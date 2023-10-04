Fantasy football flex and superflex rankings for Week 5

Despite Deebo Samuel's tough Week 4, Eric Karabell says fantasy managers should keep trusting him. (0:39)

Welcome to Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season and our weekly PPR fantasy football superflex rankings. We know many of you compete in superflex formats that invite/covet second quarterbacks in starting lineups, so these rankings account for that. It might look odd to see the lowest-ranked fantasy passers ahead of typical RB2 and WR2 options, but the potential scoring impact demands it. If your league is of the standard flex variety, just ignore the presence of quarterbacks. Regardless, good luck this week!

1. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (QB1): Still the best, even though he is averaging fewer than 20 fantasy points per game.

2. Christian McCaffrey, 49ers (RB1): Hard to believe how much better he looks than everyone else at running back.

3. Justin Jefferson, Vikings (WR1): Week 4 was his worst game for receiving yards, and he still had 85 of them.

4. Jalen Hurts, Eagles (QB2): Fantasy managers still waiting for his best work.

5. Josh Allen, Bills (QB3)

6. Lamar Jackson, Ravens (QB4)

7. Davante Adams, Raiders (WR2): Worry more about the shoulder injury than who is throwing him the passes.

8. Tyreek Hill, Dolphins (WR3): Quiet in Week 4, but no reason for concern. Most defenses cannot deal with him.

9. Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins (QB5)

10. Anthony Richardson, Colts (QB6): Four rushing touchdowns in three games. It almost doesn't matter how he throws the ball.

11. Stefon Diggs, Bills (WR4): More than 100 receiving yards in three of the four games, and has four touchdowns.

12. A.J. Brown, Eagles (WR5): Monster numbers over the past two weeks, as Hurts targeted him more.

13. Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals (WR6): Still gets the ranking, but his quarterback obviously must perform better.

14. Kirk Cousins, Vikings (QB7)

15. Jordan Love, Packers (QB8)

16. Justin Fields, Bears (QB9): Solid numbers versus the Broncos, but now he has a short week and a better defense to face.

17. Bijan Robinson, Falcons (RB2): Imagine what the stats will look like when he gets more than 20 touches every week.

18. Josh Jacobs, Raiders (RB3)

19. Tony Pollard, Cowboys (RB4)

20. Travis Kelce, Chiefs (TE1)

21. Cooper Kupp, Rams (WR7): Welcome back! Well, probably. If you have Kupp and he plays, play him.

22. Brock Purdy, 49ers (QB10): High ranking, but he is solid, consistent and opponent may not matter. Also, there are four teams on bye.

23. C.J. Stroud, Texans (QB11): Rookie is fourth in passing yards. He certainly has delivered so far.

24. Joe Burrow, Bengals (QB12): You don't have to play him. This ranking presumes he delivers better numbers.

25. Russell Wilson, Broncos (QB13)

26. Kyren Williams, Rams (RB5): Eagles are not usually fun to run on, but Williams catches passes, too.

27. Derrick Henry, Titans (RB6): Bounced back nicely in Week 4, in case anyone actually worried about him.

28. Saquon Barkley, Giants (RB7): Perhaps he plays, perhaps not. If he plays, of course, you play him as well.

29. Chris Olave, Saints (WR8)

30. CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys (WR9)

31. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions (WR10)

32. Deebo Samuel, 49ers (WR11): Quiet production in Week 4, but we think he will play well.

33. Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers (WR12)

34. Daniel Jones, Giants (QB14): Already has more interceptions than last season, Perhaps this game with Miami is a shootout.

35. Joshua Dobbs, Cardinals (QB15): Surprise! He is playing competently, for sure, and may get to keep playing.

36. Matthew Stafford, Rams (QB16)

37. Jared Goff, Lions (QB17)

38. D'Andre Swift, Eagles (RB8): Eagles are not really sharing the backfield touches so much. Just. Stay. Healthy.

39. Travis Etienne Jr., Jaguars (RB9)

40. Alvin Kamara, Saints (RB10): Cannot expect 13 receptions every week, but he will be involved. Saints offense must play better.

41. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars (QB18): Still lacking a big fantasy effort, and road game in Buffalo may not help things.

42. Sam Howell, Commanders (QB19): Looked good against Philly, and the Bears do not defend the way Philly does.

43. Jimmy Garoppolo, Raiders (QB20)

44. Zach Wilson, Jets (QB21): Well, that wasn't so bad on Sunday night. Competent quarterbacking.

45. Dak Prescott, Cowboys (QB22): Low ranking reflects his modest play and facing the 49ers.

46. DeVonta Smith, Eagles (WR13)

47. Puka Nacua, Rams (WR14): Will be interesting to see his production when Kupp is playing. Perhaps each thrives.

48. Garrett Wilson, Jets (WR15)

49. T.J. Hockenson, Vikings (TE2)

50. Mark Andrews, Ravens (TE3): Solid production so far, and three touchdowns in three games.

51. De'Von Achane, Dolphins (RB11): No question about his production, but needs more touches to sustain it.

52. Aaron Jones, Packers (RB12): Would have been better for fantasy if he had sat out in Week 4.

53. David Montgomery, Lions (RB13): Many didn't play him in Week 4, since they didn't know he was going to be active. We know now.

54. James Cook, Bills (RB14)

55. Joe Mixon, Bengals (RB15)

56. Jonathan Taylor, Colts (RB16): Welcome back! Colts should give him ample volume, but who knows what they will do.

57. Michael Pittman Jr., Colts (WR16)

58. Nico Collins, Texans (WR17): Sure looking like a WR2 option so far, as he piles on numbers.

59. Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins (WR18): Quiet in his return in Week 4, but Dolphins will be putting up numbers this week.

