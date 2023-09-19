Fantasy football flex and superflex rankings for Week 3

Eric Karabell breaks down the options for fantasy managers that have both Kenneth Gainwell and D'Andre Swift on their rosters. (0:47)

Welcome to Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season and our weekly PPR fantasy football superflex rankings. We know many of you compete in superflex formats that invite/covet second quarterbacks in starting lineups, so these rankings account for that. It might look odd to see the lowest-ranked fantasy passers ranked ahead of typical RB2 and WR2 options, but the potential scoring impact demands it. If your league is of the standard flex variety, just ignore the presence of quarterbacks. Regardless, good luck this week!

These rankings will be updated throughout the week.

1. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (QB1): If Baker Mayfield is going to throw for 300 on the Bears, what can Mahomes do?

2. Christian McCaffrey, 49ers (RB1): With the Austin Ekeler injury situation, McCaffrey now boasts his very own top tier.

3. Jalen Hurts, Eagles (QB2): Unimpressive passing to start his season, but we must assume things improve.

4. Josh Allen, Bills (QB3)

5. Justin Jefferson, Vikings (WR1)

6. Tyreek Hill, Dolphins (WR2): See? He wasn't going to top 200 receiving yards every week. But he may do so again.

7. Davante Adams, Raiders (WR3): Even in blowout losses, he gets his PPR points.

8. Lamar Jackson, Ravens (QB4): Accurate so far, but hasn't had a big fantasy game yet. It is coming.

9. Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins (QB5)

10. Justin Herbert, Chargers (QB6): If Chargers desire to make each game a shootout, Herbert investors will not mind.

11. Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals (WR4): Too early to panic with someone so talented. More targets are coming.

12. Austin Ekeler, Chargers (RB2): Perhaps he returns from ankle injury this weekend, but things are unclear.

13. Kirk Cousins, Vikings (QB7)

14. Joe Burrow, Bengals (QB8): Everyone is watching him closely, for health and performance. Don't worry. Yet.

15. Justin Fields, Bears (QB9): Who thought giving him a good wide receiver would make him a good passer? Ha!

16. Anthony Richardson, Colts (QB10): The worry here is about him staying for the duration of football games.

17. Bijan Robinson, Falcons (RB3)

18. Tony Pollard, Cowboys (RB4)

19. Travis Kelce, Chiefs (TE1): Bears cannot cover him, so expect a big fantasy performance here.

20. Geno Smith, Seahawks (QB11): Sure looks like he may be a top-10 fantasy QB yet again.

21. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars (QB12): Everyone assumed he would be a top-10 QB, but he is off to a slow start.

22. Dak Prescott, Cowboys (QB13)

23. Brock Purdy, 49ers (QB14)

24. Stefon Diggs, Bills (WR5)

25. CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys (WR6)

26. Puka Nacua, Rams (WR7): Puka fever is everywhere. No reason to believe his target share will drop much this week.

27. Keenan Allen, Chargers (WR8): Has 19 targets and a pair of touchdowns already. This fellow does not seem to age.

28. Derrick Henry, Titans (RB5): The 100-yard rushing games are surely pending. No need to worry here.

29. Kyren Williams, Rams (RB6): Cam Akers, we hardly knew ya. Williams rockets into RB1 status this week.

30. Josh Jacobs, Raiders (RB7): Volume was there in Week 1. In Week 2, the Raiders got blown out. This is a big week for his value.

31. Travis Etienne Jr., Jaguars (RB8)

32. Joe Mixon, Bengals (RB9)

33. Deshaun Watson, Browns (QB15): It is early, but he looks nothing like a QB1 so far, and he wasn't better last year.

34. Russell Wilson, Broncos (QB16): Good thing he converted that Hail Mary or he would be on far fewer rosters today. It's not looking good here.

35. Kenny Pickett, Steelers (QB17)

36. Daniel Jones, Giants (QB18): Historic second half to beat Cardinals, but 49ers this Thursday will be far tougher test.

37. Matthew Stafford, Rams (QB19)

38. Chris Olave, Saints (WR9): Don't hear much about his WR1 trends, but he's just about there. Opponent almost doesn't matter.

39. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions (WR10)

40. Deebo Samuel, 49ers (WR11)

41. Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins (WR12): Entered concussion protocol and we hope he can play Sunday. If so, keep believing.

42. A.J. Brown, Eagles (WR13): Not happy with his targets and, soon, may not be top Eagles wide receiver in this space.

43. DeVonta Smith, Eagles (WR14)

44. Jared Goff, Lions (QB20)

45. Jimmy Garoppolo, Raiders (QB21): Miserable Week 2 performance, but we keep saying even the average QBs are so valuable in superflex.

46. Sam Howell, Commanders (QB22): Certainly doesn't look overwhelmed, and he is throwing 35 passes per game.

47. Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers (QB23): Eagles defense is missing half its secondary, so perhaps Mayfield throws for 300 again.

48. Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks (RB10)

49. Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions (RB11): Seems premature to assume his volume increases greatly, even with David Montgomery injury.

50. Aaron Jones, Packers (RB12): Seems likely he returns from one-week hiatus due to hamstring injury.

51. Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs (RB13)

52. Michael Pittman Jr., Colts (WR15): Eight catches and double-digit targets in each game so far. This is not last season.

53. Calvin Ridley, Jaguars (WR16): Have to assume Chiefs didn't want Ridley beating them in Week 2. No worries here.

54. Mike Evans, Buccaneers (WR17)

55. Tee Higgins, Bengals (WR18)

56. Mark Andrews, Ravens (TE2): Season debut saw him get eight targets and a touchdown. Can he stay healthy for 15 more weeks?

57. T.J. Hockenson, Vikings (TE3)

58. Derek Carr, Saints (QB24)

59. Jordan Love, Packers (QB25): Six touchdown passes so far, but not much volume, and Saints present new defensive challenge.

60. Desmond Ridder, Falcons (QB26): Ran 10 times in Week 2 and scored a touchdown. We like QBs who run the football.

61. Garrett Wilson, Jets (WR19): While none of this is his fault, his fantasy value clearly is not the same without Aaron Rodgers.

62. DK Metcalf, Seahawks (WR20)

63. Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers (WR21)

64. Mike Williams, Chargers (WR22)

65. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers (WR23)

66. DeAndre Hopkins, Titans (WR24): Not getting down the field so much, but Titans are playing methodical game so far.

67. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks (WR25): We say it every year as he gets overlooked: The numbers are always there.

68. George Pickens, Steelers (WR26): Prime example of young receiver emerging even if his QB is still finding himself.

69. C.J. Stroud, Texans (QB27)

70. Bryce Young, Panthers (QB28)

71. Ryan Tannehill, Titans (QB29)

72. Mac Jones, Patriots (QB30)

73. Najee Harris, Steelers (RB14): If Steelers continue to avoid him in passing game, then this is not an RB2, or close to it.

74. Raheem Mostert, Dolphins (RB15): If Dolphins have little intention of sharing his workload, then this can be an RB2.

75. Javonte Williams, Broncos (RB16)

76. Miles Sanders, Panthers (RB17)

77. Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots (RB18): He's not going to be an RB2 averaging 2.8 yards per carry. Big week for him.

78. Brian Robinson Jr., Commanders (RB19): He's passed Stevenson in rest-of-season ranks, but this week he faces the Bills.

79. Alexander Mattison, Vikings (RB20): Not the least bit impressive so far, but perhaps Vikings try harder to run this week.

80. Jerry Jeudy, Broncos (WR27)

81. Amari Cooper, Browns (WR28)

82. DJ Moore, Bears (WR29): Nearly one-third of his 104 receiving yards in Week 2 came on one play. Hey, we'll take it.

83. Zach Wilson, Jets (QB31): He's not going to face a top-five defense every week, but wow, that was not pretty.

84. Joshua Dobbs, Cardinals (QB32)

85. Jerome Ford, Browns (RB21): Looked great in relief of injured Nick Chubb on Monday, so everyone is adding him.

86. Zack Moss, Colts (RB22): Looked good in his season debut, but Jonathan Taylor lurks in a few weeks.

87. James Cook, Bills (RB23)

88. James Conner, Cardinals (RB24)

89. Rachaad White, Buccaneers (RB25): Much more efficient in Week 2, and fantasy managers again invest.

90. Christian Watson, Packers (WR30): Hamstring injury has cost him two games, and fantasy managers will not be patient for much longer.

