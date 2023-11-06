Open Extended Reactions

Quarterbacks were the story of Week 9 around the NFL. Giants QB Daniel Jones suffered a torn ACL on Sunday against the Raiders and it couldn't have come at a worse time. New York's backup QB, Tyrod Taylor is already on injured reserve and the Giants once again had to turn to undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito.

But the QB injuries don't end there.

Minnesota Vikings backup QB Jaren Hall suffered a concussion in the first quarter of his NFL debut, forcing the newly-acquired Joshua Dobbs into action. Dobbs continues his spectacular 2023 season, leading the Vikings to a come-from-behind victory over the Atlanta Falcons without even knowing the playbook or even some of this new teammate's names. Dobbs finished the game with 158 passing yards, two touchdowns and a 86.9 QB rating, good for 26.9 fantasy points. Dobbs also rushed for 66 yards. He should be considered as a QB2 for Week 10, but the Vikings signal caller isn't the only intriguing option that might still be available on your fantasy league's waiver wire.

Here are some other options to consider.

Quarterback

Will Levis, Tennessee Titans (rostered in 38.9% of ESPN leagues)

Levis scored 26.6 fantasy points in his first career start back in Week 8 and followed that up with just 8.6 fantasy points in Week 9. Context is key, as Levis faced relentless pressure from the Pittsburgh Steelers defense. Despite the challenging conditions, he made some big plays and highlighted his arm strength, awareness and toughness during the game. He is better positioned for success in Week 10 against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that has allowed the second most fantasy points to quarterbacks.

Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints (34.6%)