Fantasy football Week 6 pickups: Tyjae Spears, Matthew Stafford among top options

Jaleel McLaughlin (47% rostered in ESPN leagues) delivered for fantasy managers against the New York Jets as Javonte Williams was ruled out with a quad injury. He was one of the top waiver wire pickups last week and has scored 18 or more fantasy points in two straight games. McLaughlin has played well enough to maintain a role in the Broncos' backfield even when Williams returns. However, Williams could be ruled out again in Week 6 as the Denver Broncos face the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night.

Ja'Marr Chase scored a whopping 52.2 fantasy points against the Arizona Cardinals, the most PPR fantasy points by any player in a game this season. He caught 15 of 19 targets for 192 receiving yards and three touchdowns. According to NFL Next Gen Stats data, Chase had eight receptions with 3 or more yards of separation, tied for the most in his career.

Travis Etienne Jr. had 28 touches and 36 fantasy points against the Buffalo Bills, both season highs. This was Etienne's second career game with multiple rushing touchdowns, and he also set a career high in scrimmage yards. The Jaguars' offensive line ranks 30th in run block win rate, but Etienne is one of the rare running backs in the league with the athleticism to overcome suboptimal offensive line play.

George Kittle had a career game against the Dallas Cowboys on "Sunday Night Football," showing why he's one of the top tight ends in the league. He caught three of four targets for 67 yards and three touchdowns as the San Francisco 49ers routed Dallas. It was Kittle's sixth career game with multiple receiving touchdowns, and four of those six games have been with Brock Purdy at quarterback.

The Chicago Bears' offense has been firing on all cylinders over the past two games, allowing fantasy managers to start Chicago players with confidence. Khalil Herbert has thrived behind a Bears offensive line that ranks second in run block win rate. However, Chicago is expected to be without Herbert for multiple weeks due to an ankle injury. Managers in need of a running back should prioritize adding rookie Roschon Johnson (37.1%) and offseason addition D'Onta Foreman (5.1%), both of whom are valuable options. Although Johnson suffered a concussion against the Washington Commanders, he's my preferred target as the Bears take on the Vikings in Week 6.

Here are some other RB options to consider.

Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans (25.1%): Spears had a career game with 11 touches, 69 total yards and 17 fantasy points. Throughout the season, Derrick Henry and the rookie have split snaps, routes run and touches in the Titans' backfield. Henry played around 59% of the snaps against the Colts, while Spears played about 53%. It would be prudent for the Titans to keep Spears active in the backfield in the final year of Henry's contract.

Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints (7.3%): Miller had 16 touches and 13 fantasy points in New Orleans' blowout win over the Patriots. He is an ideal bench stash with Jamaal Williams on injured reserve until at least Week 7. The Saints face a Texans defense in Week 6 that ranks in the top 10 of fantasy points allowed to running backs.

Emari Demercado, Arizona Cardinals (0.3%): Keaontay Ingram has missed the past two straight games with a neck injury, and Demercado, who has primarily operated as a passing down back, has flourished as a result. Demercado will continue to fill the backup RB role while Ingram is out and should not be overlooked on the wire due to James Conner's injury history and the Cardinals' tendency to play from behind.

Quick hits

Ezekiel Elliott (42.5%) finished with more opportunities (rushing attempts plus targets) than Rhamondre Stevenson against the Saints. This is notable because the two continue to play a fairly even number of snaps. It might be time for the Patriots to make some changes to jump-start their offense, which could include more touches for Elliott.

Justice Hill (24%) finished with 11 touches and 12.5 fantasy points against the Pittsburgh Steelers. In spite of being in a committee backfield with Gus Edwards, Hill is often relied upon as a pass catcher, so I prefer him over Edwards.

Chuba Hubbard (18.1%) continues to have a fairly even split with Miles Sanders when it comes to snaps, routes run and rushing attempts. He led the Panthers in rushing yards against the Detroit Lions.

Quarterbacks

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (34.2%): Stafford has scored 16 or more fantasy points over the past two games. He now has Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua as his two top receivers. Stafford and the Rams face a Cardinals defense that has surrendered the third-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season. Stafford can be viewed as a QB1.

