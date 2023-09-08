Field Yates doesn't have confidence in fantasy for anyone in the Eagles backfield yet. (1:18)

Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes prior to the scheduled kickoff times, including around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late games.

Refresh often for the latest information.

1 p.m. ET games

Play the No. 1 fantasy game We're back with another year of ESPN Fantasy Football, and it's not too early to get started. The game is open! Create a league with friends and family now to prep for kickoff this fall. Sign Up Now >>

Zach Ertz, TE, ARI -- Questionable

Impact: Limited in practice as he continues to recover from a torn ACL, this is likely to be a game-time call. Trey McBride would benefit if Ertz sits.

Marquise Brown, WR, ARI -- Questionable

Impact: Hamstring woes raise a few concerns towards 100% participation today, but he is looking like he'll be the team's top WR option this season, albeit in a very shaky offense.

KhaDarel Hodge, WR, ATL -- Questionable

Impact: Drake London and Mack Hollins are the top WR options in Atlanta this season. Hodge is, however, looking good to play.

Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, ATL -- Questionable

Impact: Likely to play, but Bijan Robinson's arrival kind of relegates Patterson to fantasy football's "dart-throw club" for 2023.

Mark Andrews, TE, BAL -- Questionable

Impact: Early morning reports point towards a surprise sit for Andrews. Isaiah Likely becomes your last-minute waiver-wire safety net in Baltimore.

Adam Thielen, WR, CAR -- Questionable

Impact: The fact that he made the trip with the team to Atlanta points towards Thielen playing on Sunday.

DJ Chark Jr., WR, CAR -- OUT

Impact: Terrace Marshall Jr. was removed from the injury report, so he's looking good as the Panthers' No. 3 WR for Sunday (behind rookie Jonathan Mingo) as Chark sits.

Dare Ogunbowale, RB, HOU -- Questionable

Impact: Devin Singletary and Dameon Pierce already should eat up the majority of RB touches.

John Metchie III, WR, HOU -- OUT

Impact: This pretty much locks in the trio of Noah Brown, Nico Collins and Robert Woods as Houston's starting WR corps.

Zack Moss, RB, IND -- OUT

Impact: Week 2 seems like a possible return date for Moss, who will then compete with Deon Jackson and rookie Evan Hull for RB touches.

Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND -- OUT

Impact: He's on the PUP list, so he can't play until Week 5 -- and there's no guarantee he won't be traded before that return date arrives.

Kendre Miller, RB, NO -- Questionable

Impact: No Friday practice for Miller means Jamaal Williams could see nearly all of the Saints' RB touches.

Tre'Quan Smith, WR, NO -- OUT/IR

Impact: Michael Thomas, Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed will be the primary WR options in New Orleans for the first month of the season.

George Kittle, TE, SF -- Questionable

Impact: Expect this to be a game-time call, but neither Charlie Woerner nor Ross Dwelley have much fantasy value even if Kittle sits.

4 p.m. ET games

Robert Tonyan, TE, CHI -- Questionable

Impact: If he sits, it only increases the fantasy value of Cole Kmet for Week 1.

Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN -- Questionable

Impact: As Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Phillip Dorsett were both promoted from the practice squad, expect Jeudy to sit this one out.

Romeo Doubs, WR, GB -- Questionable

Impact: This could go either way, but the Packers could well choose to go even more run-heavy, given all of the uncertainty in the WR room.

Christian Watson, WR, GB -- OUT

Impact: Expect Jayden Reed to step into Watson's shoes in the starting lineup.

Stetson Bennett, QB, LAR -- OUT

Impact: With a move to IR likely, we only note this to give you Brett Rypien as the name of Matthew Stafford's backup for future reference.

Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR -- OUT/IR

Impact: This unfortunate news gives the duo of Tutu Atwell and Puka Nacua a chance to make some sort of name for themselves over the next month.

Hunter Long, TE, LAR -- OUT/IR

Impact: With Long and Kupp going on IR, TE Tyler Higbee is likely locked in as the Rams' most-targeted receiver in Week 1.

DeAndre Carter, WR, LV -- Questionable

Impact: Nothing much to see here from a fantasy perspective either way, but this injury does as least put rookie Tre Tucker into the WR mix for Week 1.

DeVante Parker, WR, NE -- Questionable

Impact: We expect him to sit due to his knee issue and not be there for QB Mac Jones in Week 1. Kendrick Bourne and JuJu Smith-Schuster will have to step up.

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE -- Questionable

Impact: Dealing with an illness, expect Stevenson to play. However, don't be stunned if Ezekiel Elliott ends up getting more carries in this one.

Sunday night game

Darren Waller, TE, NYG -- Questionable

Impact: All signs currently point to Waller playing on Sunday night, but given the late kickoff, have the name Daniel Bellinger in your waiver-wire search bar.

Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, NYG -- Doubtful

Impact: To paraphrase Casablanca, "We'll always have Parris Campbell."