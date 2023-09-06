Fantasy football flex and superflex rankings for Week 1

Eric Karabell explains why Courtland Sutton is a better play than Jerry Jeudy in fantasy vs. the Raiders. (0:40)

Welcome to Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season and our weekly PPR fantasy football superflex rankings. We know many of you compete in superflex formats that invite/covet second quarterbacks in starting lineups, so these rankings account for that. It might look odd to see the lowest-ranked fantasy passers ranked ahead of typical RB2 and WR2 options, but the potential scoring impact demands it. If your league is of the standard flex variety, just ignore the presence of quarterbacks. Regardless, good luck this week!

1. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (QB1): Remember, he threw five touchdown passes in Week 1 last season. We will take a repeat!

2. Jalen Hurts, Eagles (QB2): No reason to believe he'll struggle this season, even with a tougher schedule.

3. Josh Allen, Bills (QB3): He did not produce big stats versus the Jets last season, but you would never sit him.

4. Lamar Jackson, Ravens (QB4): He should enjoy his Texans matchup, but he might not have to produce big stats.

5. Joe Burrow, Bengals (QB5)

6. Justin Fields, Bears (QB6)

7. Geno Smith, Seahawks (QB7): Might not be starting for most in 10-team leagues, but he is deserving.

8. Justin Herbert, Chargers (QB8): Easy to view matchup with Dolphins as a potential shootout.

9. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars (QB9)

10. Justin Jefferson, Vikings (WR1)

11. Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals (WR2): Sailed past 100 receiving yards and caught a TD pass in his only meeting with Browns last season.

12. Travis Kelce, Chiefs (TE1): Lions will be prepared, but Kelce is unstoppable, worthy of top-five WR status, too. Keep an eye out for updates on knee injury, though.

13. Austin Ekeler, Chargers (RB1)

14. Christian McCaffrey, 49ers (RB2): Might be interesting to see whether 49ers scale back the volume a bit to try to keep him healthy.

15. Tyreek Hill, Dolphins (WR3): Main concern here would be his quarterback staying on the field.

16. Kirk Cousins, Vikings (QB10)

17. Russell Wilson, Broncos (QB11): Not exactly a stellar 2022 season, and the pressure is on right away. Like, this week.

18. Deshaun Watson, Browns (QB12): Also not exactly one of the 2022 stars, although everyone seems to expect his old Texans numbers.

19. Dak Prescott, Cowboys (QB13)

20. Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins (QB14)

21. Cooper Kupp, Rams (WR4): Fantasy managers might be hamstrung up to Sunday morning with this one.

22. Davante Adams, Raiders (WR5): New season, new QB, but there's good reason fantasy managers rarely doubt him.

23. CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys (WR6)

24. Derrick Henry, Titans (RB3)

25. Bijan Robinson, Falcons (RB4): Hotshot rookie guaranteed to thrive based on his ADP, but we rarely have guarantees.

26. Tony Pollard, Cowboys (RB5): Hardly piled on the volume last season, so it will be interesting to see who else sees touches.

27. Saquon Barkley, Giants (RB6)

28. Josh Jacobs, Raiders (RB7): He is a happy man now, but anything short of 20 touches in Week 1 and there will be panic.

29. Daniel Jones, Giants (QB15)

30. Anthony Richardson, Colts (QB16): Wide range of possibilities for this talented rookie, so there is risk. Ignore preseason stats.

31. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions (WR7)

32. Garrett Wilson, Jets (WR8): Should be fun to see how much more efficient he becomes with a Hall of Fame QB.

33. DK Metcalf, Seahawks (WR9): One big game versus the Rams last season and one disappointing one. Do not overthink.

34. Stefon Diggs, Bills (WR10)

35. Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins (WR11)

36. A.J. Brown, Eagles (WR12)

37. Sam Howell, Commanders (QB17): The Cardinals are not a good football team, so Howell has no excuses here.

38. Matthew Stafford, Rams (QB18): Expectations seem low for him, more so if Kupp has to miss time.

39. Aaron Rodgers, Jets (QB19): You know you cannot stop watching him. The question is, will the numbers bounce back?

40. Jared Goff, Lions (QB20)

41. Jimmy Garoppolo, Raiders (QB21)

42. Nick Chubb, Browns (RB8): Great running back, but still barely a factor in the passing game. It holds him back in PPR.

43. Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks (RB9): Should be a great second season, except for the fact they drafted another RB.

44. Travis Etienne Jr., Jaguars (RB10)

45. Aaron Jones, Packers (RB11)

46. Chris Olave, Saints (WR13)

47. Calvin Ridley, Jaguars (WR14): That was a fantastic 2020 season. Nobody doubts the talent, but it has been a while.

48. Tee Higgins, Bengals (WR15)

49. Keenan Allen, Chargers (WR16): He is 31. That is hardly too old. Allen was terrific in his 10 games last season.

50. DeVonta Smith, Eagles (WR17): Do not be surprised if he becomes Philly's top WR soon.

51. Jordan Love, Packers (QB22): Finally gets his chance to shine. Will be interesting to see whether Packers play it safe early on.

52. Derek Carr, Saints (QB23)

53. Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers (QB24): Someone has to start at QB, but if he struggles, it could soon be someone else.

54. Mac Jones, Patriots (QB25): Even the quarterbacks you do not want are valuable in superflex formats.

55. Ryan Tannehill, Titans (QB26)

56. Kenny Pickett, Steelers (QB27)

57. Bryce Young, Panthers (QB28)

58. Alexander Mattison, Vikings (RB12): His fifth season should be his best, but Vikings could make him share his volume early on.

59. James Conner, Cardinals (RB13): We mentioned it is a bad team, but there is little question about his volume.

60. Joe Mixon, Bengals (RB14)

61. Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots (RB15)

62. Deebo Samuel, 49ers (WR18)

63. Amari Cooper, Browns (WR19)

64. Terry McLaurin, Commanders (WR20): Dealing with toe injury, but if healthy, do not assume new QB will hold him back.

65. Brock Purdy, 49ers (QB29): Relevant breakout last season, and if he can continue to avoid turnovers, probably underrated by us.

66. C.J. Stroud, Texans (QB30): The big joke is he had better receivers at Ohio State, but give him a chance in Houston.

67. Desmond Ridder, Falcons (QB31)

68. Joshua Dobbs, Cardinals (QB32): Someone has to start here, too, but Cardinals could have tandem with rookie Clayton Tune.

69. Christian Watson, Packers (WR21): Packers are going to let Love throw the football downfield. Watson still has star upside.

70. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks (WR22)

71. DeAndre Hopkins, Titans (WR23)

72. Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions (RB16): Cannot wait to see how the Lions deploy him.

73. Rachaad White, Buccaneers (RB17): Do not overlook that he caught 50 passes as a rookie. Definite RB2 upside, or more.

74. Cam Akers, Rams (RB18): We would appreciate a better start to this season, Cam.

75. Miles Sanders, Panthers (RB19): Even before his groin injury, seemed unlikely to suit up for 17 games again.

76. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers (WR24)

77. Mike Evans, Buccaneers (WR25)

78. T.J. Hockenson, Vikings (TE2)

79. Mark Andrews, Ravens (TE3)

80. Courtland Sutton, Broncos (WR26): Earns higher ranking than usual with Jerry Jeudy not expected to play.

81. Mike Williams, Chargers (WR27)

82. Diontae Johnson, Steelers (WR28): Watch him score a touchdown in his very first game this season, after not scoring last season.

83. DJ Moore, Bears (WR29): Remains to be seen whether his presence will greatly aid Fields and the passing game.

84. Dameon Pierce, Texans (RB20)

85. J.K. Dobbins, Ravens (RB21)

86. Jamaal Williams, Saints (RB22): No Alvin Kamara in September, but Williams was going to see rushing volume anyway.

87. Najee Harris, Steelers (RB23)

88. James Cook, Bills (RB24): So talented, but might have landed on the wrong team if he expects big volume, TDs.

89. Brandin Cooks, Cowboys (WR30): He has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards on a new team several times before.

