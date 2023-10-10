NFL Week 6 injury tracker: Achane, Jefferson to miss time; Ekeler, Saquon return watch

Field Yates details how fantasy managers should feel about Anthony Richardson after his early exit against the Titans. (1:51)

ESPN's Fantasy Football Week 6 injury tracker, featuring an aggregation of injury updates for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends whose teams are scheduled to play this week. Here we'll track practice reports, injury updates and any other news that may affect a player's short-term or long-term availability.

Injury news aggregated by Rotowire.com. Additional commentary provided by ESPN Sr. injury analyst Stephania Bell.

Injury updates organized by Week 6 Matchups

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Thursday 8:15 PM ET

Latest Broncos Injury news

Javonte Williams, RB, Q

Mon, Oct 9: Williams (quad) was listed as a limited participant on Denver's estimated practice report Monday.

Latest Chiefs Injury news

Travis Kelce, TE, Q

Mon, Oct 9: Kelce (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on the Chiefs' estimated practice report Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Sunday 9:30 AM ET

Latest Ravens Injury news

No injuries to report

Recent IR Activity:

Keaton Mitchell, RB

Sat, Oct 7: Mitchell (shoulder) was not activated off injured reserve Saturday, and as a result he will not play Sunday against the Steelers, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Latest Titans Injury news

Treylon Burks, WR, Q

Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Latest Commanders Injury news

Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Q

Latest Falcons Injury news

No injuries to report

Recent IR Activity:

Josh Ali, WR

Wed, Oct 4: Ali (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

Soldier Field, Chicago

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Latest Vikings Injury news

Justin Jefferson, WR, D

Nick Mullens, QB, Q

Mon, Oct 9: Coach Kevin O'Connell suggested Monday that placing Mullens (back) on injured reserve is a possibility, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Latest Bears Injury news

No injuries to report

Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals

Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Latest Seahawks Injury news

Geno Smith, QB, Q

Mon, Oct 9: Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Smith's knee is "fine," Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Latest Bengals Injury news

Tee Higgins, WR, Q

San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Latest 49ers Injury news

Elijah Mitchell, RB, Q

Latest Browns Injury news

Deshaun Watson, QB, Q

Mon, Oct 9: Watson (shoulder) did not suit up alongside his teammates for Monday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Latest Panthers Injury news

No injuries to report

Recent IR Activity:

Stephen Sullivan, TE

Fri, Oct 6: Sullivan (hip) is listed as out for Sunday's game at the Lions.

Latest Dolphins Injury news

De'Von Achane, RB, D

Tue, Oct 10: Achane (knee) is expected to miss multiple weeks due to an injury sustained in Miami's win over the Giants on Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Recent IR Activity:

Jeff Wilson Jr., RB

Mon, Oct 9: Wilson (ribs) is expected to have his practice window opened this week, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Latest Lions Injury news

James Mitchell, TE, Q

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Q

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Q

Tue, Oct 10: Coach Dan Campbell said Tuesday he feels "pretty good about the possibility of [St. Brown] playing this week" despite his abdomen injury, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

Latest Buccaneers Injury news

No injuries to report

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars

TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Latest Colts Injury news

Anthony Richardson, QB, O

Mon, Oct 9: Coach Shane Steichen confirmed Monday that Richardson (shoulder) is dealing with an AC joint sprain and will miss "some time," Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Latest Jaguars Injury news

Zay Jones, WR, Q

Mon, Oct 9: Jones (knee) will undergo an MRI on his injured knee Monday, Jamal St. Cyr of WJXT 4 Jacksonville reports.

Recent IR Activity:

Parker Washington, WR

Sat, Oct 7: The Jaguars placed Washington (knee) on injured reserve Saturday.

New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans

NRG Stadium, Houston

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Latest Saints Injury news

Juwan Johnson, TE, Q

Latest Texans Injury news

Tank Dell, WR, Q

Mon, Oct 9: Coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday that Dell is officially in the league's concussion protocol, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.

New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Sunday 4:05 PM ET

Latest Patriots Injury news

No injuries to report

Recent IR Activity:

Tyquan Thornton, WR

Thu, Oct 5: Thornton (shoulder) wasn't designated to return from injured reserve ahead of either of the Patriots' two practices this week and appears set to remain out for Sunday's game against the Saints, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Latest Raiders Injury news

Tre Tucker, WR, Q

Mon, Oct 9: Tucker (knee) is considered questionable to return to Monday's contest with the Packers.

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Sunday 4:25 PM ET

Latest Cardinals Injury news

Keaontay Ingram, RB, Q

James Conner, RB, Q

Mon, Oct 9: Coach Jonathan Gannon said Monday that Conner (knee) could be in line to miss "a little bit of time," Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Latest Rams Injury news

No injuries to report

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Sunday 4:25 PM ET

Latest Eagles Injury news

Rashaad Penny, RB, Q

Latest Jets Injury news

No injuries to report

Recent IR Activity:

Aaron Rodgers, QB

Thu, Oct 5: Rodgers (Achilles) said Tuesday in his appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he's "well ahead of the normal protocols" and remains optimistic that he'll be able to return to action before the conclusion of the 2023 season, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. "There's nothing normal about how I'm attacking this rehab," Rodgers said. "The common practice is about six weeks in a boot, and I was in a shoe in 13 days."

New York Giants at Buffalo Bills

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

Sunday 8:20 PM ET

Latest Giants Injury news

Saquon Barkley, RB, Q

Mon, Oct 9: Coach Brian Daboll said the status of Barkley (ankle) for Sunday's game against the Bills is "yet to be determined," Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Daniel Jones, QB, Q

Mon, Oct 9: The Giants are optimistic that Jones (neck) avoided a serious injury during Week 5's loss to the Dolphins, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Latest Bills Injury news

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Q

Dawson Knox, TE, Q

Mon, Oct 9: Knox suffered a wrist injury in Sunday's loss to the Jaguars, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Monday 8:15 PM ET

Latest Cowboys Injury news

Peyton Hendershot, TE, Q

Latest Chargers Injury news

Austin Ekeler, RB, Q

Teams on Bye

Latest Packers Injury news

Aaron Jones, RB, O

Latest Steelers Injury news

Pat Freiermuth, TE, O

