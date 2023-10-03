NFL Week 5 injury tracker: Jonathan Taylor to return to practice

ESPN's Fantasy Football Week 5 injury tracker, featuring an aggregation of injury updates for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends whose teams are scheduled to play this week. Here we'll track practice reports, injury updates and any other news that may affect a player's short-term or long-term availability.
Injury news aggregated by Rotowire.com. Additional commentary provided by ESPN Sr. injury analyst Stephania Bell.
Injury updates organized by Week 5 Matchups
Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders
FedExField, Landover, Maryland
Thursday 8:15 PM ET
Latest Bears Injury news
No injuries to report
Latest Commanders Injury news
Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Q
Jahan Dotson, WR, Q
Mon, Oct 2: Dotson was estimated as a limited participant for Monday's walkthrough due to an ankle injury.
Curtis Samuel, WR, Q
Mon, Oct 2: Samuel was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report with a quadriceps injury.
Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
Sunday 9:30 AM ET
Latest Jaguars Injury news
Zay Jones, WR, Q
Jamal Agnew, WR, Q
Parker Washington, WR, D
Mon, Oct 2: Washington (knee) is unlikely to play Week 5 against the Bills, Mark Long of the Associated Press reports.
Latest Bills Injury news
No injuries to report
Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Sunday 1:00 PM ET
Latest Texans Injury news
No injuries to report
Latest Falcons Injury news
Josh Ali, WR, Q
Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions
Ford Field, Detroit
Sunday 1:00 PM ET
Latest Panthers Injury news
Jonathan Mingo, WR, Q
Latest Lions Injury news
No injuries to report
Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
Sunday 1:00 PM ET
Latest Titans Injury news
Treylon Burks, WR, Q
Recent IR Activity:
Kyle Philips, WR
Mon, Oct 2: Philips (knee) was designated to return from injured reserve Monday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Julius Chestnut, RB
Tue, Sep 26: Tennessee placed Chestnut (hamstring) on its injured reserve list Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Latest Colts Injury news
Sam Ehlinger, QB, Q
Jonathan Taylor, RB, O
Mon, Oct 2: Colts head coach Shane Steichen confirmed Monday that Taylor (ankle) will resume practicing with the team Wednesday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.
Recent IR Activity:
Jelani Woods, TE
Mon, Oct 2: Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Monday that Woods (hamstring) will remain on injured reserve this week, implying that the tight end won't be activated ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports.
New York Giants at Miami Dolphins
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
Sunday 1:00 PM ET
Latest Giants Injury news
Saquon Barkley, RB, Q
Daniel Bellinger, TE, Q
Mon, Oct 2: Bellinger (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's contest with the Seahawks, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Latest Dolphins Injury news
No injuries to report
Recent IR Activity:
River Cracraft, WR
Fri, Sep 29: Cracraft (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Friday.
New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
Sunday 1:00 PM ET
Latest Saints Injury news
Foster Moreau, TE, Q
Latest Patriots Injury news
No injuries to report
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh
Sunday 1:00 PM ET
Latest Ravens Injury news
Rashod Bateman, WR, Q
Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Q
Recent IR Activity:
Keaton Mitchell, RB
Mon, Oct 2: Mitchell (shoulder) could be activated from IR this week, according to head coach John Harbaugh,Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.
Latest Steelers Injury news
Pat Freiermuth, TE, Q
Mon, Oct 2: Freiermuth (hamstring) is expected to miss 2-to-3 weeks, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Kenny Pickett, QB, Q
Mon, Oct 2: Pickett suffered a bone bruise in his knee during Sunday's 30-6 loss to the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
Sunday 4:05 PM ET
Latest Eagles Injury news
Quez Watkins, WR, Q
Britain Covey, WR, Q
Mon, Oct 2: Covey suffered a head injury late in Sunday's win over the Commanders and has entered the league's concussion protocols, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Latest Rams Injury news
Tyler Higbee, TE, Q
Mon, Oct 2: Coach Sean McVay said Monday that Higbee "got his thumb banged up a little bit" during Sunday's overtime victory at Indianapolis, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.
Kyren Williams, RB, Q
Mon, Oct 2: Coach Sean McVay said Monday that Williams suffered a bruised hip during Sunday's overtime win in Indianapolis, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.
Matthew Stafford, QB, Q
Mon, Oct 2: Coach Sean McVay said Monday that Stafford suffered a hip contusion during Sunday's overtime win at Indianapolis, but the quarterback is expected to play this coming Sunday against the Eagles, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.
Recent IR Activity:
Cooper Kupp, WR
Fri, Sep 29: Coach Sean McVay said Friday that Kupp (hamstring) will resume practicing next week, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Cincinnati Bengals at Arizona Cardinals
State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
Sunday 4:05 PM ET
Latest Bengals Injury news
Irv Smith Jr., TE, Q
Tee Higgins, WR, Q
Mon, Oct 2: Higgins said Monday that he doesn't envision his fractured rib keeping him out for an extended period and didn't rule out the possibility of playing this Sunday in Arizona if he can tolerate the pain and soreness, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
Recent IR Activity:
Charlie Jones, WR
Fri, Sep 29: The Bengals placed Jones (thumb) on injured reserve Friday.
Latest Cardinals Injury news
Josh Woods, LB, Q
Keaontay Ingram, RB, Q
New York Jets at Denver Broncos
Empower Field at Mile High, Denver
Sunday 4:25 PM ET
Latest Jets Injury news
No injuries to report
Latest Broncos Injury news
No injuries to report
Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings
U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Sunday 4:25 PM ET
Latest Chiefs Injury news
No injuries to report
Latest Vikings Injury news
Jaren Hall, QB, Q
Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California
Sunday 8:20 PM ET
Latest Cowboys Injury news
Peyton Hendershot, TE, Q
Rico Dowdle, RB, Q
Mon, Oct 2: Dowdle has been diagnosed with a hip contusion following an MRI on Monday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Latest 49ers Injury news
Elijah Mitchell, RB, Q
Jauan Jennings, WR, Q
Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders
Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
Monday 8:15 PM ET
Latest Packers Injury news
No injuries to report
Latest Raiders Injury news
Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, Q