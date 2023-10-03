        <
        >

          NFL Week 5 injury tracker: Jonathan Taylor to return to practice

          play
          Field Yates' one-word advice for Zack Moss managers (1:05)

          Field Yates advises fantasy managers to hold Zack Moss with Jonathan Taylor's Colts future hazy. (1:05)

          • ESPN Fantasy
          Oct 3, 2023, 10:22 AM ET

          ESPN's Fantasy Football Week 5 injury tracker, featuring an aggregation of injury updates for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends whose teams are scheduled to play this week. Here we'll track practice reports, injury updates and any other news that may affect a player's short-term or long-term availability.

          Injury news aggregated by Rotowire.com. Additional commentary provided by ESPN Sr. injury analyst Stephania Bell.

          Injury updates organized by Week 5 Matchups

          Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders
          FedExField, Landover, Maryland
          Thursday 8:15 PM ET

          Stephania Bell's perspective

          Latest Bears Injury news

          No injuries to report

          More Bears injury news >>

          Latest Commanders Injury news

          Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Q

          Jahan Dotson, WR, Q
          Mon, Oct 2: Dotson was estimated as a limited participant for Monday's walkthrough due to an ankle injury.

          Curtis Samuel, WR, Q
          Mon, Oct 2: Samuel was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report with a quadriceps injury.

          More Commanders injury news >>

          Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills
          Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
          Sunday 9:30 AM ET

          Latest Jaguars Injury news

          Zay Jones, WR, Q

          Jamal Agnew, WR, Q

          Parker Washington, WR, D
          Mon, Oct 2: Washington (knee) is unlikely to play Week 5 against the Bills, Mark Long of the Associated Press reports.

          More Jaguars injury news >>

          Latest Bills Injury news

          No injuries to report

          More Bills injury news >>

          Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons
          Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
          Sunday 1:00 PM ET

          Latest Texans Injury news

          No injuries to report

          More Texans injury news >>

          Latest Falcons Injury news

          Josh Ali, WR, Q

          More Falcons injury news >>

          Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions
          Ford Field, Detroit
          Sunday 1:00 PM ET

          Latest Panthers Injury news

          Jonathan Mingo, WR, Q

          More Panthers injury news >>

          Latest Lions Injury news

          No injuries to report

          More Lions injury news >>

          Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts
          Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
          Sunday 1:00 PM ET

          Latest Titans Injury news

          Treylon Burks, WR, Q

          Recent IR Activity:

          Kyle Philips, WR
          Mon, Oct 2: Philips (knee) was designated to return from injured reserve Monday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

          Julius Chestnut, RB
          Tue, Sep 26: Tennessee placed Chestnut (hamstring) on its injured reserve list Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

          More Titans injury news >>

          Latest Colts Injury news

          Sam Ehlinger, QB, Q

          Jonathan Taylor, RB, O
          Mon, Oct 2: Colts head coach Shane Steichen confirmed Monday that Taylor (ankle) will resume practicing with the team Wednesday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

          Recent IR Activity:

          Jelani Woods, TE
          Mon, Oct 2: Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Monday that Woods (hamstring) will remain on injured reserve this week, implying that the tight end won't be activated ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports.

          More Colts injury news >>

          New York Giants at Miami Dolphins
          Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
          Sunday 1:00 PM ET

          Latest Giants Injury news

          Saquon Barkley, RB, Q

          Daniel Bellinger, TE, Q
          Mon, Oct 2: Bellinger (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's contest with the Seahawks, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

          More Giants injury news >>

          Latest Dolphins Injury news

          No injuries to report

          Recent IR Activity:

          River Cracraft, WR
          Fri, Sep 29: Cracraft (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Friday.

