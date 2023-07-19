No NFL team escapes unscathed during a season when it comes to injuries, and 2022 was no different. There were 69 quarterbacks who made starts last season -- the San Francisco 49ers alone went through three different multiweek starters -- and numerous other skill-position players rotated in and out of NFL lineups. The injury carousel often left fantasy managers scrambling to find viable replacements each week. Thankfully, the offseason affords most players the time to recover and do it all over again; but not everyone's timetable matches up with the seasonal calendar. Among the players who were impacted by injury last season, here are the key names we've got our eyes on heading into the 2023 campaign.

Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Kupp was en route to yet another stellar season of being the Rams' biggest offensive weapon when he suffered a right high ankle sprain in Week 10 that was severe enough to require surgery. Kupp underwent a TightRope implant procedure with InternalBrace augmentation. The TightRope stabilizes the joint and restores normal alignment, while the InternalBrace provides reinforcement strength to the healing ligaments. The procedure has become more common in recent years, and the success rate of returning to prior level of performance is exceptionally high. Not only are these athletes successful upon return from this procedure, thus far it has proved to hold up well over time. Kupp participated in portions of OTAs and minicamp, and he is expected to see his workload continue to progress in training camp. The wide receiver proved in 2019 he could perform after sustaining a major injury when he returned the season following an ACL reconstruction and played in all 16 games.

Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys

Pollard looked like a player with something to prove last season, as he burst up the field with an explosiveness and agility not recently seen by this team on such a consistent basis. By amassing 1,007 yards on the ground on 5.2 yards per carry, Pollard set himself up for a big payday -- until he suffered a severe left high ankle sprain and fibula fracture in the Cowboys' divisional round loss to the 49ers. He underwent a TightRope procedure in January to stabilize the ankle and was promptly franchise-tagged by his team. Pollard participated in portions of OTAs and indicated he would be ready to fully practice by the time the Cowboys report to training camp. His early markers of progress and his plan to fully participate in training camp bode well for him being up to speed by the time the regular season begins. How quickly he returns to his pre-injury form and what volume of work he can handle will be the biggest questions fantasy managers want answered.

Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

Hall was on track for Offensive Rookie of the Year honors with his early-season performance in 2022. Proving his effectiveness in both the running game and the passing game, Hall had more than 600 yards from scrimmage in just seven games played, before tearing his left ACL. Fortunately for Hall, he has youth and the limited wear and tear of half a professional season on his side, and he is reportedly making excellent progress in the offseason. Until he can put his skills on display -- which could happen during training camp -- there won't be proof that he is ready to start the season, but all signs thus far are pointing in that direction. It is worth noting that regardless of when his season begins, there will likely be an acclimation period for Hall to get up to speed, both in terms of performance and volume of work.

Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos

Williams went down in a heap in Week 4 with the knee injury all athletes dread -- a torn ACL. Unfortunately for Williams, the scope of his injury also included a torn lateral collateral ligament (LCL) and posterolateral corner damage, all of which translates to a multi-ligament injury rendering his right knee less stable and the recovery more complex. While the early words from Broncos management indicated Williams would be ready to start the season, the immediate signing of Samaje Perine in free agency suggested otherwise. Since then, there has been a bit of walking back on Williams' timeline to reflect the uncertainty of his status. That uncertainty might well lead right up through training camp. For his part, Williams indicated in early July he felt "ready to go" and hoped to be cleared for camp, but he acknowledged that decision would be up to the medical staff. Even if he can participate, it will likely be a gradual progression with constant monitoring of how his knee responds. While all signs are encouraging as far as his recovery to this point, it is not clear whether he will be ready for game play when the season begins. After all, Williams is just 23 years old and early in his career, and it's better for him to be fully recovered before returning to action. Fantasy managers would no doubt agree.

Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

Pitts is an undeniable talent, but his utilization was disappointing for fantasy managers who were looking for big things in his second season. Just when it appeared he might be turning a corner in that regard, Pitts suffered a torn right MCL that required surgery, and his season came to a halt. The Falcons hope he will be ready to go when the 2023 campaign begins, but it's worth noting Pitts did not participate in any offseason workouts, including June minicamp. Given the procedure he underwent, it was a bit surprising to see him held out entirely. Atlanta coach Arthur Smith said at the time he expected "everybody" to be ready for the season opener, but he didn't offer much in the way of specifics regarding a timeline for Pitts. Even if Pitts participates in camp, and the ramp-up is gradual and he sees limited or no preseason game action, his return to prior level of performance might be a longer road back than simply his return to play. The Falcons added depth at the tight end position, which could be viewed as either insurance or luxury. Training camp might be the proving ground for Pitts in his recovery.

Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

Through his first four seasons in the league, Murray has displayed his physicality on the field as a true dual-threat quarterback. Now he will have to prove that he can be the player he was prior to tearing the ACL in his right knee. The injury came late in the 2022 campaign (Week 14), and Murray did not have surgery until January. While Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill expressed optimism in February that Murray could return before midseason, he also noted there should be no definitive timeline. Meanwhile, Murray has indicated his goal is to be back by Week 1, just eight months after surgery. The complex work for a mobile quarterback returning from this injury involves more than just being able to run and throw. He has to be comfortable as an every-down target of defenses knowing he can depend on his knee for escapability, yet still have confidence his knee will survive the inevitable sacks. That component takes time and might be the biggest factor in dictating when Murray will indeed be ready to return to action.

Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers

Purdy tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing arm (right) in the NFC Championship Game and underwent a surgical repair with InternalBrace augmentation. He has progressed well through rehab and a return-to-throwing program, but training camp will dictate whether he is ready to resume running the offense in San Francisco.

Trey Lance, QB, 49ers

The 49ers had more than one quarterback injury in 2022 -- and Lance's was the first of the season. After playing the opener in a Chicago monsoon, Lance went 15 snaps in Week 2 before suffering a right ankle fracture that required surgery. The good news is that he appears to be fully recovered; the unknown is just what the future holds for him in San Francisco. Training camp will be very interesting in the Bay Area.

Zach Ertz, TE, Cardinals

Ertz had a career resurgence of sorts when he joined the Cardinals, but his first full season with the team was derailed when he tore his left ACL and MCL in November. Early this year, Ertz set his goal at being ready when the season begins, but the tight end also said he would not put the team at risk by trying to return too early. Training camp will provide the first real indicators of his progress and a better hint of when he will return to play.

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Taylor struggled after injuring his right ankle early in the season, and a subsequent injury to the same ankle in Week 15 ended his season for good. In January, Taylor underwent an arthroscopic procedure on the ankle, later deeming it a "perfect success." He should be in good shape to participate in training camp and ready to go when the season begins.

Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

In 2022, Allen was a case study in how difficult it can be for a hamstring injury to fully resolve during a season. He initially strained his left hamstring in Week 1. He sat out until Week 7 then promptly aggravated the injury, and he didn't return until Week 11. Allen played the remainder of the campaign -- and after the offseason, he comes in healthy for 2023. Yes, there is an increased risk for hamstring injury after suffering a significant strain, but considering Allen missed only two games in the five seasons prior to last year, his health history is among the best at the position.

Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers

Herbert dealt with significant injuries last season -- including fractured rib cartilage -- but managed to play in every game, despite struggling at times. The cartilage has had time to heal, and Herbert had the labrum in his non-throwing shoulder (left) repaired in January. He should have no limitations as training camp opens.