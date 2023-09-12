Eric Karabell ranks players based on their value for the rest of the 2023 season by position every week. Use the information to optimize the players on your bench for their future potential. Eric's top 100 can be found below the positions in this column.

Quarterback

Rankings changes: The big weekend news at quarterback occurred Monday night when New York Jets newcomer Aaron Rodgers left the field after four snaps, because of an Achilles injury that will end his season. Zach Wilson did not play well last season, but here he is back running the offense. How do we evaluate Wilson? Well, he averaged 11 fantasy points per game over nine starts last season, similar to Brock Purdy and Kenny Pickett, more than Baker Mayfield. We do not rank Wilson last among the starting quarterbacks.

Otherwise, we generally do not rewrite a summer full of preseason rankings after one regular-season game, regardless of how good or how bad. Joe Burrow had a rough Week 1 in 2022 and still had a fantastic season. He should be awesome again. Same with Lamar Jackson. We know Tua Tagovailoa is good. We do not know if he can stay on the field for all 17 games. Indianapolis Colts rookie Anthony Richardson does move up a bit in the rankings, and certainly the Geno Smith doubters may be taking victory laps today.

Trade for: Geno Smith and Daniel Jones. Look, it is one game! Unless you were relying on Ryan Tannehill, fantasy managers are advised to give their drafted starter more than one game. We should feel better about Green Bay Packers starter Jordan Love and Los Angeles Rams veteran Matthew Stafford than we did a week prior, though.

Be cautious: Remove the rushing touchdown and Deshaun Watson did not perform well, much like last season for the Browns. Still, he did score a rushing touchdown. Give him more than one game. There is little reason to believe Mac Jones will exceed 300 passing yards regularly, or anytime soon.

Running back

Rankings changes: There is also one big injury at running back. J.K. Dobbins was a RB3 in ESPN average live drafts, but as with Rodgers, his season is over after he suffered a torn Achilles tendon. Gus Edwards and Justice Hill figure to handle most of the touches, though veteran Melvin Gordon III, who was hiding on the Ravens practice squad, handled more rushing attempts than either of them last season. This could be interesting.

Other ranking moves are generally predicated on more or less volume than expected and some involve rookies sure to get more run over future weeks, so let's not overreact. Tyler Allgeier does not look like a backup to Bijan Robinson. Jahmyr Gibbs did not get many chances. Same with Najee Harris and new D'Andre Swift, among others. At least Swift played; Rashaad Penny did not.