ESPN's Fantasy Football Week 8 injury tracker, featuring an aggregation of injury updates for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends whose teams are scheduled to play this week. Here we'll track practice reports, injury updates and any other news that may affect a player's short-term or long-term availability.

Injury news aggregated by Rotowire.com. Additional commentary provided by ESPN Sr. injury analyst Stephania Bell.

Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Rams Injury news

Ben Skowronek, WR, Q

Recent IR Activity:

Hunter Long, TE

Wed, Oct 25: Long (hamstring) was designated to return from injured reserve and logged a full practice with the Rams on Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Kyren Williams, RB

Sat, Oct 21: Williams (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Latest Cowboys Injury news

No injuries to report

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers

Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Vikings Injury news

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Q

Thu, Oct 26: Hockenson (foot) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday.

Recent IR Activity:

Jalen Nailor, WR

Sat, Oct 21: Nailor (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Monday night's game against San Francisco.

Latest Packers Injury news

Aaron Jones, RB, Q

Thu, Oct 26: Jones (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Luke Musgrave, TE, Q

Thu, Oct 26: Musgrave (ankle) didn't practice Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Atlanta Falcons at Tennessee Titans

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Falcons Injury news

No injuries to report

Latest Titans Injury news

Chris Moore, WR, Q

Josh Whyle, TE, Q

Thu, Oct 26: Whyle (concussion) did not practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Ryan Tannehill, QB, Q

Thu, Oct 26: Tannehill (ankle) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

New Orleans Saints at Indianapolis Colts

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Saints Injury news

Jimmy Graham, TE, Q

Thu, Oct 26: Graham (illness) was a limited participant at practice Thursday.

Juwan Johnson, TE, Q

Thu, Oct 26: Johnson (calf) practiced on a limited basis Thursday.

Latest Colts Injury news

Zack Moss, RB, Q

Thu, Oct 26: Moss (elbow/heel) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

Kylen Granson, TE, Q

Thu, Oct 26: Granson (concussion) isn't practicing Thursday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Recent IR Activity:

Jelani Woods, TE

Wed, Oct 25: Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Wednesday that Woods (hamstring) is "getting closer" to a return to practice, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Anthony Richardson, QB

Tue, Oct 24: Richardson underwent successful surgery Tuesday to address a Grade 3 AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, Colts owner Jim Irsay announced via his personal Twitter account.

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Stephania Bell's perspective

A number of Dolphins skill position stars are on the injury report and potentially at risk of missing this week's game.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill is dealing with a hip injury and was not at practice Wednesday. He has played through ailments before and resting early may give him a better chance of availability late in the week. For now, his status is up in the air.

Running back Raheem Mostert had only nine carries and one reception in Week 7 and picked up an ankle injury in the process. Although Mostert has missed Wednesday practices in the past and returned to action, this time there is a new injury in the mix. His late week activity will be telling.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was clearly in significant pain in last Sunday's game when he developed back spasms. He left the game in the second quarter but eventually returned in the second half, notching four receptions after the injury. Despite the visible pain early, Waddle told reporters afterward that he felt "good." He was back in practice Wednesday, listed as Limited and appears to have the best chance of the three to play.

Latest Patriots Injury news

Hunter Henry, TE, Q

Thu, Oct 26: Henry (ankle) remained a limited participant at practice Thursday.

Latest Dolphins Injury news

Tyreek Hill, WR, Q

Thu, Oct 26: Hill (hip) was a limited practice participant Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Q

Thu, Oct 26: Waddle (back) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Raheem Mostert, RB, Q

Thu, Oct 26: Mostert (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Recent IR Activity:

River Cracraft, WR

Wed, Oct 25: Miami designated Cracraft (shoulder) for return from its injured reserve list Wednesday, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Chris Brooks, RB

Fri, Oct 20: Brooks (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Friday.

New York Jets at New York Giants

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Jets Injury news

Randall Cobb, WR, Q

Thu, Oct 26: Cobb (shoulder) returned to practice Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Latest Giants Injury news

Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Q

Thu, Oct 26: Robinson (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Darren Waller, TE, Q

Thu, Oct 26: Waller (hamstring) logged a limited practice Thursday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Saquon Barkley, RB, Q

Thu, Oct 26: Barkley (elbow) was a limited at practice Thursday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Daniel Jones, QB, Q

Thu, Oct 26: Giants head coach Brian Daboll said that the status quo remains in place for Jones (neck), who still hasn't been cleared for contact and will be a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Gary Brightwell, RB, Q

Wed, Oct 25: Brightwell (hamstring) did not participate at practice Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Recent IR Activity:

Eric Gray, RB

Tue, Oct 24: The Giants placed Gray (calf) on injured reserve Tuesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers

Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Jaguars Injury news

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Q

Thu, Oct 26: Lawrence (knee) remained a limited participant at practice Thursday.

Zay Jones, WR, Q

Thu, Oct 26: Jones (knee) didn't take part in Thursday's practice, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Latest Steelers Injury news

Diontae Johnson, WR, Q

Thu, Oct 26: Johnson (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Recent IR Activity:

Pat Freiermuth, TE

Sat, Oct 21: Freiermuth (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders

FedExField, Landover, Maryland

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Eagles Injury news

No injuries to report

Latest Commanders Injury news

Curtis Samuel, WR, Q

Thu, Oct 26: Samuel (foot) was limited at Thursday's practice.

Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Texans Injury news

Robert Woods, WR, Q

Thu, Oct 26: Woods (foot) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Brevin Jordan, TE, Q

Wed, Oct 25: Jordan (foot) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.

Latest Panthers Injury news

Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Q

Thu, Oct 26: Shenault (ankle) didn't participate in Thursday's practice.

Recent IR Activity:

Giovanni Ricci, TE

Tue, Oct 24: The Panthers placed Ricci (shoulder) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Cleveland Browns at Seattle Seahawks

Lumen Field, Seattle

Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET

Latest Browns Injury news

David Njoku, TE, Q

Thu, Oct 26: Njoku (knee) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Jerome Ford, RB, D

Thu, Oct 26: Ford (ankle) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Deshaun Watson, QB, Q

Thu, Oct 26: Watson (shoulder) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Marquise Goodwin, WR, Q

Wed, Oct 25: Goodwin didn't participate in practice Wednesday due to a back injury, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Latest Seahawks Injury news

Tyler Lockett, WR, Q

Thu, Oct 26: Lockett (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Kenneth Walker III, RB, Q

Thu, Oct 26: Walker (calf) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Recent IR Activity:

Kenny McIntosh, RB

Thu, Oct 26: McIntosh (knee) was a full participant at Seattle's practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

Empower Field at Mile High, Denver

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Latest Chiefs Injury news

Jerick McKinnon, RB, Q

Thu, Oct 26: McKinnon (groin) won't practice Thursday, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

Latest Broncos Injury news

Brandon Johnson, WR, Q

Thu, Oct 26: Johnson (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Recent IR Activity:

Greg Dulcich, TE

Sat, Oct 21: Dulcich (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Baltimore Ravens at Arizona Cardinals

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Latest Ravens Injury news

Keaton Mitchell, RB, Q

Thu, Oct 26: Mitchell (hamstring) was a limited participant at practice Thursday, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.

Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Q

Thu, Oct 26: Beckham was a limited practice participant Thursday due to a shoulder injury.

Recent IR Activity:

Tylan Wallace, WR

Wed, Oct 25: Baltimore designated Wallace (hamstring) for return from its injured reserve list Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Latest Cardinals Injury news

Kyler Murray, QB, O

Thu, Oct 26: Murray (knee) isn't listed on Thursday's injury report but remains on the reserve/PUP list, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Zach Pascal, WR, Q

Wed, Oct 25: Pascal (neck) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Recent IR Activity:

Zach Ertz, TE

Tue, Oct 24: The Cardinals are placing Ertz on injured reserve due to a strained quadriceps that he sustained during Sunday's 20-10 loss at Seattle, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Cincinnati Bengals at San Francisco 49ers

Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Stephania Bell's perspective

Coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Wednesday that Brock Purdy is in the concussion protocol after he began experiencing symptoms on the plane ride home from Minnesota Monday night. Shanahan pointed out that Purdy's symptoms had already improved to the point where he might be able to participate in portions of the walkthrough. Purdy was officially listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice and Sam Darnold took the starter's reps. The plan is for Darnold to continue to take first team reps in advance of Sunday's game but Shanahan pointed out that Purdy has played with no practice reps before.

Per the NFL, over the last few years approximately 25 percent of players who suffer a concussion in a game are able to return for the following game (when it is 6-7 days away). So far this year there are several players who have returned the week following a concussion. It's important to note that the protocol consists of five phases; progression through each phase of the protocol is criterion-dependent, not time dependent. With Purdy already improving, there is at least the possibility that he could be available for Sunday's game, presuming he ultimately receives clearance from both the 49ers' team physician and an independent neurological consultant. It's also important to note that progression is not necessarily linear and a player can reach a plateau as the level of activity increases. This remains a day-to day situation and could go up to the weekend.

Latest Bengals Injury news

Chase Brown, RB, Q

Thu, Oct 26: Brown (hamstring) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Latest 49ers Injury news

Brock Purdy, QB, Q

Thu, Oct 26: Purdy (concussion) officially was a limited practice participant Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Deebo Samuel, WR, O

Thu, Oct 26: Samuel (shoulder) was spotted running off to the side during Thursday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Chargers

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET

Stephania Bell's perspective

Roschon Johnson suffered a concussion on October 5th and had not returned to the practice field until Wednesday. He was listed as a Full participant and presuming no setbacks, he appears on track to return in Week 8. Johnson would need clearance from both the team physician and the independent neurological consultant to be eligible to play Sunday.

Khalil Herbert (high ankle sprain) remains on Injured Reserve (out at least two more games). D'Onta Foreman got the start in Weeks 6 and 7.

Latest Bears Injury news

Justin Fields, QB, D

Wed, Oct 25: Fields (thumb) didn't practice Wednesday.

Latest Chargers Injury news

Gerald Everett, TE, Q

Thu, Oct 26: Everett (hip) was a limited participant in practice Thursday.

Joshua Palmer, WR, Q

Thu, Oct 26: Palmer (knee) wasn't spotted at Thursday's practice, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Recent IR Activity:

Mike Williams, WR

Thu, Oct 26: Williams underwent surgery Wednesday to repair the torn ACL in his left knee and is expected to be ready for the start of training camp next summer, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions

Ford Field, Detroit

Monday 8:15 p.m. ET

Latest Raiders Injury news

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, Q

Thu, Oct 26: Garoppolo (back) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

Latest Lions Injury news

David Montgomery, RB, Q

Thu, Oct 26: Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Montgomery (ribs) won't practice Thursday, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

