Fantasy football flex and superflex rankings for Week 9

Welcome to Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season and our weekly PPR fantasy football superflex rankings. We know many of you compete in superflex formats that invite/covet second quarterbacks in starting lineups, so these rankings account for that. It might look odd to see the lowest-ranked fantasy passers ahead of typical RB2 and WR2 options, but the potential scoring impact demands it. If your league is of the standard flex variety, just ignore the presence of quarterbacks. Regardless, good luck this week!

1. Tyreek Hill, Dolphins (WR1): This is the most dominating player in fantasy right now. Yes, he is outscoring the top quarterbacks.

2. Josh Allen, Bills (QB1): He has scored 24 or more fantasy points in four of five games.

3. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (QB2): Let's just call his Week 8 outing aberrant. He will be fine this week.

4. Jalen Hurts, Eagles (QB3): We are starting to worry just a bit about his limping around on a sore knee.

5. Lamar Jackson, Ravens (QB4)

6. A.J. Brown, Eagles (WR2): His streak of 125-yard receiving games can't go on forever, right? Well, perhaps.

7. Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals (WR3): He sure looks back to being unstoppable, and his QB looks back to being healthy.

8. Stefon Diggs, Bills (WR4)

9. Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins (QB5)

10. Joe Burrow, Bengals (QB6)

11. Travis Kelce, Chiefs (TE1): For the record, only eight wide receivers average more PPR points per game.

12. Alvin Kamara, Saints (RB1): He is averaging 22.8 PPR points in his five games, and there is no end in sight to the volume.

13. Saquon Barkley, Giants (RB2): Speaking of volume, the Giants seem intent on not throwing the football. Good for Saquon.

14. CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys (WR5)

15. Keenan Allen, Chargers (WR6)

16. Cooper Kupp, Rams (WR7): He has caught only six of 17 targets in the past two games, as quarterback play becomes a big problem.

17. Justin Herbert, Chargers (QB7): The Jets will pressure him and cover his receivers, but Herbert is having an outstanding season.

18. Dak Prescott, Cowboys (QB8): Perhaps the Cowboys now are comfortable with Prescott throwing the football downfield after all.

19. Austin Ekeler, Chargers (RB3): He has only one touchdown in three games since his return, and inconsistent receptions.

20. Josh Jacobs, Raiders (RB4): Touchdown on Monday night saved us from another disappointing outing.

21. Adam Thielen, Panthers (WR8)

22. Davante Adams, Raiders (WR9)

23. Sam Howell, Commanders (QB9): Only seven quarterbacks have outscored him, and one of them (Kirk Cousins) is out for the season.

24. C.J. Stroud, Texans (QB10): He last scored 15 points in a game in Week 4, so you may want to seek some depth here.

25. Raheem Mostert, Dolphins (RB5): He scored another touchdown in Week 8, but the big volume has stopped. Be careful here.

26. Breece Hall, Jets (RB6)

27. Jonathan Taylor, Colts (RB7)

28. Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins (WR10)

29. Garrett Wilson, Jets (WR11): He has 190 receiving yards, and myriad targets, over his past two games. He's doing what he can.

30. Puka Nacua, Rams (WR12): Tepid performance in two of three games and, as with Kupp, we worry about the QB.

31. Derrick Henry, Titans (RB8): Well, he remains a Titan! Now we see if the QB change opens up some running lanes for him.

32. Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers (QB11)

33. Derek Carr, Saints (QB12)

34. Jordan Love, Packers (QB13): He has looked like a rookie over the past month, so perhaps we should regard him this way.

35. Gardner Minshew, Colts (QB14): So many turnovers, but Minshew is rarely boring, and he's not going anywhere.

36. Will Levis, Titans (QB15): Great debut, kid. Now do it again on a short week at Pittsburgh. We're optimistic, but realistic, too.

