NFL Week 2 Injury tracker: Sunday's injuries, this week's games

What Dobbins' season-ending injury means for Ravens' backfield in fantasy (0:39)

ESPN's Fantasy Football Week 2 injury tracker, featuring an aggregation of injury updates for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends whose teams are scheduled to play this week. Here we'll track practice reports, injury updates and any other news that may affect a player's short-term or long-term availability. Monday's reports include Sunday's inactives as well as the latest news gathered Monday and will be updated throughout the day.

Injury News organized by Week 2 Matchups

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Thursday 8:15 PM ET

Latest Minnesota Vikings Injury news:

Nick Muse, TE, O

Sun, Sep 10: Muse (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Jaren Hall, QB, O

Sun, Sep 10: Hall (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Latest Philadelphia Eagles Injury news:

Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, O

Sun, Sep 10: Okwuegbunam (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Patriots.

Rashaad Penny, RB, O

Sun, Sep 10: Penny (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Tanner McKee, QB, O

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GASunday 1:00 PM ET

Latest Green Bay Packers Injury news:

Aaron Jones, RB, Q

Sun, Sep 10: Jones suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday's game at Chicago.

Emanuel Wilson, RB, O

Sun, Sep 10: Wilson was ruled a healthy scratch for Sunday's season opener against Chicago.

Christian Watson, WR, O

Latest Atlanta Falcons Injury news:

John FitzPatrick, TE, O

Sun, Sep 10: FitzPatrick (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Panthers, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Josh Ali, WR, O

Sun, Sep 10: Ali (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Panthers, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Logan Woodside, QB, O

Sun, Sep 10: Woodside (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, but he'll dress and serve as the Falcons' emergency quarterback, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, O

Sun, Sep 10: Patterson (thigh) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NYSunday 1:00 PM ET

Latest Las Vegas Raiders Injury news:

Jakobi Meyers, WR, Q

Sun, Sep 10: Meyers is being evaluated for a concussion after Sunday's 17-16 win over the Broncos, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports. Prior to getting injured in the fourth quarter, Meyers caught nine of 10 targets for 81 yards and two touchdowns.

Tre Tucker, WR, O

Sun, Sep 10: Tucker (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Broncos.

Aidan O'Connell, QB, O

Sun, Sep 10: O'Connell (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Broncos, but he'll dress and serve as the Raiders' emergency quarterback.

Latest Buffalo Bills Injury news:

No injuries to report

Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OHSunday 1:00 PM ET

Latest Baltimore Ravens Injury news:

J.K. Dobbins, RB, O

Sun, Sep 10: Coach John Harbaugh confirmed Sunday that Dobbins has a torn Achilles and will miss the rest of the season.

Tyler Huntley, QB, O

Sun, Sep 10: Huntley is the Ravens' inactive third QB for Sunday's game against the Texans, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Mark Andrews, TE, O

Sun, Sep 10: Andrews (quadriceps) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against Texans.

Latest Cincinnati Bengals Injury news:

Chase Brown, RB, O

Sun, Sep 10: Brown (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Browns.

Ford Field, Detroit, MISunday 1:00 PM ET

Latest Seattle Seahawks Injury news:

No injuries to report

Recent IR Activity:

Kenny McIntosh, RB

Sat, Sep 9: The Seahawks placed McIntosh (knee) on injured reserve Saturday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Dareke Young, WR

Tue, Sep 5: General manager John Schneider said Monday he hopes to have Young (groin) return from IR "down the road" this season, Gregg Bell of the News Tribune reports.

Latest Detroit Lions Injury news:

No injuries to report

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TNSunday 1:00 PM ET

Latest Los Angeles Chargers Injury news:

Isaiah Spiller, RB, O

Sun, Sep 10: Spiller (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Dolphins.

Latest Tennessee Titans Injury news:

Colton Dowell, WR, O

Sun, Sep 10: Dowell (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against New Orleans.

Will Levis, QB, O

Sun, Sep 10: Levis (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FLSunday 1:00 PM ET

Latest Chicago Bears Injury news:

Velus Jones Jr., WR, O

Sun, Sep 10: Jones was ruled a healthy scratch ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Packers.

Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, O

Sun, Sep 10: St. Brown (coach's decision) was ruled inactive for Sunday's season opener versus Green Bay.

Tyson Bagent, QB, O

Sun, Sep 10: Bagent (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Packers, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Latest Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury news:

Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB, O

Sun, Sep 10: Vaughn (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game at Minnesota, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official sitereports.

Payne Durham, TE, O

Sun, Sep 10: Durham (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Vikings, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FLSunday 1:00 PM ET

Latest Kansas City Chiefs Injury news:

Travis Kelce, TE, O

Sun, Sep 10: Kelce has already begun the rehab process with his knee and could be ready to play in the Chiefs' Week 2 matchup with the Jaguars on Sept. 17, Jay Glazer reported on the "Fox NFL Sunday" pregame show.

