The Indianapolis Colts have granted RB Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade. A move to a new franchise could have a major impact on not only that team but also your fantasy football team. Taylor is in the final year of his rookie deal, and discussions about a contract extension have deteriorated. In three seasons with the Colts, Taylor has rushed for 3,841 yards and 33 touchdowns and has averaged 18 fantasy points per game. Teams now must decide whether to submit a trade offer and what would be a fair one. Where he lands will also impact his value in fantasy leagues. Let's explore some options.

Best potential landing spots for Taylor

There are a few places where Taylor could land that would result in me moving him up in my rankings:

Miami Dolphins: Dalvin Cook was on the Dolphins' radar before signing with the Jets. Taylor is four years younger and in his prime, and he'd fit right into Mike McDaniel's offensive scheme.

Chicago Bears: The Bears need to surround QB Justin Fields with as many playmakers as possible. They used their first draft pick on the O-line, added D.J. Moore in a pre-draft trade and have a bit of a crowded backfield with Khalil Herbert, D'Onta Foreman and fourth-round pick Roschon Johnson, but Taylor is in a different class.

Philadelphia Eagles: The Eagles possess one of the best offensive lines in the league, and Taylor's complete skill set would be the best among the running backs in their room.

Landing spot that would hurt Taylor's fantasy value

The thought of Taylor on the Kansas City Chiefs is an intriguing one, but I'd consider moving him down slightly in my rankings if he landed in K.C. The Chiefs lean heavily on Patrick Mahomes and the passing game. They ranked fifth in pass attempts per game last season, and that is likely to be the case again in 2023. With Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire already on the roster, Taylor's volume and fantasy value would be limited.

Final takeaway

If a team is willing to trade the draft capital for Taylor -- and potentially sign him to the contract extension he desires -- it is likely to give him a heavy workload to go with it. Whether he stays with the Colts or goes to a new team, Taylor will still be an RB1. But for those drafting now, it is difficult to speculate not only where he will play football this season, but if he will play.