          More Dolphins injury news >>

          New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots
          Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
          Sunday 1:00 PM ET

          Latest Saints Injury news

          Foster Moreau, TE, Q

          More Saints injury news >>

          Latest Patriots Injury news

          No injuries to report

          More Patriots injury news >>

          Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
          Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh
          Sunday 1:00 PM ET

          Latest Ravens Injury news

          Rashod Bateman, WR, Q

          Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Q

          Recent IR Activity:

          Keaton Mitchell, RB
          Mon, Oct 2: Mitchell (shoulder) could be activated from IR this week, according to head coach John Harbaugh,Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

          More Ravens injury news >>

          Latest Steelers Injury news

          Pat Freiermuth, TE, Q
          Mon, Oct 2: Freiermuth (hamstring) is expected to miss 2-to-3 weeks, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

          Kenny Pickett, QB, Q
          Mon, Oct 2: Pickett suffered a bone bruise in his knee during Sunday's 30-6 loss to the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

          More Steelers injury news >>

          Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams
          SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
          Sunday 4:05 PM ET

          Latest Eagles Injury news

          Quez Watkins, WR, Q

          Britain Covey, WR, Q
          Mon, Oct 2: Covey suffered a head injury late in Sunday's win over the Commanders and has entered the league's concussion protocols, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

          More Eagles injury news >>

          Latest Rams Injury news

          Tyler Higbee, TE, Q
          Mon, Oct 2: Coach Sean McVay said Monday that Higbee "got his thumb banged up a little bit" during Sunday's overtime victory at Indianapolis, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

          Kyren Williams, RB, Q
          Mon, Oct 2: Coach Sean McVay said Monday that Williams suffered a bruised hip during Sunday's overtime win in Indianapolis, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

          Matthew Stafford, QB, Q
          Mon, Oct 2: Coach Sean McVay said Monday that Stafford suffered a hip contusion during Sunday's overtime win at Indianapolis, but the quarterback is expected to play this coming Sunday against the Eagles, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

          Recent IR Activity:

          Cooper Kupp, WR
          Fri, Sep 29: Coach Sean McVay said Friday that Kupp (hamstring) will resume practicing next week, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

          More Rams injury news >>

          Cincinnati Bengals at Arizona Cardinals
          State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
          Sunday 4:05 PM ET

          Latest Bengals Injury news

          Irv Smith Jr., TE, Q

          Tee Higgins, WR, Q
          Mon, Oct 2: Higgins said Monday that he doesn't envision his fractured rib keeping him out for an extended period and didn't rule out the possibility of playing this Sunday in Arizona if he can tolerate the pain and soreness, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

          Recent IR Activity:

          Charlie Jones, WR
          Fri, Sep 29: The Bengals placed Jones (thumb) on injured reserve Friday.

          More Bengals injury news >>

          Latest Cardinals Injury news

          Josh Woods, LB, Q

          Keaontay Ingram, RB, Q

          More Cardinals injury news >>

          New York Jets at Denver Broncos
          Empower Field at Mile High, Denver
          Sunday 4:25 PM ET

          Latest Jets Injury news

          No injuries to report

          More Jets injury news >>

          Latest Broncos Injury news

          No injuries to report

          More Broncos injury news >>

          Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings
          U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
          Sunday 4:25 PM ET

          Latest Chiefs Injury news

          No injuries to report

          More Chiefs injury news >>

          Latest Vikings Injury news

          Jaren Hall, QB, Q

          More Vikings injury news >>

          Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
          Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California
          Sunday 8:20 PM ET

          Latest Cowboys Injury news

          Peyton Hendershot, TE, Q

          Rico Dowdle, RB, Q
          Mon, Oct 2: Dowdle has been diagnosed with a hip contusion following an MRI on Monday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

          More Cowboys injury news >>

          Latest 49ers Injury news

          Elijah Mitchell, RB, Q

          Jauan Jennings, WR, Q

          More 49ers injury news >>

          Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders
          Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
          Monday 8:15 PM ET

          Latest Packers Injury news

          No injuries to report

          More Packers injury news >>

          Latest Raiders Injury news

          Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, Q

          More Raiders injury news >>