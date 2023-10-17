ESPN's Fantasy Football Week 7 injury tracker, featuring an aggregation of injury updates for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends whose teams are scheduled to play this week. Here we'll track practice reports, injury updates and any other news that may affect a player's short-term or long-term availability.
Injury news aggregated by Rotowire.com. Additional commentary provided by ESPN Sr. injury analyst Stephania Bell.
Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints
Caesars Superdome, New Orleans
Thursday 8:15 PM ET
Latest Jaguars Injury news
Zay Jones, WR, Q
Mon, Oct 16: Jones (knee) was estimated as a non-participant on Monday's practice report, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Q
Mon, Oct 16: Lawrence (knee) is listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.
Latest Saints Injury news
Derek Carr, QB, Q
Mon, Oct 16: Carr (shoulder/chest) was estimated as limited on Monday's practice report, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Juwan Johnson, TE, Q
Mon, Oct 16: Johnson (calf) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Chris Olave, WR, Q
Mon, Oct 16: Olave (toe) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated practice report, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Recent IR Activity:
Jamaal Williams, RB
Mon, Oct 16: Williams (hamstring) was estimated as a limited participant on Monday's practice report, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Las Vegas Raiders at Chicago Bears
Soldier Field, Chicago
Sunday 1:00 PM ET
Latest Raiders Injury news
Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, Q
Mon, Oct 16: Garoppolo will undergo more tests Monday to determine the severity of the back injury he suffered in Sunday's 21-17 win over the Patriots, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Latest Bears Injury news
Roschon Johnson, RB, Q
Travis Homer, RB, Q
Justin Fields, QB, D
Mon, Oct 16: Coach Matt Eberflus confirmed Monday that Fields suffered a dislocated right thumb in Sunday's loss to the Vikings and is "doubtful" for Week 7 against the Raiders, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.
Recent IR Activity:
Equanimeous St. Brown, WR
Fri, Oct 13: The Bears placed St. Brown (hamstring) on injured reserve Friday.
Khalil Herbert, RB
Fri, Oct 13: The Bears placed Herbert (ankle) on injured reserve Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
Sunday 1:00 PM ET
Latest Browns Injury news
Deshaun Watson, QB, Q
Cedric Tillman, WR, Q
Latest Colts Injury news
Kylen Granson, TE, Q
Mon, Oct 16: Coach Shane Steichen said Monday that Granson (concussion) has been placed in the NFL's five-step protocol for brain injuries, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.
Recent IR Activity:
Anthony Richardson, QB
Mon, Oct 16: Colts owner Jim Irsay indicated Monday that Richardson's (shoulder) season is "probably" over, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Evan Hull, RB
Fri, Oct 13: Hull (knee) is expected to miss the rest of the season, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 ESPN The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
Sunday 1:00 PM ET
Latest Bills Injury news
Dalton Kincaid, TE, Q
Mon, Oct 16: Kincaid remains in the league's concussion protocol Monday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.
Josh Allen, QB, Q
Mon, Oct 16: Coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Allen (shoulder) is considered day-to-day, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.
Damien Harris, RB, Q
Mon, Oct 16: Harris (neck) was released from the hospital Monday and otherwise should be OK after he was taken off the field via ambulance in Sunday's 14-9 win over the Giants, Alaina Getzenberg and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com report.
Latest Patriots Injury news
JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Q
Demario Douglas, WR, Q
Washington Commanders at New York Giants
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
Sunday 1:00 PM ET
Latest Commanders Injury news
No injuries to report
More Commanders injury news >>
Latest Giants Injury news
Daniel Jones, QB, Q
Mon, Oct 16: Jones noted following Sunday's loss to Buffalo that his injured neck feels "a lot better" and that he is trying to be ready to play Week 7 versus Washington, Darryl Slater of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
Sunday 1:00 PM ET
Latest Falcons Injury news
No injuries to report
Latest Buccaneers Injury news
Baker Mayfield, QB, Q
Mon, Oct 16: Coach Todd Bowles said Mayfield was diagnosed with a left (non-throwing) hand contusion following Sunday's loss to the Lions, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
More Buccaneers injury news >>
Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens
M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore
Sunday 1:00 PM ET
Latest Lions Injury news
James Mitchell, TE, Q
David Montgomery, RB, Q
Mon, Oct 16: Coach Dan Campbell said Monday that Montgomery (ribs) is expected to miss some time, Colton Pouncy of The Athletic reports.
Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Q
Mon, Oct 16: Coach Dan Campbell said Monday that Gibbs (hamstring) is trending toward playing Sunday against the Ravens, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Recent IR Activity:
Zonovan Knight, RB
Sat, Oct 14: The Lions placed Knight (shoulder) on injured reserve Saturday.
Latest Ravens Injury news
No injuries to report
Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
Sunday 4:05 PM ET
Latest Steelers Injury news
Pat Freiermuth, TE, Q
Mon, Oct 16: Freiermuth (hamstring) said Monday he expects to suit up versus the Rams in Week 7, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Recent IR Activity:
Anthony McFarland Jr., RB
Mon, Oct 16: McFarland (knee) returned to practice Monday.
Diontae Johnson, WR
Mon, Oct 16: The Steelers announced Monday that Johnson (hamstring) has been designated to return from injured reserve.
Latest Rams Injury news
Ronnie Rivers, RB, D
Mon, Oct 16: Rivers is expected to be sidelined 4-to-5 weeks with a sprained PCL in his knee, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Kyren Williams, RB, Q
Mon, Oct 16: Williams (ankle) is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Steelers due to a sprained ankle, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks
Lumen Field, Seattle
Sunday 4:05 PM ET
Latest Cardinals Injury news
Jalen Thompson, S, Q
Elijah Higgins, TE, Q
Recent IR Activity:
James Conner, RB
Tue, Oct 10: The Cardinals placed Conner (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Latest Seahawks Injury news
No injuries to report
Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Empower Field at Mile High, Denver
Sunday 4:25 PM ET
Latest Packers Injury news
Aaron Jones, RB, Q
Latest Broncos Injury news
No injuries to report
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
Sunday 4:25 PM ET
Latest Chargers Injury news
No injuries to report
Latest Chiefs Injury news
No injuries to report
Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Sunday 8:20 PM ET
Latest Dolphins Injury news
Chris Brooks, RB, Q
Mon, Oct 16: Coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Brooks is week-to-week with an ankle injury he sustained in the Week 6 win over the Panthers, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.
Recent IR Activity:
De'Von Achane, RB
Sun, Oct 15: Achane (knee) is expected to miss the minimum four games while on injured reserve and will likely be activated ahead of the Dolphins' Week 11 game against the Raiders on Nov. 19, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Jeff Wilson Jr., RB
Sat, Oct 14: Wilson (ribs/finger) was not activated off injured reserve Saturday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Latest Eagles Injury news
No injuries to report
Recent IR Activity:
Quez Watkins, WR
Sat, Oct 14: The Eagles placed Watkins (hamstring) on injured reserve Saturday.
San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings
U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Monday 8:15 PM ET
Latest 49ers Injury news
Christian McCaffrey, RB, Q
Mon, Oct 16: McCaffrey (oblique/ribs) is undergoing an MRI on Monday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Deebo Samuel, WR, Q
Mon, Oct 16: Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Samuel (shoulder) is day-to-day, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Latest Vikings Injury news
No injuries to report
Recent IR Activity:
Kene Nwangwu, RB
Sat, Oct 14: Nwangwu (back) was not activated from injured reserve Saturday, per the NFL transaction report.
Justin Jefferson, WR
Sat, Oct 14: Jefferson is expected to miss four-to-six weeks with a hamstring injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Nick Mullens, QB
Wed, Oct 11: Mullens (back) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.