Pick: 6.6 | Bye: 5)

RB3 Alvin Kamara, NO (Pick: 7.7 | Bye: 11)

RB4 Tyler Allgeier, Atl (Pick: 10.6 | Bye: 11)

RB5 Damien Harris, Buf (Pick: 11.7 | Bye: 13)

RB6 Jerome Ford, Cle (Pick: 14.6 | Bye: 5)

WR1 Tyreek Hill, Mia (Pick: 1.7 | Bye: 10)

WR2 Chris Olave, NO (Pick: 3.7 | Bye: 11)

WR3 Treylon Burks, Ten (Pick: 8.6 | Bye: 7)

WR4 Kadarius Toney, KC (Pick: 9.7 | Bye: 10)

WR5 Jonathan Mingo, Car (Pick: 12.6 | Bye: 7)

TE1 Mark Andrews, Bal (Pick: 2.6 | Bye: 13)

TE2 Gerald Everett, LAC (Pick: 13.7 | Bye: 13)

K1 Greg Zuerlein, NYJ (Pick: 15.7 | Bye: 7)

D/ST1 Carolina Panthers DST (Pick: 16.6 | Bye: 7)

Team Loza

QB1 Patrick Mahomes, KC (Pick: 3.8 | Bye: 10)

QB2 Kenny Pickett, Pit (Pick: 14.5 | Bye: 6)

RB1 Jonathan Taylor, Ind (Pick: 1.8 | Bye: 11)

RB2 AJ Dillon, GB (Pick: 7.8 | Bye: 6)

RB3 Jamaal Williams, NO (Pick: 9.8 | Bye: 11)

RB4 Kendre Miller, NO (Pick: 12.5 | Bye: 11)

WR1 Amon-Ra St. Brown, Det (Pick: 2.5 | Bye: 9)

WR2 Terry McLaurin, Wsh (Pick: 5.8 | Bye: 14)

WR3 Christian Kirk, Jax (Pick: 6.5 | Bye: 9)

WR4 Jakobi Meyers, LV (Pick: 8.5 | Bye: 10)

WR5 Nico Collins, Hou (Pick: 10.5 | Bye: 7)

WR6 Tyquan Thornton, NE (Pick: 11.8 | Bye: 11)

TE1 T.J. Hockenson, Min (Pick: 4.5 | Bye: 13)

TE2 Tyler Higbee, LAR (Pick: 13.8 | Bye: 5)

K1 Younghoe Koo, Atl (Pick: 16.5 | Bye: 11)

D/ST1 New York Jets DST (Pick: 15.8 | Bye: 7)

Team Lipscomb

QB1 Deshaun Watson, Cle (Pick: 6.4 | Bye: 5)

QB2 Daniel Jones, NYG (Pick: 12.4 | Bye: 13)

RB1 Breece Hall, NYJ (Pick: 3.9 | Bye: 7)

RB2 Rachaad White, TB (Pick: 5.9 | Bye: 5)

RB3 Samaje Perine, Den (Pick: 7.9 | Bye: 9)

RB4 Elijah Mitchell, SF (Pick: 11.9 | Bye: 5)

RB5 Jaylen Warren, Pit (Pick: 13.9 | Bye: 6)

RB6 D'Onta Foreman, Chi (Pick: 16.4 | Bye: 13)

WR1 Garrett Wilson, NYJ (Pick: 2.4 | Bye: 7)

WR2 Diontae Johnson, Pit (Pick: 4.4 | Bye: 6)

WR3 Michael Pittman Jr., Ind (Pick: 8.4 | Bye: 11)

WR4 DJ Chark, Car (Pick: 9.9 | Bye: 7)

WR5 JuJu Smith-Schuster, NE (Pick: 10.4 | Bye: 11)

TE1 Travis Kelce, KC (Pick: 1.9 | Bye: 10)

K1 Justin Tucker, Bal (Pick: 14.4 | Bye: 13)

D/ST1 New England Patriots DST (Pick: 15.9 | Bye: 11)

Team Yates

QB1 Josh Allen, Buf (Pick: 4.3 | Bye: 13)

