Fantasy football flex and superflex rankings for Week 2

Welcome to Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season and our weekly PPR fantasy football superflex rankings. We know many of you compete in superflex formats that invite/covet second quarterbacks in starting lineups, so these rankings account for that. It might look odd to see the lowest-ranked fantasy passers ranked ahead of typical RB2 and WR2 options, but the potential scoring impact demands it. If your league is of the standard flex variety, just ignore the presence of quarterbacks. Regardless, good luck this week!

These rankings will be updated during the week.

1. Jalen Hurts, Eagles (QB1): Looked rusty versus Patriots, but Vikings are far easier to exploit.

2. Josh Allen, Bills (QB2): Also not his best fantasy effort versus Jets, but he won't see them again for a while.

3. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (QB3)

4. Justin Jefferson, Vikings (WR1)

5. Christian McCaffrey, 49ers (RB1): Certainly looks like the best running back in the sport. Just stay healthy!

6. Lamar Jackson, Ravens (QB4): Kind of quiet Week 1, but step up in opponent should test him.

7. Joe Burrow, Bengals (QB5): Panic if you want, but Burrow has had some monster games versus the Ravens before.

8. Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals (WR2)

9. Tyreek Hill, Dolphins (WR3): One would think defenses would pay a bit more attention to him.

10. Davante Adams, Raiders (WR4): Does not seem to matter who the quarterback is for him.

11. Justin Fields, Bears (QB6)

12. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars (QB7)

13. Justin Herbert, Chargers (QB8): Not really his fault that the Chargers find ways to lose close games.

14. Austin Ekeler, Chargers (RB2): Dealing with an ankle injury, but no reason for concern yet.

15. Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins (QB9): As with McCaffrey, the only concern is staying on the field for all 17 games.

16. Kirk Cousins, Vikings (QB10)

17. Anthony Richardson, Colts (QB11): Seems more advanced than the other rookie quarterbacks, so far.

18. Daniel Jones, Giants (QB12): You want to run away, but Jones was a top-10 fantasy QB last season. Be patient.

19. Travis Kelce, Chiefs (TE1): Have to think Kelce suits up this week.

20. Derrick Henry, Titans (RB3)

21. Saquon Barkley, Giants (RB4)

22. Stefon Diggs, Bills (WR5)

23. Calvin Ridley, Jaguars (WR6): Did not look as if he had missed any time, let alone nearly two years.

24. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions (WR7)

25. Geno Smith, Seahawks (QB13): Rough outing and many eyes will be on him in Week 2. Do not drop yet.

26. Dak Prescott, Cowboys (QB14): Did not have to do much in Week 1, but do not expect all games to be that easy.

27. Jared Goff, Lions (QB15)

28. Deshaun Watson, Browns (QB16): Ran for a touchdown to salvage the fantasy performance, but did not look great.

29. Brock Purdy, 49ers (QB17): Not a top-10 fantasy QB, but we are getting multiple touchdown passes every week.

30. A.J. Brown, Eagles (WR8)

31. DeVonta Smith, Eagles (WR9)

32. CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys (WR10)

33. Bijan Robinson, Falcons (RB5): Have to assume more volume is coming his way. That was an odd divide of touches.

34. Tony Pollard, Cowboys (RB6)

35. Josh Jacobs, Raiders (RB7): Underwhelming in Week 1, but the touches were there.

36. Nick Chubb, Browns (RB8): Pay attention to the receptions. If they continue, then Chubb could be top-five PPR RB.

37. Travis Etienne Jr., Jaguars (RB9)

38. Aaron Jones, Packers (RB10): Only 11 touches in Week 1, but he is so efficient. Hoping hamstring injury is minor.

39. Joe Mixon, Bengals (RB11)

40. Jordan Love, Packers (QB18): Small sample and all, but he looked like a smooth veteran versus the Bears.

41. Sam Howell, Commanders (QB19): Intriguing versus the Cardinals, but facing Broncos will be different.

42. Russell Wilson, Broncos (QB20): A bit early to presume this is the 2022 version, but Week 1 was not great.

43. DK Metcalf, Seahawks (WR11)

44. Keenan Allen, Chargers (WR12): Ample targets, and he got two rushing attempts in first game.

45. Tee Higgins, Bengals (WR13): We assume he catches more passes than you and I this week. Myriad more.

46. Chris Olave, Saints (WR14)

47. Jimmy Garoppolo, Raiders (QB21)

48. Kenny Pickett, Steelers (QB22): Gonna chalk last week up to facing a really good defense. Pickett is better than that.

49. Derek Carr, Saints (QB23)

50. Garrett Wilson, Jets (WR15): Sure, he would earn a better ranking with Aaron Rodgers at QB, but this is the deal now.

51. DeAndre Hopkins, Titans (WR16): Terrible QB play in Week 1, but Hopkins got his chances.

52. Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins (WR17)

53. Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers (QB24)

54. Matthew Stafford, Rams (QB25): Solid performance at Seattle even without Cooper Kupp. He found new targets.

55. Ryan Tannehill, Titans (QB26): His Week 1 went rather poorly, and perhaps the Titans will consider a change soon.

56. James Conner, Cardinals (RB12)

57. Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks (RB13)

58. Rachaad White, Buccaneers (RB14): Plenty of volume in his first game, but he did not do much with it. Will see more chances.

59. Javonte Williams, Broncos (RB15): Looked healthy in return from knee injury.

60. Deebo Samuel, 49ers (WR18)

61. Mac Jones, Patriots (QB27): Did not expect him to throw for 300 yards on the Eagles, as Patriots figure to run more in future.

