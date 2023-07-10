Patriots QB Mac Jones is one of many at his position to ignore in standard fantasy leagues, but not in superflex, where all the starting quarterbacks matter. (0:53)

Quarterback has always been the signature position on the football field, and for fantasy football purposes, there is always tremendous depth at the position in standard leagues. Nothing against a standard league, but sometimes it can be just so, well, standard. Yeah, we all enjoy that one quarterback we don't even have to think about, fill in for the bye week, build the best set of typical flex-eligible options around the QB and there is your fantasy football team. It's fine, certainly time-tested and traditional, but perhaps we can do a bit better.

What makes superflex different?

Superflex leagues are becoming all the proverbial rage because there are so many productive quarterbacks in the NFL, it only makes sense to tap into that subset and rely on more than one of them for your fantasy team. That is what differentiates a superflex format from a standard one. The superflex slot -- in ESPN leagues, it is listed as "OP" (offensive player) -- can be a QB, RB, WR or TE, which is different from the regular flex slot, which cannot be a QB. Whenever possible, your superflex player should be a second quarterback, for even in average single-game performances they generally provide more fantasy points on a consistent basis than running backs, wide receivers and tight ends. We add scoring, we add strategy and we add interest!

How does this change the draft?

Fading quarterbacks in a standard league is a realistic and successful strategy because there are always more than 10 or 12 of them worthy of starting for your fantasy team. The line may differ for everyone, but it always seemed a bit silly seeing Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins as a free agent in so many standard leagues, since he has been a top-12 QB in ESPN scoring each of the past three seasons, and six of eight. In a superflex format, he is an early-round draft pick, which feels more realistic.

Everything changes on superflex draft day, and unlike a standard league, in which we can usually spot the managers who jump for the top signal-callers such as Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes and the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen in the early rounds while half the managers wait a good, long while, most quarterbacks are coveted in superflex. They should be! One of the arguments for fading quarterback in standard formats is, put simply, "you only need one." In superflex, you tend to play two at all times and likely draft three or even four. They are that critical. This tips the value to the most important position in the sport.

Superflex formats are growing in popularity each year, not only because this format creates more scoring and a greater range in week-to-week results, but because anything goes on draft day. Most of us acknowledge draft day is the one we look forward to each year because we welcome the players we will aggressively root for over the next few months, but draft day can also be a bit predictable in standard play. This is not so in superflex formats.

For example, quarterbacks seldom are picked in the first round of standard leagues, and for good reason. You only need one, there is ample depth, and if you miss out on the top running backs and wide receivers, you may find yourself chasing a decent flex option all season long. In superflex, running back, which is often a problematic crapshoot to begin with, becomes less important. Fill the active slots, get a little depth. Productive quarterbacks do not go undrafted in superflex. They go into active lineups.

Do your homework on quarterbacks ... you'll need them

More than half of the first round of a superflex league may be populated with quarterbacks. Or not. It's up to you and your leaguemates, of course! More decision-making in the early rounds may fluster some people, but it is good for the game. Unpredictability reigns. Take Mahomes or Allen with your first selection. Neither will be available with your second pick. Many managers in superflex formats take quarterbacks with their first two picks. This is a viable strategy, seeing as they are the top scorers.

We all love veteran running backs Saquon Barkley and Nick Chubb, right? They had solid 2022 seasons. Well, Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff, who few would refer to as solid, scored more PPR points. So did Cousins, New York Giants QB Daniel Jones and a host of other signal-callers. Goff was ignored in standard formats. This was not the case in superflex. This is a good thing. If we want to make fantasy football realistic, we should hardly ignore productive quarterbacks. They all throw the football. Some run quite a bit. All the starters matter.

Even as Seattle Seahawks surprise Geno Smith was proving to fantasy managers that his breakthrough campaign, in his age-32 season, was hardly a fluke, there was little reason in standard leagues to invest. Most managers relied on healthy, durable starting quarterbacks and only needed a second QB for the bye week. Smith finished as the No. 5 QB scorer in fantasy last season. He was likely drafted in many superflex leagues (but probably as no better than a QB3, since he was 33rd in roster percentage at the position on opening night) and good for those who invested, especially for those who stacked him with Seattle WRs DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Stacking is a more viable option in superflex. Take the risk and pile on the points!

Even the quarterbacks we viewed as supreme busts still offered significant value in superflex. Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson notably struggled, but he still scored 225.76 fantasy points. That was more than Tampa Bay Buccaneers WRs Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, Pennsylvania RBs Najee Harris and Miles Sanders, and emerging Jets WR Garrett Wilson. Russell Wilson averaged more points per game than New England Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Philadelphia Eagles WR DeVonta Smith and myriad others.

Current Jets backup Zach Wilson, who played so terribly he was benched several times, averaged 11 fantasy points per game. It wasn't much, but it was more than Pittsburgh Steelers WR Diontae Johnson, Broncos WR Courtland Sutton and Baltimore Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins. New England Patriots starter Mac Jones may get benched at any time, but in superflex, he needs to be rostered. Fantasy managers should have to rely on all the quarterbacks, including the Mitch Trubisky, Taylor Heinicke and Zach Wilson types.

Fantasy football should be fun, and while there is nothing wrong with a standard league, superflex leagues feature more scoring and more strategy, and it is hard to see how this can be a bad thing. Try something different and you may find you like it a lot more.