90. Christian Kirk, Jaguars (WR31): Do not be surprised if he and Ridley produce similar numbers this week, and beyond.

91. Drake London, Falcons (WR32)

92. Jahan Dotson, Commanders (WR33)

93. Darren Waller, Giants (TE4): Talent is not the issue. Staying healthy enough to play is the issue.

94. Kyle Pitts, Falcons (TE5): Another slow start and fantasy managers will just move on, wonder what might have been.

95. Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs (RB25)

96. Brian Robinson Jr., Commanders (RB26)

97. Javonte Williams, Broncos (RB27): Definite risk of Williams, recovering from knee surgery, seeing less volume than expected early on.

98. Samaje Perine, Broncos (RB28): And Perine stands to gain the volume. Whether he does much with it is another matter.

99. David Montgomery, Lions (RB29)

100. Raheem Mostert, Dolphins (RB30): Unquestioned leader in this backfield, but Dolphins seem unlikely to overwork him.

101. Dalvin Cook, Jets (RB31): Top Jets RB in these rankings, but this ranking shows there is risk.

102. AJ Dillon, Packers (RB32)

103. Jerick McKinnon, Chiefs (RB33)

104. Khalil Herbert, Bears (RB34): Top RB on his team, but as with the Bills, the QB does quite a bit of running.

105. D'Andre Swift, Eagles (RB35): Eagles have other options, and they seem intent on using all of them.

106. Skyy Moore, Chiefs (WR34)

107. Marquise Brown, Cardinals (WR35)

108. Michael Pittman Jr., Colts (WR36)

109. Deon Jackson, Colts (RB36): Jonathan Taylor is out for at least September, but Jackson should share touches.

110. Evan Hull, Colts (RB37): Hull is more of a pass receiver out of the backfield, but a potentially relevant one.

111. Antonio Gibson, Commanders (RB38)

112. Rashaad Penny, Eagles (RB39): Well, he is healthy today, and he has not played behind an offensive line like this one.

113. Zach Charbonnet, Seahawks (RB40): Touted rookie could be worked in slowly, but really, nobody knows for sure.

114. Michael Thomas, Saints (WR37): Three disappointing seasons in a row, but sure, if you believe in him, go for it.

115. Gabe Davis, Bills (WR38)

116. George Pickens, Steelers (WR39): Faces tough 49ers defense, otherwise he would be ranked considerably better.

117. Dallas Goedert, Eagles (TE6): Easy to overlook in this offense, but Goedert should be a top-five TE.

118. George Kittle, 49ers (TE7)

119. David Njoku, Browns (TE8)

120. Tyler Allgeier, Falcons (RB41)

121. Ezekiel Elliott, Patriots (RB42): Patriots have a terrific RB, so how Elliott will fit in should be interesting.

122. Breece Hall, Jets (RB43): Hall should be top Jets RB soon, but team can be cautious as he recovers from knee surgery.

123. Evan Engram, Jaguars (TE9)

124. Tyler Higbee, Rams (TE10)

125. Pat Freiermuth, Steelers (TE11)

126. Jakobi Meyers, Raiders (WR40)

127. Treylon Burks, Titans (WR41)

128. Michael Gallup, Cowboys (WR42)

129. Jordan Addison, Vikings (WR43)

130. Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers (WR44)

131. Nico Collins, Texans (WR45)

132. Odell Beckham Jr., Ravens (WR46)

133. DJ Chark Jr., Panthers (WR47)

134. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Chiefs (WR48)

135. Zay Flowers, Ravens (WR49)

136. Dalton Schultz, Texans (TE12)

137. Cole Kmet, Bears (TE13)

138. Elijah Mitchell, 49ers (RB44)

139. Devin Singletary, Texans (RB45)

140. Gus Edwards, Ravens (RB46)

141. Kendre Miller, Saints (RB47)

142. Adam Thielen, Panthers (WR50)

143. Allen Lazard, Jets (WR51)

144. Kadarius Toney, Chiefs (WR52)

145. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Patriots (WR53)

146. Jonathan Mingo, Panthers (WR54)

147. Darnell Mooney, Bears (WR55)

148. Marvin Mims Jr., Broncos (WR56)

149. Van Jefferson, Rams (WR57)

150. Rondale Moore, Cardinals (WR58)