Latest Jacksonville Jaguars Injury news:

JaMycal Hasty, RB, O

Sun, Sep 10: Hasty (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

Parker Washington, WR, O

Sun, Sep 10: Washington (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Colts.

NRG Stadium, Houston, TXSunday 1:00 PM ET

Latest Indianapolis Colts Injury news:

Anthony Richardson, QB, Q

Sun, Sep 10: Richardson relayed following Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Jaguars that he bruised his left knee late in the contest but will be fine, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Evan Hull, RB, Q

Sun, Sep 10: Hull, who was forced from the Week 1 loss to the Jaguars with a knee issue, isn't believed to be dealing with a significant injury but will undergo further testing to confirm, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Drew Ogletree, TE, Q

Sun, Sep 10: Ogletree (concussion) will not return to Sunday's matchup with the Jaguars, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Will Mallory, TE, O

Sun, Sep 10: Mallory (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Sam Ehlinger, QB, O

Zack Moss, RB, O

Sun, Sep 10: Moss (forearm) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Jonathan Taylor, RB, O

Sun, Sep 10: Taylor (ankle) could pass a physical as soon as Sunday and is planning to return to action when first eligible to return from the PUP list Week 5 against the Titans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Latest Houston Texans Injury news:

Dare Ogunbowale, RB, O

Sun, Sep 10: Ogunbowale (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against Baltimore.

John Metchie III, WR, O

Case Keenum, QB, O

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CASunday 4:05 PM ET

Latest San Francisco 49ers Injury news:

Brayden Willis, TE, O

Sun, Sep 10: Willis (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Steelers.

Tyrion Davis-Price, RB, O

Sun, Sep 10: Davis-Price (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Steelers.

Brandon Allen, QB, O

Sun, Sep 10: Allen (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Steelers.

Latest Los Angeles Rams Injury news:

Zach Evans, RB, O

Sun, Sep 10: Evans (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Seahawks.

Stetson Bennett, QB, O

Recent IR Activity:

Hunter Long, TE

Sat, Sep 9: Long (thigh) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Cooper Kupp, WR

Sat, Sep 9: Kupp (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZSunday 4:05 PM ET

Latest New York Giants Injury news:

Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, O

Sun, Sep 10: Robinson (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Cowboys, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Latest Arizona Cardinals Injury news:

No injuries to report

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TXSunday 4:25 PM ET

Latest New York Jets Injury news:

No injuries to report

Latest Dallas Cowboys Injury news:

Trey Lance, QB, O

Sun, Sep 10: Lance (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's road game against the Giants, but he'll suit up and serve as the Cowboys' emergency third quarterback.

Jalen Brooks, WR, O

Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, COSunday 4:25 PM ET

Latest Washington Commanders Injury news:

Mitchell Tinsley, WR, O

Recent IR Activity:

Dax Milne, WR

Fri, Sep 8: The Commanders placed Milne (groin) on injured reserve Friday, Zach Selby of the team's official site reports.

Latest Denver Broncos Injury news:

Greg Dulcich, TE, Q

Jerry Jeudy, WR, O

Sun, Sep 10: Jeudy (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MASunday 8:20 PM ET

Latest Miami Dolphins Injury news:

Cedrick Wilson Jr., WR, O

Sun, Sep 10: Wilson (coach's decision) has been ruled inactive for Sunday's contest against the Chargers.

Skylar Thompson, QB, O

Sun, Sep 10: Thompson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 1 game against the Chargers and has been designated as the emergency quarterback behind Tua Tagovailoa and Mike White.

De'Von Achane, RB, O

Sun, Sep 10: Achane (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 1 matchup against the Chargers.

Recent IR Activity:

Jeff Wilson Jr., RB

Mon, Sep 4: Wilson (knee) should be ready to return from the injured list Week 5 according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Latest New England Patriots Injury news:

DeVante Parker, WR, O

Sun, Sep 10: Parker (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NCMonday 7:15 PM ET

Latest New Orleans Saints Injury news:

A.T. Perry, WR, O

Sun, Sep 10: Perry (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against Tennessee, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Kendre Miller, RB, O

Sun, Sep 10: Miller (hamstring) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Titans, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Recent IR Activity:

Tre'Quan Smith, WR

Latest Carolina Panthers Injury news:

DJ Chark Jr., WR, O

Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PAMonday 8:15 PM ET

Latest Cleveland Browns Injury news:

No injuries to report

Latest Pittsburgh Steelers Injury news:

Pat Freiermuth, TE, Q

Sun, Sep 10: Freiermuth was forced out of Sunday's game against the 49ers with a chest injury, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Diontae Johnson, WR, Q

Sun, Sep 10: Johnson exited in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the 49ers with a right hamstring injury and won't return, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Gunner Olszewski, WR, O

Sun, Sep 10: Olszewski (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against San Francisco, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Mason Rudolph, QB, O

Sun, Sep 10: Rudolph (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against San Francisco, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