RB1 Derrick Henry, Ten (Pick: 1.10 | Bye: 7)

RB2 Kenneth Walker III, Sea (Pick: 3.10 | Bye: 9)

RB3 Javonte Williams, Den (Pick: 8.3 | Bye: 9)

RB4 Zonovan Knight, NYJ (Pick: 13.10 | Bye: 7)

WR1 CeeDee Lamb, Dal (Pick: 2.3 | Bye: 7)

WR2 DeAndre Hopkins, FA (Pick: 6.3 | Bye: --)

WR3 Mike Evans, TB (Pick: 7.10 | Bye: 5)

WR4 Courtland Sutton, Den (Pick: 9.10 | Bye: 9)

WR5 Quentin Johnston, LAC (Pick: 10.3 | Bye: 13)

WR6 Chase Claypool, Chi (Pick: 11.10 | Bye: 13)

WR7 Elijah Moore, Cle (Pick: 12.3 | Bye: 5)

WR8 Rashee Rice, KC (Pick: 14.3 | Bye: 10)

TE1 Darren Waller, NYG (Pick: 5.10 | Bye: 13)

K1 Tyler Bass, Buf (Pick: 16.3 | Bye: 13)

D/ST1 Green Bay Packers DST (Pick: 15.10 | Bye: 6)

Team Louis-Jacques

QB1 Justin Herbert, LAC (Pick: 5.11 | Bye: 13)

QB2 Russell Wilson, Den (Pick: 13.11 | Bye: 9)

RB1 Saquon Barkley, NYG (Pick: 1.11 | Bye: 13)

RB2 Jahmyr Gibbs, Det (Pick: 3.11 | Bye: 9)

RB3 D'Andre Swift, Phi (Pick: 6.2 | Bye: 10)

RB4 Raheem Mostert, Mia (Pick: 9.11 | Bye: 10)

RB5 Chuba Hubbard, Car (Pick: 15.11 | Bye: 7)

WR1 Stefon Diggs, Buf (Pick: 2.2 | Bye: 13)

WR2 Amari Cooper, Cle (Pick: 4.2 | Bye: 5)

WR3 Brandin Cooks, Dal (Pick: 7.11 | Bye: 7)

WR4 Adam Thielen, Car (Pick: 10.2 | Bye: 7)

WR5 John Metchie III, Hou (Pick: 12.2 | Bye: 7)

TE1 Evan Engram, Jax (Pick: 8.2 | Bye: 9)

TE2 Zach Ertz, Ari (Pick: 14.2 | Bye: 14)

K1 Jason Myers, Sea (Pick: 16.2 | Bye: 9)

D/ST1 San Francisco 49ers DST (Pick: 11.11 | Bye: 5)

Team Kaiser

QB1 Jalen Hurts, Phi (Pick: 4.1 | Bye: 10)

QB2 Anthony Richardson, Ind (Pick: 11.12 | Bye: 11)

RB1 Josh Jacobs, LV (Pick: 2.1 | Bye: 10)

RB2 Dalvin Cook, FA (Pick: 5.12 | Bye: --)

RB3 Miles Sanders, Car (Pick: 6.1 | Bye: 7)

RB4 Brian Robinson Jr., Wsh (Pick: 8.1 | Bye: 14)

RB5 Devin Singletary, Hou (Pick: 12.1 | Bye: 7)

WR1 Davante Adams, LV (Pick: 1.12 | Bye: 10)

WR2 Deebo Samuel, SF (Pick: 3.12 | Bye: 5)

WR3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Sea (Pick: 7.12 | Bye: 9)

WR4 Gabe Davis, Buf (Pick: 9.12 | Bye: 13)

WR5 Zay Jones, Jax (Pick: 13.12 | Bye: 9)

WR6 Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cle (Pick: 14.1 | Bye: 5)

TE1 Dalton Kincaid, Buf (Pick: 10.1 | Bye: 13)

K1 Jake Elliott, Phi (Pick: 15.12 | Bye: 10)

D/ST1 Seattle Seahawks DST (Pick: 16.1 | Bye: 9)