91. Nico Collins, Texans (WR31): Looks like a WR3 so far, and potentially rising higher.

92. Terry McLaurin, Commanders (WR32)

93. Jakobi Meyers, Raiders (WR33)

94. Gabe Davis, Bills (WR34)

95. Zay Flowers, Ravens (WR35): Lone Ravens player with double-digit targets so far, though Andrews' debut did not initially help his value.

96. Christian Kirk, Jaguars (WR36): Big Week 2 outing reminds fantasy managers we may never know when the big games will happen.

97. Courtland Sutton, Broncos (WR37)

98. Tutu Atwell, Rams (WR38)

99. Marquise Brown, Cardinals (WR39)

100. Jamaal Williams, Saints (RB26): Hamstring injury cost him most of Week 2, but you know he wants to face the Packers this week.

101. Tyler Allgeier, Falcons (RB27): Rushing attempts actually went up in Week 2. He still matters.

102. D'Andre Swift, Eagles (RB28): From one carry to 28. Eagles aren't going to make this situation predictable.

103. Justice Hill, Ravens (RB29)

104. George Kittle, 49ers (TE4)

105. Darren Waller, Giants (TE5): Saw more downfield work in Week 2. Giants have to get him the ball more.

106. Dallas Goedert, Eagles (TE6): Eagles forced him the ball in Week 2, but nothing down the field. Important week for him pending.

107. Sam LaPorta, Lions (TE7)

108. Jordan Addison, Vikings (WR40)

109. Michael Thomas, Saints (WR41)

110. Jahan Dotson, Commanders (WR42)

111. Drake London, Falcons (WR43)

112. Dameon Pierce, Texans (RB30): Not off to promising start, but fantasy managers should keep him rostered.

113. Breece Hall, Jets (RB31): Assume things improve for Hall versus lesser defenses than Cowboys, which is most all of them.

114. Kenneth Gainwell, Eagles (RB32): Rib injury cost him Week 2, but Eagles will likely utilize him if healthy.

115. Jaylen Warren, Steelers (RB33): Easily the more valuable Steelers RB so far. This may be final week we rank him worse than Harris.

116. Josh Reynolds, Lions (WR44): Goff throws enough to make Reynolds a flex option during the bye weeks.

117. Zay Jones, Jaguars (WR45)

118. Rashid Shaheed, Saints (WR46)

119. AJ Dillon, Packers (RB34)

120. Khalil Herbert, Bears (RB35)

121. Dalvin Cook, Jets (RB36)

122. Gus Edwards, Ravens (RB37)

123. Craig Reynolds, Lions (RB38)

124. Matt Breida, Giants (RB39)

125. Joshua Kelley, Chargers (RB40)

126. Samaje Perine, Broncos (RB41)

127. Pierre Strong Jr., Browns (RB42)

128. Tank Dell, Texans (WR47)

129. Robert Woods, Texans (WR48)

130. Kendrick Bourne, Patriots (WR49)

131. Adam Thielen, Panthers (WR50)

132. Elijah Moore, Browns (WR51)

133. Brandin Cooks, Cowboys (WR52)

134. Allen Robinson II, Steelers (WR53)

135. Tyler Boyd, Bengals (WR54)

136. Jayden Reed, Packers (WR55)

137. David Njoku, Browns (TE8)

138. Cole Kmet, Bears (TE9)

139. Evan Engram, Jaguars (TE10)

140. Darnell Mooney, Bears (WR56)

141. Josh Downs, Colts (WR57)

142. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Patriots (WR58)

143. Kadarius Toney, Chiefs (WR59)

144. DJ Chark Jr., Panthers (WR60)

145. DeVante Parker, Patriots (WR61)

146. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks (WR62)

147. Skyy Moore, Chiefs (WR63)

148. Van Jefferson, Rams (WR64)

149. Treylon Burks, Titans (WR65)

150. Jonathan Mingo, Panthers (WR66)