Another week of the NFL season is in the books, and there is no shortage of fantasy football news to digest.

Each Tuesday during the season, ESPN fantasy analyst Eric Moody will ask our NFL Nation reporters what to make of the fallout after games are played and the most pressing questions heading into the weekend. Who is primed for a big performance, who is impacted by injuries and what roles might change? Here's what our crew had to say about some of the biggest storylines after Week 3's action as we head into Week 4.

The Saints said there were no major changes when they went from Carr to Winston in their loss to the Packers; however, they didn't attempt a pass to a running back after Carr targeted RBs five times. That'll likely change once Kamara returns. The Saints need to shake things up behind a struggling offensive line, and they're averaging only 93.3 rushing yards without Kamara. Kamara, who has 430 career catches, will likely be involved in the passing game immediately to try to give them a different look and provide a spark. -- Katherine Terrell

How do you envision the Miami Dolphins' running back by committee evolving with Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane?

Don't get me wrong, Achane's breakout performance was spectacular. But this is still Mostert's backfield. There will likely be enough carries to go around for both players, with the hotter hand edging out the other. But Mostert should still get the first crack at proving he's the hot hand. Either way, there are at least four Dolphins players who are a threat to score from anywhere on the field -- if your team owns one of them, congratulations! -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

How will the combination of Alexander Mattison and Cam Akers impact the Minnesota Vikings' running game going forward?

Mattison relieved a bit of the pressure on himself after gaining 125 all-purpose yards against the Chargers. It's possible he'll continue to play around 75% of the Vikings' snaps, as he has to this point, but he might see his share of carries drop from its current clip of 85%. Coach Kevin O'Connell's familiarity with Akers when both were with the Rams will give him the opportunity to match his skill set with some of the Vikings' plays. Mattison will continue to get the majority of the running back snaps, but Akers will get some touches, too, starting in Week 4 at Carolina. It's also worth keeping an eye on turnover issues. -- Kevin Seifert

With Mike Williams done for the season with a torn left ACL, who do you expect to step up for the Los Angeles Chargers' offense?

Quentin Johnston. Coach Brandon Staley's Monday news conference was largely focused on how Johnston's role would change the most because of Williams' injury. "We believe in the makeup of this guy, and now he's going to get a bigger opportunity," Staley said. "... It's a great chance for him to step up." Johnston has just five catches for 26 yards this season but told ESPN he's "ready to go out there and show what I can do." He will get that opportunity now.-- Kris Rhim

How concerned should we be about the Atlanta Falcons' offense?

Reasonably concerned, although don't hit the panic button yet. Atlanta's offense is never going to be a "feed one guy" situation that makes it an easy fantasy play, but Sunday felt like a bit more of an aberration than what we've seen thus far. The target shares for Kyle Pitts, Drake London and Bijan Robinson are still good (and Robinson still had 16 potential touches -- 10 carries and six targets -- which feels like a floor for him). Atlanta's offensive line struggled mightily, which took everything off-kilter against the Lions. -- Michael Rothstein

Will Roschon Johnson's role with the Chicago Bears expand after his performance against the Chiefs?

It has been trending that way for a few weeks after Johnson was the lone bright spot on offense during the Bears' season-opening loss to Green Bay. Since then, Chicago has split its backfield responsibilities between Johnson and Khalil Herbert, with D'Onta Forman inactive in Weeks 2 and 3. Johnson had eight carries for 38 yards and two receptions for 11 yards in a blowout loss to the Chiefs. Most of his rushing production didn't come until the second half with the Bears trailing 41-0. Johnson has steadily added to his workload these first three games and will continue to earn more touches as Chicago's offense searches for any answer to get on track. -- Courtney Cronin

How do you foresee Marvin Mims Jr.'s role evolving in the Denver Broncos' passing game?

It should be evolving more quickly than it is. Despite having four of the team's six receptions for at least 30 yards in the first three games, as well as the longest punt return and a kickoff return for a touchdown, Mims has inexplicably seen his snaps drop on offense from 17 to 16 to 15 in the team's three games. He has been the Broncos' most explosive player on offense so far, and if they continue to limit him, even in three-wide sets when he's still on the sideline, they are removing the one player who has consistently tested defenses down the field. -- Jeff Legwold

Will Rashee Rice's playing time increase in the Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiver rotation?

It should as the season goes on. The idea with Rice early on was to give him a limited role but expand it as the season progresses. Rice played a season-high 39 snaps against the Bears, but don't put a lot into that. The Chiefs backed off some of their main receivers in the second half because they had a big lead. -- Adam Teicher

What changes can we anticipate for the Tennessee Titans' offense after the letdown in Cleveland?

The Titans will have to find ways to get the ball out of Ryan Tannehill's hands quickly because of the pressure the offensive line has allowed. Tannehill has been sacked 13 times in three games. The offense failed to score a touchdown in two games this season. Expect to see more tempo on offense and quick passes to DeAndre Hopkins, Treylon Burks, Tyjae Spears, and Chigoziem Okonkwo. Derrick Henry will likely get more opportunities on screen passes as well. The key for Tennessee is to avoid third-and-long situations. Being efficient early in drives will set up opportunities to run the ball and find some balance on offense. -- Turron Davenport