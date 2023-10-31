ESPN's Fantasy Football Week 9 injury tracker, featuring an aggregation of injury updates for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends whose teams are scheduled to play this week. Here we'll track practice reports, injury updates and any other news that may affect a player's short-term or long-term availability.
Injury news aggregated by Rotowire.com. Additional commentary provided by ESPN Sr. injury analyst Stephania Bell.
Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers
Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh
Thursday 8:15 p.m. ET
Latest Titans Injury news
Tyjae Spears, RB, Q
Mon, Oct 30: Spears was listed as limited on Monday's estimated practice report due to an ankle injury, John Glennon of NashvillePost.com reports.
DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Q
Mon, Oct 30: Hopkins was listed as limited on Monday's estimated practice report due to a toe injury, John Glennon of NashvillePost.com reports.
Derrick Henry, RB, Q
Josh Whyle, TE, O
Mon, Oct 30: Head coach Mike Vrabel noted Monday that Whyle (concussion) has a chance to return for their Week 9 contest against the Steelers on Thursday night, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Ryan Tannehill, QB, O
Mon, Oct 30: Tannehill (ankle) is not expected to start Thursday versus Pittsburgh, with rookie Will Levis instead in line to lead Tennessee's offense, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Latest Steelers Injury news
Kenny Pickett, QB, Q
Mon, Oct 30: Pickett (ribs) was listed as limited on the Steelers' estimated practice report Monday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.
Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs
Frankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt, Germany
Sunday 9:30 a.m. ET
Latest Dolphins Injury news
Durham Smythe, TE, Q
Mon, Oct 30: Smythe (foot) secured all three of his targets for 28 yards during Sunday's 31-17 win over the Patriots. He was spotted in a walking boot after the contest, Barry Jackson of the Miami Heraldreports.
Recent IR Activity:
River Cracraft, WR
Wed, Oct 25: Miami designated Cracraft (shoulder) for return from its injured reserve list Wednesday, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.
Latest Chiefs Injury news
No injuries to report
Recent IR Activity:
Richie James, WR
Fri, Oct 27: Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Friday that James (knee) is "close" to returning from injured reserve, though the receiver remains without a clear timeline to resume playing, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.
Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Latest Vikings Injury news
Kirk Cousins, QB, O
Mon, Oct 30: The Vikings announced Monday that Cousins will miss the rest of the season after an MRI confirmed that he tore his right Achilles' tendon in Sunday's win over the Packers.
Kene Nwangwu, RB, O
Recent IR Activity:
Jalen Nailor, WR
Sun, Oct 29: Nailor (hamstring) won't play Sunday versus the Packers, Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune reports.
Latest Falcons Injury news
No injuries to report
Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland
Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Latest Cardinals Injury news
Kyler Murray, QB, O
Mon, Oct 30: Coach Jonathan Gannon said Monday that Murray (knee) or Clayton Tune will be the Cardinals' starting quarterback for Sunday's game at Cleveland, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Greg Dortch, WR, O
Recent IR Activity:
Zach Ertz, TE
Tue, Oct 24: The Cardinals are placing Ertz on injured reserve due to a strained quadriceps that he sustained during Sunday's 20-10 loss at Seattle, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Latest Browns Injury news
Deshaun Watson, QB, O
Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers
Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Latest Rams Injury news
Austin Trammell, WR, Q
Mon, Oct 30: Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Monday that Trammell sustained a hip injury on a punt return in Sunday's 43-20 loss to the Cowboys, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.
Stetson Bennett, QB, O
Mon, Oct 30: Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Monday that it is less likely that Bennett (illness) will return to the team this season, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Puka Nacua, WR, Q
Mon, Oct 30: Coach Sean McVay noted Monday that Nacua is dealing with some knee swelling and might take it easy in practice this week, Greg Beacham of the Associated Press reports.
Matthew Stafford, QB, Q
Mon, Oct 30: Stafford (thumb) still is being evaluated but has not sustained a fracture, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.
Recent IR Activity:
Hunter Long, TE
Fri, Oct 27: Long (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.
Latest Packers Injury news
No injuries to report
Washington Commanders at New England Patriots
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Latest Commanders Injury news
Curtis Samuel, WR, Q
Mon, Oct 30: Coach Ron Rivera said Monday that Samuel is dealing with soreness after leaving Sunday's loss to the Eagles early due to a toe injury, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
Latest Patriots Injury news
DeVante Parker, WR, Q
Mon, Oct 30: Parker is in the NFL's concussion protocol after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit during Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Dolphins, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Kendrick Bourne, WR, O
Mon, Oct 30: Bourne (knee) suffered a torn right ACL during Sunday's loss to the Dolphins, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints
Caesars Superdome, New Orleans
Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Latest Bears Injury news
Justin Fields, QB, O
Mon, Oct 30: Coach Matt Eberflus considers Fields (thumb) "week-to-week" as of Monday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Latest Saints Injury news
Jimmy Graham, TE, O
Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens
M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore
Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Latest Seahawks Injury news
No injuries to report
Recent IR Activity:
Kenny McIntosh, RB
Thu, Oct 26: McIntosh (knee) was a full participant at Seattle's practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Latest Ravens Injury news
Tylan Wallace, WR, O
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans
NRG Stadium, Houston
Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Latest Buccaneers Injury news
No injuries to report
Latest Texans Injury news
Robert Woods, WR, O
Brevin Jordan, TE, O
Indianapolis Colts at Carolina Panthers
Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET
Latest Colts Injury news
Kylen Granson, TE, O
Recent IR Activity:
Jelani Woods, TE
Wed, Oct 25: Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Wednesday that Woods (hamstring) is "getting closer" to a return to practice, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.
Anthony Richardson, QB
Tue, Oct 24: Richardson underwent successful surgery Tuesday to address a Grade 3 AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, Colts owner Jim Irsay announced via his personal Twitter account.
Latest Panthers Injury news
Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, O
Recent IR Activity:
Giovanni Ricci, TE
Tue, Oct 24: The Panthers placed Ricci (shoulder) on injured reserve Tuesday.
New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders
Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET
Latest Giants Injury news
Tyrod Taylor, QB, Q
Mon, Oct 30: Taylor (rib cage) was discharged from the hospital Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Daniel Jones, QB, O
Mon, Oct 30: Jones (neck) has been medically cleared for contact, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.
Recent IR Activity:
Gary Brightwell, RB
Sat, Oct 28: The Giants placed Brightwell (hamstring) on injured reserve Saturday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Eric Gray, RB
Tue, Oct 24: The Giants placed Gray (calf) on injured reserve Tuesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Latest Raiders Injury news
Kristian Wilkerson, WR, O
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET
Latest Cowboys Injury news
No injuries to report
Latest Eagles Injury news
No injuries to report
Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals
Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati
Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET
Latest Bills Injury news
Quintin Morris, TE, O
Recent IR Activity:
Dawson Knox, TE
Thu, Oct 26: The Bills placed Knox (wrist) on injured reserve Thursday.
Latest Bengals Injury news
No injuries to report
Recent IR Activity:
Chase Brown, RB
Sat, Oct 28: The Bengals placed Brown (hamstring) on injured reserve Saturday.
Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
Monday 8:15 p.m. ET
Latest Chargers Injury news
Gerald Everett, TE, O
Recent IR Activity:
Mike Williams, WR
Thu, Oct 26: Williams underwent surgery Wednesday to repair the torn ACL in his left knee and is expected to be ready for the start of training camp next summer, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Latest Jets Injury news
Randall Cobb, WR, O