Sam Howell, Washington Commanders (17.4%): Howell has scored 15 or more fantasy points in four of five games, including three with 19 or more points. With Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, and Logan Thomas around him, Howell provides fantasy managers with a high floor. The Commanders are about to face the Atlanta Falcons, who have done a pretty good job containing quarterbacks, but Howell remains a high-end QB2.

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers (9.7%): The Panthers wide receivers were finally healthy, and Young scored a season-high 18.2 fantasy points. In the fourth quarter, the rookie's performance was very encouraging. Young faces a Dolphins defense in Week 6 that ranks in the top 10 in fantasy points allowed per game to quarterbacks. The rookie might find himself playing from behind against Miami.

Quick hits

Gardner Minshew (0.5%) should be on the radar of fantasy managers in deeper formats with Anthony Richardson expected to miss at least the next month with a strained AC joint. The Colts face the Jaguars' defense in Week 6, which has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

Wide receiver

DJ Chark Jr., Carolina Panthers (41.0%): Chark has collected six or more targets and 13 or more fantasy points in two of his past three games. Although Adam Thielen is the top receiver in Carolina, Chark is a solid flex option for fantasy managers in deeper formats. The Panthers will likely trail the Dolphins in Week 6, which bodes well for Chark's fantasy prospects.

Joshua Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers (40.2%): The Chargers are coming off their bye week and will be playing their first game without Mike Williams. Palmer played 86% of the offensive snaps and led the Chargers in targets. He has averaged 67.7 receiving yards per game when targeted seven or more times in his career and should not be overlooked by fantasy managers in deeper formats.

Josh Reynolds, Detroit Lions (24.5%): Amon-Ra St. Brown missed Sunday's game against the Panthers with an abdominal injury, so Reynolds and Jameson Williams are intriguing pickups. Reynolds has a rapport with Jared Goff dating back to their time with the Rams and can pick up the slack for the Lions when the team needs it. He has scored 10 or more fantasy points in four of five games and leads Detroit in receiving yards.

Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders (14.7%): Samuel has put together two solid games with 18 or more fantasy points. He has also accumulated 15 targets over that time period. Howell has shown he's looking to spread the ball around to all of his wide receivers, with 11 having at least one catch and eight having at least two. Right now, Samuel is worth stashing, especially for managers in deep formats.

Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts (10.9%): Downs is the type of receiver who is an excellent route runner who can separate and make tough contested catches. He caught all six of his targets for 97 receiving yards from Richardson and Minshew. Downs has a strong matchup against a Jaguars defense that just gave up 24 fantasy points to Stefon Diggs and 22 fantasy points to Gabe Davis.

Quick hit

Against the Panthers, Jameson Williams (40%) had three targets and ran 15 routes while playing 47% of the offensive snaps. His role should grow moving forward since that was his season debut.

Against the Chiefs on Sunday, K.J. Osborn (21.6%) set season highs in targets, receptions, and receiving yards. If Justin Jefferson cannot play against the Bears in Week 6 due to a hamstring injury, Osborn will continue to play a significant role in the Vikings' passing game.

Tight end

Logan Thomas, Washington Commanders (8.1%): Thomas finished with a season-high 11 targets and 20.7 fantasy points against the Bears on Thursday night. The tight end has been a key component of coordinator Eric Bieniemy's offenses in the past, and we saw it against the Bears. Thomas played 78% of the offensive snaps and ran the second-most routes for the Commanders. A Falcons defense that gives up the second-most fantasy points per game to tight ends in Week 6 is a favorable matchup for the veteran tight end.

Noah Fant, Seattle Seahawks (2.6%): Fant has scored eight or more fantasy points in three consecutive games. But over that period, he has accumulated only 11 targets. Yet Fant ranks among the top five tight ends in yards after catch per reception. He has a favorable Week 6 matchup against a Cincinnati Bengals defense that has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends.

Quick hit

Jonnu Smith (9.8%) has scored 9.0 or more fantasy points in four consecutive games, including one with 15.5 points. Although he doesn't have the name recognition of Kyle Pitts, Smith plays a similar number of snaps and runs a similar number of routes.