37. Bijan Robinson, Falcons (RB9)

38. Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks (RB10)

39. D'Andre Swift, Eagles (RB11): Only four running backs have more PPR points, and the floor is high. Enjoy this, don't question it.

40. Tony Pollard, Cowboys (RB12): Too quiet over the past month, and the Eagles do their best work stopping the run.

41. Joe Mixon, Bengals (RB13): He comes off his best game of the season, at San Francisco, so perhaps we shouldn't doubt him.

42. Matthew Stafford, Rams (QB16)

43. Geno Smith, Seahawks (QB17): Well, clearly he is not going to end up as the No. 5 QB in fantasy this season.

44. Mitch Trubisky, Steelers (QB18): Likely fill-in for Kenny Pickett, and perhaps not much of a downgrade for the receivers.

45. Mike Evans, Buccaneers (WR13)

46. Chris Olave, Saints (WR14)

47. Terry McLaurin, Commanders (WR15)

48. DK Metcalf, Seahawks (WR16): It's disappointing that Week 8 was his first game with double-digit targets. C'mon, Geno.

49. DeAndre Hopkins, Titans (WR17): See, it was all the veteran quarterback's fault! The rookie knows where to throw it!

50. Michael Pittman Jr., Colts (WR18): Veteran is on pace for his first 100-catch season. The QB doesn't seem to matter to him.

51. Zach Wilson, Jets (QB19)

52. Bryce Young, Panthers (QB20)

53. Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs (RB14)

54. Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots (RB15): Never thought he would go from 5 yards per carry to 3.2, but here we are. It can't be all the QB's fault.

55. Aaron Jones, Packers (RB16): Speaking of, this can't be all on the QB. Jones may not be 100% healthy, but this is so disappointing.

56. Rachaad White, Buccaneers (RB17)

57. Jakobi Meyers, Raiders (WR19): He had 30 targets during a recent three-game stretch, with TDs in each, and then on Monday, almost nothing.

58. DJ Moore, Bears (WR20): He's still playable with the backup QB, but he's not going to go for 230 yards and 3 TDs, either.

59. Zay Flowers, Ravens (WR21)

60. Diontae Johnson, Steelers (WR22): An underrated receiver who probably doesn't care who plays QB.

61. DeVonta Smith, Eagles (WR23): An underutilized receiver who needs consistent, accurate targets every week.

62. Daniel Jones, Giants (QB21): If you have to play Jones, you probably don't want to read that he's a risky investment. But he sure is.

63. Desmond Ridder, Falcons (QB22): His run of starts may be over, but he certainly had his chances.

64. Mac Jones, Patriots (QB23)

65. George Pickens, Steelers (WR24)

66. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers (WR25)

67. Nico Collins, Texans (WR26)

68. Mark Andrews, Ravens (TE2): This won't be his career season, but he may get to double-digit TDs for the second time.

69. Gus Edwards, Ravens (RB18): With four touchdowns over the past two games, he's forcing his way into RB2 status.

70. James Cook, Bills (RB19): The Leonard Fournette signing may impact him the most, and it may happen right away.

71. Zack Moss, Colts (RB20): Unreal stat: Mostert is lone RB playing this week who has more PPR points this season than Moss.

72. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks (WR27)

73. Gabe Davis, Bills (WR28)

74. Marquise Brown, Cardinals (WR29): Cards' quarterback play should improve soon, but Brown is still pacing toward his second-best NFL season.

75. Tee Higgins, Bengals (WR30): He looked better in Week 8 than he has all season, but still has a ways to go to return to WR2 level.

76. Jimmy Garoppolo, Raiders (QB24): His Monday night did not go well. The Raiders may take a longer look at Aidan O'Connell soon.

