Each weekday throughout NFL training camps and the preseason, our ESPN Fantasy team will have you covered with the latest news from around the league as you prepare for your fantasy football drafts. We will provide fantasy context off of the news and also deliver the latest developments in camps that could impact rosters around the league.

Today, we start with what was the biggest storyline of the weekend, one we will likely be hearing plenty about in the weeks ahead.

Jonathan Taylor requests trade, but owner Jim Irsay says he won't trade him

Taylor is seeking a contract extension with the Colts that has not materialized. As the league continues to move toward a more pass-happy offensive approach, Taylor's dissatisfaction with the pay structure for running backs is adding fuel to the explosive situation between him and the team. After an eventful weekend on this front, our Stephen Holder and Jeremy Fowler discussed what's next for Taylor and the Colts.

After an injury-riddled 2022 season and ankle surgery this offseason, Taylor is currently on the PUP list. He is one of the top running back picks in fantasy drafts regardless of whether he's with the Colts in 2023 or with another team. We obviously haven't heard the last of this situation and we'll be on top of it right here in this space.

Joe Burrow out "several weeks" with a calf injury, according to head coach Zac Taylor

It's too early to tell whether Burrow will miss any regular-season games, but he has had a relatively long list of injuries in his short career, and it's interesting to note that he has played only three preseason snaps in his career. That total may not change this summer. Burrow has averaged 20.7 fantasy points per game in his career and his 13,600 passing yards in his first three seasons (including playoffs) are the third most in league history, trailing only Andrew Luck and Justin Herbert. Burrow is currently the QB4 in ESPN live drafts (although his ADP is trending downward) and since the Bengals are expected to be careful with his recovery, fantasy managers should still feel comfortable selecting him as a high-end QB1 considering the offensive playmakers surrounding him in Cincinnati.

Dalvin Cook visits the Jets, watches practice

NFL Nation Jets reporter Rich Cimini discussed what the addition of Cook could mean to the Jets' backfield, but while the Jets and Cook seems to share a strong mutual interest, he is playing the field as a first-time free agent and his landing spot remains up in the air. If the Jets sign Cook, they could be implying they do not believe Breece Hall, who started camp on the PUP list after suffering a torn ACL last season, will be ready for Week 1. A backfield with Cook and Hall would be suboptimal for fantasy, as each will limit the other's potential. New York's offensive line is still a work in progress as well. Last season, this unit finished 31st in run block win rate. It would be hard to trust Cook or Hall as anything more than a midrange RB2 if Cook signs with the Jets.

Kyler Murray has no timetable for return

NFL Nation Cardinals reporter Josh Weinfuss explained the many hurdles Murray has needed to clear in his recovery from the torn ACL that ended his season last December, as well as those that remain. It's possible Murray could begin the season on the PUP list and miss the first four games of the season. Due to the uncertainty surrounding his return, as well as his level of play upon getting back on the field, he is currently the QB24 in drafts. Those in superflex formats and those with deeper rosters should not overlook Murray, but patience will be required by fantasy managers. Another thing to keep in mind is how Murray's situation has depressed the value of the Cards' top wideout, Marquise Brown, who is currently WR30 in ESPN live drafts. During the now-departed DeAndre Hopkins' six-game suspension last season, Brown averaged 10.6 targets and 18.2 fantasy points per game. The 26-year-old receiver is an excellent value in fantasy drafts.

ESPN's Dan Graziano predicts Anthony Richardson to be Colts' Week 1 starter

Every fantasy manager should read Graziano's column that assesses 10 starting QB battles and offers his predictions for who will be the Week 1 QB. He tabbed Richardson to be the man an Indy, so what would that mean in fantasy?

Managers should be excited about the possibilities under new Colts head coach Shane Steichen. The hope is that Steichen will do the same thing with Richardson as he did with Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia. We have him projected to finish as a low-end QB2. With his rushing ability and playmakers such as Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce at his disposal, Richardson has the potential to surpass that projection. The Colts are also one of the few teams to return all five offensive line starters this season. New offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. should be able to maximize the potential of this unit.

Other camp tidbits of note: