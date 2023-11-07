Open Extended Reactions

Another week of the NFL season is in the books, and there is no shortage of fantasy football news to digest.

Each Tuesday during the season, ESPN fantasy analyst Eric Moody will ask NFL Nation reporters what to make of the fallout after games are played and the most pressing questions heading into the next weekend. Who is primed for a big performance, who is impacted by injuries and what roles might change? Here's what our crew had to say about some of the biggest storylines after Week 9 as we head into Week 10.

Will Kyler Murray be the Arizona Cardinals' starter in Week 10 with his 21-day activation window closing?

It's still yet to be determined, but the plan is for him to start Sunday if he does not suffer any setbacks. The plan is to activate Murray on Wednesday, the final day of his window to be promoted to the 53-man roster after coming off the physically unable to perform list. Should Murray not be able to go Sunday, rookie Clayton Tune will get his second straight start, Gannon said. -- Josh Weinfuss

Following Keaton Mitchell's breakout performance, what can managers expect from the rookie, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill moving forward in the Baltimore Ravens backfield?

There's no threat to Edwards' starting job, but Mitchell has a chance to supplant Justice Hill as the team's No. 2 back. Hill hasn't been as explosive as he was early in the season, and he had another fumbled exchange with Lamar Jackson on Sunday. Mitchell's speed on the outside is the perfect compliment to Edwards' power running in between the tackles. "He just fights through it every single day, and then [to] see it pay off for him is great," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He knows the next challenge. Now they know who he is, so it's going to be a new challenge next week." But Mitchell, who is 5-foot-8, 191 pounds, has to prove his durability. He has been sidelined at two different points of the season with shoulder and hamstring injuries. -- Jamison Hensley

With Joshua Dobbs rushing seven times for 66 yards and a touchdown in his Minnesota Vikings debut and Cam Akers likely out for the season, what can we expect from the ground game going forward?

At the moment, the Vikings are too thin at quarterback to just turn loose Dobbs as a runner. "You definitely don't want to coach that out of guys that have the ability to do that," coach Kevin O'Connell said, "but as he gets more comfortable, maybe exhaust a few more progressions [in the passing game]." With Akers out, however, the Vikings don't have much choice other than to rely on Alexander Mattison as their primary runner. Mattison has averaged 2.8 yards per carry over his past five games. Ty Chandler is now the backup, but to this point the Vikings haven't trusted him with regular carries. -- Kevin Seifert

Has Jonathan Taylor's Sunday performance against the Panthers solidified his role as the starter for the Indianapolis Colts and potentially ended any timeshare with Zack Moss?

Things are definitely trending toward Taylor taking on a bigger role. But it's unlikely that Moss will be cut out of the workload entirely. Coach Shane Steichen still believes strongly in keeping his backs fresh, so there will be series where Moss gets work even if the workload tilts heavily toward Taylor. A related question is whether the Colts find a way to get defenses out of the heavy tackle boxes they've been playing. The Panthers played a 5-man front against the Colts in the second half on Sunday, and it's a blueprint others are likely to follow to force QB Gardner Minshew to make plays. -- Stephen Holder

Alvin Kamara's continues to see his number of snaps decline. Should managers be concerned?

No. Saints coach Dennis Allen likes to repeat that it's a long season and they have to manage everyone's snaps to keep them healthy. It's not surprising to see Kamara's snaps decline now that Jamaal Williams, the No. 2 running back, is back from IR. However, considering Kamara had 17 carries a week ago, a low amount of carries doesn't seem like it'll be the norm moving forward. -- Katherine Terrell

Following injuries to the quarterbacks, what can we expect from the New York Giants offense?

Not much. This is a group that is averaging 11.2 points per game so far this season, by far dead last in the NFL. That was with Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor starting. Now you're looking at Tommy DeVito or Matt Barkley leading this bunch. Nobody aside from Saquon Barkley should even be considered at this point on the offensive side of the ball for the Giants. Barkley's workload (averaging 27.5 touches in four games since returning from a high ankle sprain) remains elite. -- Jordan Raanan