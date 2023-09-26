NFL Week 4 injury tracker: Will Jones, Watson and Montgomery play Thursday?

ESPN's Fantasy Football Week 4 injury tracker, featuring an aggregation of injury updates for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends whose teams are scheduled to play this week. Here we'll track practice reports, injury updates and any other news that may affect a player's short-term or long-term availability.

Injury news aggregated by Rotowire.com. Additional commentary provided by ESPN Sr. injury analyst Stephania Bell.

Injury updates organized by Week 4 Matchups

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Thursday 8:15 PM ET

Latest Detroit Lions Injury news

David Montgomery, RB, Q

Mon, Sep 25: Montgomery (thigh) was a limited participant on Monday's practice estimate.

Latest Green Bay Packers Injury news

Christian Watson, WR, Q

Mon, Sep 25: Watson (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant on the Packers' estimated injury report Monday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Aaron Jones, RB, Q

Mon, Sep 25: Coach Matt LaFleur said Jones (hamstring) would have been a limited participant Monday if the team had practiced, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars

Wembley Stadium, London

Sunday 9:30 AM ET

Latest Atlanta Falcons Injury news

Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, Q

Latest Jacksonville Jaguars Injury news

Zay Jones, WR, Q

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Latest Miami Dolphins Injury news

Tyler Kroft, TE, Q

Salvon Ahmed, RB, Q

River Cracraft, WR, Q

Mon, Sep 25: Cracraft (shoulder) is not considered day-to-day and is still undergoing tests to find out how long he could be sidelined, according to head coach Mike McDaniel, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Q

Mon, Sep 25: Waddle remains in concussion protocol Monday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Latest Buffalo Bills Injury news

No injuries to report

Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears

Soldier Field, Chicago

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Latest Denver Broncos Injury news

No injuries to report

Latest Chicago Bears Injury news

No injuries to report

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Latest Baltimore Ravens Injury news

Justice Hill, RB, Q

Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Q

Recent IR Activity:

Tylan Wallace, WR

Mon, Sep 25: The Ravens placed Wallace (hamstring) on injured reserve Monday.

Latest Cleveland Browns Injury news

No injuries to report

Recent IR Activity:

Nick Chubb, RB

Sat, Sep 23: Chubb, who was placed on injured reserve Wednesday and won't return for the 2023 season, appears to have avoided the worst-case scenario regarding his left knee injury and could be ready to return to start next season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Latest Cincinnati Bengals Injury news

Irv Smith Jr., TE, Q

Mon, Sep 25: Smith (hamstring) is inactive for Monday night's contest against the Rams.

Latest Tennessee Titans Injury news

No injuries to report

Recent IR Activity:

Kearis Jackson, WR

Fri, Sep 22: The Titans placed Jackson (ankle) on injured reserve Friday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Hassan Haskins, RB

Fri, Sep 22: Haskins (undisclosed) was removed from the commissioner exempt list Friday, but he returned to injured reserve following the transaction, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.

Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Latest Los Angeles Rams Injury news

No injuries to report

Latest Indianapolis Colts Injury news

Anthony Richardson, QB, Q

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Latest Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury news

No injuries to report

Recent IR Activity:

Chase Edmonds, RB

Wed, Sep 20: The Buccaneers placed Edmonds (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Latest New Orleans Saints Injury news

Foster Moreau, TE, Q

Derek Carr, QB, Q

Mon, Sep 25: Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Monday that Carr (shoulder) has a sprained AC joint and is considered week-to-week.

Recent IR Activity:

Jamaal Williams, RB

Sat, Sep 23: Williams, who was already ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Packers due to a hamstring injury, was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Latest Washington Commanders Injury news

Logan Thomas, TE, Q

Latest Philadelphia Eagles Injury news

Quez Watkins, WR, Q

Boston Scott, RB, Q

Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Latest Minnesota Vikings Injury news

No injuries to report

Recent IR Activity:

Jalen Nailor, WR

Thu, Sep 21: Nailor (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

Latest Carolina Panthers Injury news

Bryce Young, QB, Q

Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

NRG Stadium, Houston

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Latest Pittsburgh Steelers Injury news

Gunner Olszewski, WR, Q

Latest Houston Texans Injury news

No injuries to report

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Sunday 4:05 PM ET

Latest Las Vegas Raiders Injury news

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, Q

Mon, Sep 25: Garoppolo has been placed in the NFL's concussion protocol, coach Josh McDaniels revealed Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Latest Los Angeles Chargers Injury news

Austin Ekeler, RB, Q

Mike Williams, WR, O

Mon, Sep 25: Williams (knee) was diagnosed with a season-ending ACL injury after undergoing an MRI following Sunday's 28-24 win over the Vikings, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Sunday 4:25 PM ET

Latest New England Patriots Injury news

No injuries to report

Latest Dallas Cowboys Injury news

No injuries to report

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers

Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Sunday 4:25 PM ET

Latest Arizona Cardinals Injury news

Josh Woods, LB, Q

Latest San Francisco 49ers Injury news

Deebo Samuel, WR, Q

Mon, Sep 25: Samuel (ribs) wasn't spotted at Monday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Q

Mon, Sep 25: Aiyuk (shoulder) was present for Monday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Sunday 8:20 PM ET

Latest Kansas City Chiefs Injury news

No injuries to report

Recent IR Activity:

Richie James, WR

Sat, Sep 23: The Chiefs placed James (knee) on injured reserve Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Latest New York Jets Injury news

No injuries to report

Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Monday 8:15 PM ET

Latest Seattle Seahawks Injury news

Will Dissly, TE, Q

Latest New York Giants Injury news

Saquon Barkley, RB, Q