77. PJ Walker, Browns (QB25)

78. Jaren Hall, Vikings (QB26)

79. Tyson Bagent, Bears (QB27)

80. Clayton Tune, Cardinals (QB28): Someone has to throw the football this week. Perhaps it will be Kyler Murray.

81. Amari Cooper, Browns (WR31): A bit inconsistent this season, though we can blame it on the quarterbacks.

82. Josh Downs, Colts (WR32): He is quietly on pace for 1,000 receiving yards, so perhaps we should stop ignoring him.

83. T.J. Hockenson, Vikings (TE3): It will be interesting to see if the loss of Kirk Cousins greatly hampers his statistics.

84. Dalton Kincaid, Bills (TE4): He has looked like a top-five TE over the past two games, now that Dawson Knox is on IR.

85. Darrell Henderson Jr., Rams (RB21)

86. Jerome Ford, Browns (RB22)

87. Emari Demercado, Cardinals (RB23)

88. Jordan Addison, Vikings (WR33)

89. Christian Watson, Packers (WR34)

90. Drake London, Falcons (WR35)

91. Joshua Palmer, Chargers (WR36)

92. Jaylen Warren, Steelers (RB24)

93. Najee Harris, Steelers (RB25)

94. Alexander Mattison, Vikings (RB26)

95. Kareem Hunt, Browns (RB27)

96. Michael Thomas, Saints (WR37)

97. Curtis Samuel, Commanders (WR38)

98. Dallas Goedert, Eagles (TE5)

99. David Njoku, Browns (TE6)

100. Dalton Schultz, Texans (TE7)

101. Trey McBride, Cardinals (TE8)

102. Darren Waller, Giants (TE9)

103. Tank Dell, Texans (WR39)

104. Rashee Rice, Chiefs (WR40)

105. Jahan Dotson, Commanders (WR41)

106. Demario Douglas, Patriots (WR42)

107. Brandin Cooks, Cowboys (WR43)

108. Brian Robinson Jr., Commanders (RB28)

109. Royce Freeman, Rams (RB29)

110. Dameon Pierce, Texans (RB30)

111. Roschon Johnson, Bears (RB31)

112. Devin Singletary, Texans (RB32)

113. Chuba Hubbard, Panthers (RB33)

114. Logan Thomas, Commanders (TE10)

115. Cole Kmet, Bears (TE11)

116. Romeo Doubs, Packers (WR44)

117. K.J. Osborn, Vikings (WR45)

118. Tyler Boyd, Bengals (WR46)

119. Michael Gallup, Cowboys (WR47)

120. Elijah Moore, Browns (WR48)

121. Rashid Shaheed, Saints (WR49)

122. AJ Dillon, Packers (RB34)

123. D'Onta Foreman, Bears (RB35)

124. Tyjae Spears, Titans (RB36)

125. Jake Ferguson, Cowboys (TE12)

126. Chigoziem Okonkwo, Titans (TE13)

127. Kyle Pitts, Falcons (TE14)

128. Jonathan Mingo, Panthers (WR50)

129. Jayden Reed, Packers (WR51)

130. Khalil Shakir, Bills (WR52)

131. Tutu Atwell, Rams (WR53)

132. Rondale Moore, Cardinals (WR54)

133. Ezekiel Elliott, Patriots (RB37)

134. Jeff Wilson Jr., Dolphins (RB38)

135. Latavius Murray, Bills (RB39)

136. Cam Akers, Vikings (RB40)

137. Tyler Allgeier, Falcons (RB41)

138. Miles Sanders, Panthers (RB42)

139. Taysom Hill, Saints (TE15)

140. DJ Chark Jr., Panthers (WR55)

141. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Chiefs (WR56)

142. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks (WR57)

143. Odell Beckham Jr., Ravens (WR58)

144. Allen Lazard, Jets (WR59)

145. Quentin Johnston, Chargers (WR60)

146. Treylon Burks, Titans (WR61)

147. Rico Dowdle, Cowboys (RB43)

148. Antonio Gibson, Commanders (RB44)

149. Kenneth Gainwell, Eagles (RB45)

150. Justice Hill, Ravens (RB46)