The ESPN+ Cheat Sheet is your one-stop shop for Week 6 fantasy football advice. We've curated all of our best start/sit advice from this week, including Mike Clay's Playbook and Shadow Report, Matt Bowen's Film Room, Tristan H. Cockcroft's Matchups Map, Liz Loza's Facts vs. Feelings and Eric Karabell's Fantasy Hot Seat. Don't have time to read it all? That's why cheat sheets were invented in the first place! Catch up on a week's worth of reading in mere minutes, see which players are on the injury report and then set your lineup with confidence.

Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook. Injury aggregation powered by Rotowire.

Los Angeles Rams @ Dallas Cowboys -6

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Over/under total: 45.5 (fifth highest)

FPI favorite: Cowboys by 6.6 (68.8% to win outright)

Rams injury watch: WR Ben Skowronek: Q

Cowboys injury watch: none to report

Best of the Week

Minnesota Vikings -1.5 @ Green Bay Packers

Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Over/under total: 42 (11th highest)

FPI favorite: Vikings by 2.8 (58.2% to win outright)