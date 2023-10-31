Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's Fantasy Football Week 9 injury tracker, featuring an aggregation of injury updates for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends whose teams are scheduled to play this week. Here we'll track practice reports, injury updates and any other news that may affect a player's short-term or long-term availability.

Injury news aggregated by Rotowire.com. Additional commentary provided by ESPN Sr. injury analyst Stephania Bell.

Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers

Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh

Thursday 8:15 p.m. ET

Latest Titans Injury news

Tyjae Spears, RB, Q

Mon, Oct 30: Spears was listed as limited on Monday's estimated practice report due to an ankle injury, John Glennon of NashvillePost.com reports.

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Q

Mon, Oct 30: Hopkins was listed as limited on Monday's estimated practice report due to a toe injury, John Glennon of NashvillePost.com reports.

Derrick Henry, RB, Q

Josh Whyle, TE, O

Mon, Oct 30: Head coach Mike Vrabel noted Monday that Whyle (concussion) has a chance to return for their Week 9 contest against the Steelers on Thursday night, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Ryan Tannehill, QB, O

Mon, Oct 30: Tannehill (ankle) is not expected to start Thursday versus Pittsburgh, with rookie Will Levis instead in line to lead Tennessee's offense, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Latest Steelers Injury news

Kenny Pickett, QB, Q

Mon, Oct 30: Pickett (ribs) was listed as limited on the Steelers' estimated practice report Monday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs

Frankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt, Germany

Sunday 9:30 a.m. ET

Latest Dolphins Injury news

Durham Smythe, TE, Q

Mon, Oct 30: Smythe (foot) secured all three of his targets for 28 yards during Sunday's 31-17 win over the Patriots. He was spotted in a walking boot after the contest, Barry Jackson of the Miami Heraldreports.

Recent IR Activity:

River Cracraft, WR

Wed, Oct 25: Miami designated Cracraft (shoulder) for return from its injured reserve list Wednesday, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Latest Chiefs Injury news

No injuries to report

Recent IR Activity:

Richie James, WR

Fri, Oct 27: Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Friday that James (knee) is "close" to returning from injured reserve, though the receiver remains without a clear timeline to resume playing, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Vikings Injury news

Kirk Cousins, QB, O

Mon, Oct 30: The Vikings announced Monday that Cousins will miss the rest of the season after an MRI confirmed that he tore his right Achilles' tendon in Sunday's win over the Packers.

Kene Nwangwu, RB, O

Recent IR Activity:

Jalen Nailor, WR

Sun, Oct 29: Nailor (hamstring) won't play Sunday versus the Packers, Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune reports.

Latest Falcons Injury news

No injuries to report

Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Cardinals Injury news

Kyler Murray, QB, O

Mon, Oct 30: Coach Jonathan Gannon said Monday that Murray (knee) or Clayton Tune will be the Cardinals' starting quarterback for Sunday's game at Cleveland, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Greg Dortch, WR, O

Recent IR Activity:

Zach Ertz, TE

Tue, Oct 24: The Cardinals are placing Ertz on injured reserve due to a strained quadriceps that he sustained during Sunday's 20-10 loss at Seattle, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Latest Browns Injury news

Deshaun Watson, QB, O

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers

Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Rams Injury news

Austin Trammell, WR, Q

Mon, Oct 30: Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Monday that Trammell sustained a hip injury on a punt return in Sunday's 43-20 loss to the Cowboys, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Stetson Bennett, QB, O

Mon, Oct 30: Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Monday that it is less likely that Bennett (illness) will return to the team this season, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Puka Nacua, WR, Q

Mon, Oct 30: Coach Sean McVay noted Monday that Nacua is dealing with some knee swelling and might take it easy in practice this week, Greg Beacham of the Associated Press reports.

Matthew Stafford, QB, Q

Mon, Oct 30: Stafford (thumb) still is being evaluated but has not sustained a fracture, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Recent IR Activity:

Hunter Long, TE

Fri, Oct 27: Long (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Latest Packers Injury news

No injuries to report

Washington Commanders at New England Patriots

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Commanders Injury news

Curtis Samuel, WR, Q

Mon, Oct 30: Coach Ron Rivera said Monday that Samuel is dealing with soreness after leaving Sunday's loss to the Eagles early due to a toe injury, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Latest Patriots Injury news

DeVante Parker, WR, Q

Mon, Oct 30: Parker is in the NFL's concussion protocol after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit during Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Dolphins, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Kendrick Bourne, WR, O

Mon, Oct 30: Bourne (knee) suffered a torn right ACL during Sunday's loss to the Dolphins, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Bears Injury news

Justin Fields, QB, O

Mon, Oct 30: Coach Matt Eberflus considers Fields (thumb) "week-to-week" as of Monday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Latest Saints Injury news

Jimmy Graham, TE, O

Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Seahawks Injury news

No injuries to report

Recent IR Activity:

Kenny McIntosh, RB

Thu, Oct 26: McIntosh (knee) was a full participant at Seattle's practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Latest Ravens Injury news

Tylan Wallace, WR, O

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans

NRG Stadium, Houston

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Buccaneers Injury news

No injuries to report

Latest Texans Injury news

Robert Woods, WR, O

Brevin Jordan, TE, O

Indianapolis Colts at Carolina Panthers

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET

Latest Colts Injury news

Kylen Granson, TE, O

Recent IR Activity:

Jelani Woods, TE

Wed, Oct 25: Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Wednesday that Woods (hamstring) is "getting closer" to a return to practice, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Anthony Richardson, QB

Tue, Oct 24: Richardson underwent successful surgery Tuesday to address a Grade 3 AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, Colts owner Jim Irsay announced via his personal Twitter account.

Latest Panthers Injury news

Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, O

Recent IR Activity:

Giovanni Ricci, TE

Tue, Oct 24: The Panthers placed Ricci (shoulder) on injured reserve Tuesday.

New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Latest Giants Injury news

Tyrod Taylor, QB, Q

Mon, Oct 30: Taylor (rib cage) was discharged from the hospital Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Daniel Jones, QB, O

Mon, Oct 30: Jones (neck) has been medically cleared for contact, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.

Recent IR Activity:

Gary Brightwell, RB

Sat, Oct 28: The Giants placed Brightwell (hamstring) on injured reserve Saturday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Eric Gray, RB

Tue, Oct 24: The Giants placed Gray (calf) on injured reserve Tuesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Latest Raiders Injury news

Kristian Wilkerson, WR, O

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Latest Cowboys Injury news

No injuries to report

Latest Eagles Injury news

No injuries to report

Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals

Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati

Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET

Latest Bills Injury news

Quintin Morris, TE, O

Recent IR Activity:

Dawson Knox, TE

Thu, Oct 26: The Bills placed Knox (wrist) on injured reserve Thursday.

Latest Bengals Injury news

No injuries to report

Recent IR Activity:

Chase Brown, RB

Sat, Oct 28: The Bengals placed Brown (hamstring) on injured reserve Saturday.

Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Monday 8:15 p.m. ET

Latest Chargers Injury news

Gerald Everett, TE, O

Recent IR Activity:

Mike Williams, WR

Thu, Oct 26: Williams underwent surgery Wednesday to repair the torn ACL in his left knee and is expected to be ready for the start of training camp next summer, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Latest Jets Injury news

Randall Cobb, WR, O