60. DJ Moore, Bears (WR19): When Fields throws, chances are good it will be Moore on the other end.

61. Adam Thielen, Panthers (WR20): Few drafted him as a fantasy starter, but look what we have here!

62. Bryce Young, Panthers (QB23)

63. Desmond Ridder, Falcons (QB24): Might be his final chance to start before Taylor Heinicke moves in to save the season.

64. Ryan Tannehill, Titans (QB25): He staved off going to the bench in Week 4, but there is always risk.

65. Derek Carr, Saints (QB26): Looked rough in Week 4 with the shoulder problem. Tough to recommend.

66. Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs (RB17)

67. Brian Robinson Jr., Commanders (RB18)

68. James Conner, Cardinals (RB19)

69. Alexander Mattison, Vikings (RB20): More than 90 rushing yards in consecutive games, in case anyone was concerned.

70. Marquise Brown, Cardinals (WR21): Certainly seeing enough targets to be a WR3 option.

71. George Pickens, Steelers (WR22): Change in quarterback due to injury may not be a bad thing for Pickens.

72. Terry McLaurin, Commanders (WR23)

73. DeAndre Hopkins, Titans (WR24)

74. Mitch Trubisky, Steelers (QB27)

75. Mac Jones, Patriots (QB28): Remember, even the worst QBs are valuable in superflex. Jones is struggling.

76. Jakobi Meyers, Raiders (WR25)

77. Christian Watson, Packers (WR26): Scored a touchdown in season debut, but only one other reception is not ideal.

78. Christian Kirk, Jaguars (WR27): Surprise! Kirk is the Jaguars WR with the best numbers. Perhaps it continues.

79. Calvin Ridley, Jaguars (WR28)

80. Courtland Sutton, Broncos (WR29)

81. Breece Hall, Jets (RB21): Averaging 6.6 yards per rush, but not enough volume yet. What are the Jets waiting for?

82. Raheem Mostert, Dolphins (RB22): Have to wonder if Achane has already passed him for fantasy relevance.

83. Miles Sanders, Panthers (RB23)

84. Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots (RB24): Still hasn't rushed for 60 yards in a game. May want to forget about last season.

85. Dameon Pierce, Texans (RB25): Solid Week 4 effort offers promise he returns to last year's numbers.

86. Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions (RB26): Lions are still being cautious with him, but hey, it is working for this offense.

87. Khalil Herbert, Bears (RB27)

88. Zay Flowers, Ravens (WR30)

89. Tyler Boyd, Bengals (WR31): This ranking presumes Tee Higgins (ribs) does not play. It might not matter.

90. Jerry Jeudy, Broncos (WR32): More was expected here, for sure. Of course, there's plenty of time left to improve.

91. Tank Dell, Texans (WR33)

92. Michael Thomas, Saints (WR34)

93. Jordan Addison, Vikings (WR35)

94. Sam LaPorta, Lions (TE4)

95. Evan Engram, Jaguars (TE5)

96. Robert Woods, Texans (WR36)

97. Romeo Doubs, Packers (WR37)

98. Tutu Atwell, Rams (WR38)

99. Jaylen Warren, Steelers (RB28)

100. Najee Harris, Steelers (RB29)

101. Javonte Williams, Broncos (RB30)

102. Gus Edwards, Ravens (RB31)

103. Tyler Allgeier, Falcons (RB32)

104. Zay Jones, Jaguars (WR39)

105. Calvin Austin III, Steelers (WR40)

106. Jahan Dotson, Commanders (WR41)

107. Josh Downs, Colts (WR42)

108. Gabe Davis, Bills (WR43)

109. Drake London, Falcons (WR44)

110. Jayden Reed, Packers (WR45)

111. Michael Wilson, Cardinals (WR46)

112. Darren Waller, Giants (TE6)

113. George Kittle, 49ers (TE7)

114. Hunter Henry, Patriots (TE8)

115. Zach Ertz, Cardinals (TE9)

116. Jake Ferguson, Cowboys (TE10)

117. Tyjae Spears, Titans (RB33)

118. Dalvin Cook, Jets (RB34)

119. Justice Hill, Ravens (RB35)

120. Kendrick Bourne, Patriots (WR47)

121. Rashee Rice, Chiefs (WR48)

122. Braxton Berrios, Dolphins (WR49)

123. DeVante Parker, Patriots (WR50)

124. Treylon Burks, Titans (WR51)

125. Dallas Goedert, Eagles (TE11)

126. Luke Musgrave, Packers (TE12)

127. Cole Kmet, Bears (TE13)

128. Jameson Williams, Lions (WR52)

129. Darius Slayton, Giants (WR53)

130. Wan'Dale Robinson, Giants (WR54)

131. Curtis Samuel, Commanders (WR55)

132. Allen Lazard, Jets (WR56)

133. Skyy Moore, Chiefs (WR57)

134. Kadarius Toney, Chiefs (WR58)

135. Trenton Irwin, Bengals (WR59)

136. Brandin Cooks, Cowboys (WR60)

137. AJ Dillon, Packers (RB36)

138. Samaje Perine, Broncos (RB37)

139. Kenneth Gainwell, Eagles (RB38)

140. Roschon Johnson, Bears (RB39)

141. Jerick McKinnon, Chiefs (RB40)

142. Ezekiel Elliott, Patriots (RB41)

143. Jaleel McLaughlin, Broncos (RB42)

144. Jonnu Smith, Falcons (TE14)

145. Kyle Pitts, Falcons (TE15)

146. Rashid Shaheed, Saints (WR61)

147. DJ Chark Jr., Panthers (WR62)

148. Cam Akers, Vikings (RB43)

149. Chuba Hubbard, Panthers (RB44)

150. Antonio Gibson, Commanders (RB45)