62. C.J. Stroud, Texans (QB28): Quiet outing, but could not expect big stats in debut.

63. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers (WR19)

64. Mike Evans, Buccaneers (WR20)

65. Mike Williams, Chargers (WR21)

66. Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers (WR22): Cannot assume he is a WR2 yet, as he had several big games last season, too.

67. Michael Pittman Jr., Colts (WR23): Last season was terrible, but Pittman could trend toward WR2 status again.

68. James Cook, Bills (RB16): Plenty of touches and targets, and Cook seems like a wise investment.

69. Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots (RB17): Disappointing performance, but heavily targeted in pass game.

70. Dameon Pierce, Texans (RB18)

71. Alexander Mattison, Vikings (RB19)

72. Miles Sanders, Panthers (RB20)

73. David Montgomery, Lions (RB21): Not the most efficient running back, but clearly the volume will be there.

74. Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions (RB22): Gibbs is still the better fantasy option for the duration of the season.

75. T.J. Hockenson, Vikings (TE2)

76. Bryce Young, Panthers (QB29)

77. Zach Wilson, Jets (QB30): Gets another chance, and fantasy managers in superflex have to consider him.

78. Joshua Dobbs, Cardinals (QB31): He did not do much to inspire him keeping the starting job over Clayton Tune, who may not be better.

79. Desmond Ridder, Falcons (QB32): Falcons do not appear to want him throwing much.

80. Christian Watson, Packers (WR24): Hamstring injury cost him Week 1, but is worth a flex spot if he plays.

81. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks (WR25)

82. Amari Cooper, Browns (WR26): Watson did not need to throw much in opener, so keep Cooper around.

83. Terry McLaurin, Commanders (WR27)

84. Jerry Jeudy, Broncos (WR28): Missed Week 1 as well, and perhaps him being active would change everything in offense.

85. Najee Harris, Steelers (RB23): That kind of volume is just not going to work. It should be far more in Week 2.

86. Kenneth Gainwell, Eagles (RB24): Handled nearly all the volume in backfield, but that seems unlikely to continue.

87. Jamaal Williams, Saints (RB25)

88. Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs (RB26)

89. Raheem Mostert, Dolphins (RB27)

90. Puka Nacua, Rams (WR29): Cannot expect that many targets every week, but we know Stafford will be throwing.

91. Marquise Brown, Cardinals (WR30): Not much he can do if the QB is not throwing the football.

92. Jakobi Meyers, Raiders (WR31)

93. Breece Hall, Jets (RB28): Looked awesome early on, and volume should only increase. Wise investment.

94. Dalvin Cook, Jets (RB29)

95. AJ Dillon, Packers (RB30)

96. Brian Robinson Jr., Commanders (RB31)

97. Zay Flowers, Ravens (WR32)

98. Zay Jones, Jaguars (WR33)

99. Jordan Addison, Vikings (WR34)

100. Jahan Dotson, Commanders (WR35)

101. DJ Moore, Bears (WR36)

102. Mark Andrews, Ravens (TE3)

103. Drake London, Falcons (WR37)

104. Christian Kirk, Jaguars (WR38)

105. George Pickens, Steelers (WR39)

106. Tyler Allgeier, Falcons (RB32)

107. Khalil Herbert, Bears (RB33)

108. Gabe Davis, Bills (WR40)

109. Courtland Sutton, Broncos (WR41)

110. Michael Thomas, Saints (WR42)

111. Cam Akers, Rams (RB34)

112. Kyren Williams, Rams (RB35)

113. Jerick McKinnon, Chiefs (RB36)

114. D'Andre Swift, Eagles (RB37)

115. Samaje Perine, Broncos (RB38)

116. Darren Waller, Giants (TE4)

117. Dallas Goedert, Eagles (TE5)

118. George Kittle, 49ers (TE6)

119. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks (WR43)

120. Brandin Cooks, Cowboys (WR44)

121. Tutu Atwell, Rams (WR45)

122. Nico Collins, Texans (WR46)

123. Treylon Burks, Titans (WR47)

124. Kendrick Bourne, Patriots (WR48)

125. Van Jefferson, Rams (WR49)

126. Rashid Shaheed, Saints (WR50)

127. Zack Moss, Colts (RB39)

128. Deon Jackson, Colts (RB40)

129. Justice Hill, Ravens (RB41)

130. Gus Edwards, Ravens (RB42)

131. Evan Engram, Jaguars (TE7)

132. Tyler Higbee, Rams (TE8)

133. Sam LaPorta, Lions (TE9)

134. Kyle Pitts, Falcons (TE10)

135. Zach Ertz, Cardinals (TE11)

136. Allen Lazard, Jets (WR51)

137. Darnell Mooney, Bears (WR52)

138. DJ Chark Jr., Panthers (WR53)

139. Michael Gallup, Cowboys (WR54)

140. Tyler Boyd, Bengals (WR55)

141. Rondale Moore, Cardinals (WR56)

142. Romeo Doubs, Packers (WR57)

143. Robert Woods, Texans (WR58)

144. Skyy Moore, Chiefs (WR59)

145. Curtis Samuel, Commanders (WR60)

146. Odell Beckham Jr., Ravens (WR61)

147. Allen Robinson II, Steelers (WR62)

148. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Chiefs (WR63)

149. Elijah Moore, Browns (WR64)

150. Jayden Reed, Packers (WR65)