NFL Nation Fantasy Update: What to expect in Austin Ekeler's return

Each Tuesday and Saturday during the season, ESPN fantasy analyst Eric Moody asks our NFL Nation reporters the most pressing fantasy football questions heading into the weekend and what to make of the fallout after games are played.

Who is primed for a big performance, who is impacted by injuries and what roles might change?

Here's what our crew had to say about some of the biggest storylines heading into the weekend of Week 6.

Taylor is expected to enjoy an expanded role this week after getting just seven touches last week in his season debut against the Tennessee Titans. Taylor played that game after only two practices following his stint on the PUP list in Weeks 1-4. This week, he'll have the benefit of more practice time, including his first padded practice on Wednesday. Still, Zack Moss is likely to wind up with more touches in this game than Taylor given his recent performances. Moss has averaged 111.3 yards this season and is coming off a career-high 165 yards against the Titans. -- Stephen Holder

Will Austin Ekeler receive his normal workload in his first action since Week 1?

Fantasy Football Insights Need a boom or bust candidate for your critical fantasy football matchup? Here are some player outlooks, with help from AI-generated insights built with IBM watsonx. Tyreek Hill has already boomed three times this season. His boom projection for this week is 34.6, more than six points higher than any other player. Tyler Lockett has struggled to find upside this season, failing to top 60 yards in a game yet. He has just a 6% chance to boom this week, the lowest of any player. Rhamondre Stevenson has yet to boom this season (he has busted twice), but in a good matchup against the Raiders he has a 29% chance to boom in Week 6, the highest of any running back. Ja'Marr Chase has been the definition of boom/bust, having done one of the two in every game (two booms, three busts). However, he is the safest play in fantasy this week, as his low-end projection of 20.6 is seven points clear of the next-closest player. Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins are off to a great start, with Tua yet to have a bust week this season. He's facing a run-funnel defense in the Panthers and might not be forced to pass throughout the whole game, so his 28% bust chance is the highest of any quarterback.

Ekeler has indicated that it will be business as usual on Monday night. He said that he felt good enough to play during the bye week and no longer wears the thick brace he sported on his right ankle when he first returned to practice. Ekeler has still worn tape on the ankle but said he doesn't have pain when making cuts or running on an angle, which was the issue before. With receiver Mike Williams out for the season with an ACL tear, Ekeler will be a big help for the Chargers' passing offense and will boost their run game. -- Kris Rhim

Despite a tough matchup, do you expect Chris Olave to get back on track after two straight quiet performances?

Olave was getting double-digit targets until Derek Carr injured his shoulder, and it's possible the performance against the Patriots was just what the team needed to reset things after struggling to start the season. Expect the Saints to make Olave a big part of the game plan, and with Alvin Kamara back to help open things up, it's possible he gets back to his form at the start of the season. -- Katherine Terrell

If Miles Sanders (shoulder) is unable to go on Sunday, will Chuba Hubbard get plugged into a three-down role?

Yes. Coach Frank Reich said Hubbard will get the "bulk of the carries'' with Sanders ruled out with a shoulder injury. Hubbard's role already increased last week because of his production and a lack of production from Sanders, who is averaging only 3.1 yards per carry. Wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. also will play a role in the backfield. Shenault is more of a power back, so he could take over short-yardage situations. He had five rushes for 27 yards last week. -- David Newton

Are any Browns offensive players worth starting in fantasy with PJ Walker under center?