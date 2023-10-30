Open Extended Reactions

The Minnesota Vikings lost starting quarterback Kirk Cousins for the season Sunday because of a torn Achilles tendon. This news is devastating for a Vikings team that was already without wide receiver Justin Jefferson as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury.

Cousins entered Sunday in the midst of one of his best seasons as a pro, averaging 291.1 passing yards and 2.25 passing touchdowns per game. He averaged 38.8 pass attempts and had the third-highest passer rating in the league. News of Cousins' injury was surprising, considering his availability has always been an asset. He started 111 games from 2015 to 2021 and was rarely listed on the injury report. Fantasy managers wondering how the Vikings will fill the void at quarterback must understand that it is a complicated situation.

Jaren Hall (rostered in 0.0% of ESPN leagues), who was selected in the fifth round of this year's draft, completed three of four passes for 23 yards after replacing Cousins in the fourth quarter. Head coach Kevin O'Connell's comments after the game imply that the team isn't committed to Hall as the starter. Veteran backup Nick Mullens (0.0%), who is recovering from a back injury, is eligible to be activated from injured reserve as early as Week 10. The Vikings could also trade for a quarterback before the deadline.

For managers in superflex leagues, I recommend preemptively adding Hall. He is capable of managing Minnesota's offense, has exceptional pocket presence and is very good at analyzing defensive coverages and going through progressions. The impressive deep accuracy and solid ball placement in the intermediate zones that Hall showcased at BYU make him a good fit for the Vikings' receiving playmakers.

Here are some other QB options to consider.

Will Levis, Tennessee Titans (0.9%%): Levis surpassed expectations in Week 8, scoring an impressive 26.6 fantasy points. He displayed outstanding chemistry with DeAndre Hopkins, connecting for three touchdown passes that each traveled 20 or more yards in the air. Levis is an intriguing superflex option for Week 9 and is expected to start Thursday night against the Steelers.

Sam Howell, Washington Commanders (30.3%): Howell burned many fantasy managers with 9.4 fantasy points against the Giants in Week 7. He redeemed himself in Week 8 with 30.9. Howell has scored 15 or more fantasy points in six of eight games this season and while he doesn't have a great matchup in Week 9 against the Patriots, he should still be considered as a high-end QB2 in deep or superflex leagues.

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (27.9%): Mayfield has been reliable for fantasy managers, considering his two top receivers are Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and the Buccaneers' running game has been atrocious. He has scored 16 or more fantasy points in two consecutive games and faces a Texans defense in Week 9 that has struggled against the pass this season.