ESPN's Fantasy Football Week 9 injury tracker, featuring an aggregation of injury updates for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends whose teams are scheduled to play this week. Here we'll track practice reports, injury updates and any other news that may affect a player's short-term or long-term availability.
Injury news aggregated by Rotowire.com. Additional commentary provided by ESPN Sr. injury analyst Stephania Bell.
Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears
Soldier Field, Chicago
Thursday 8:15 p.m. ET
Latest Panthers Injury news
Stephen Sullivan, TE, Q
Mon, Nov 6: Sullivan (shoulder) was a non-participant at Monday's walk-through, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official website reports.
Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Q
Mon, Nov 6: Shenault (ankle) was a non-participant at Monday's walk-through, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official website reports.
DJ Chark Jr., WR, Q
Mon, Nov 6: Chark (elbow) was listed as a non-participant for Monday's walk-through practice, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Latest Bears Injury news
Cole Kmet, TE, Q
Mon, Nov 6: Kmet (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate.
Justin Fields, QB, Q
Mon, Nov 6: Head coach Matt Eberflus said that Fields (thumb) was limited during Monday's walk-through practice and is considered day-to-day, Adam Jahns of The Athletic reports.
Recent IR Activity:
Khalil Herbert, RB
Mon, Nov 6: Herbert (ankle) was listed as a full participant on Monday's practice estimate.
Equanimeous St. Brown, WR
Mon, Nov 6: St. Brown (hamstring) has been designated to return from IR by the Bears.
Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots
Frankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt, Germany
Sunday 9:30 a.m. ET
Latest Colts Injury news
No injuries to report
Latest Patriots Injury news
DeVante Parker, WR, Q
Recent IR Activity:
Kendrick Bourne, WR
Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals
Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati
Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Latest Texans Injury news
Robert Woods, WR, Q
Dameon Pierce, RB, Q
Brevin Jordan, TE, Q
Recent IR Activity:
Teagan Quitoriano, TE
Tue, Oct 31: The Texans placed Quitoriano (groin) on injured reserve Tuesday.
Latest Bengals Injury news
Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Q
Mon, Nov 6: Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Monday that Chase is day-to-day with a back injury, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.
Recent IR Activity:
Charlie Jones, WR
Wed, Nov 1: Bengals head coach Zac Tayor said Jones (thumb) has a chance to return from injured reserve Week 10 against the Texans, but the receiver won't have his 21-day practice window opened before Sunday's game against the Bills, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings
U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Latest Saints Injury news
Kendre Miller, RB, Q
Mon, Nov 6: Miller suffered a sprained ankle in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Bears and is scheduled to undergo an MRI to determine the severity of his injury, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Latest Vikings Injury news
Jalen Nailor, WR, Q
Jaren Hall, QB, Q
Mon, Nov 6: Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell confirmed that Hall was placed in the concussion protocol following Sunday's 31-28 win over the Falcons and won't be an option to start Week 10 versus the Saints, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
T.J. Hockenson, TE, Q
Mon, Nov 6: Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that he hopes Hockenson (ribs) will be able to play Sunday against the Saints, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Recent IR Activity:
Nick Mullens, QB
Mon, Nov 6: Mullens could be designated to return from IR this week, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Justin Jefferson, WR
Mon, Nov 6: Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that the Vikings are still determining whether to designate Jefferson (hamstring) for return from injured reserve this week, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Kirk Cousins, QB
Wed, Nov 1: Cousins announced Wednesday via social media that he underwent successful surgery to repair his torn right Achilles' tendon.
Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers
Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh
Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Latest Packers Injury news
Christian Watson, WR, Q
Mon, Nov 6: Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Watson (back/chest) wasn't diagnosed with a concussion after exiting late in Sunday's 20-3 win over the Rams, but the team is still monitoring the receiver's progress, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Latest Steelers Injury news
No injuries to report
Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Latest Titans Injury news
Ryan Tannehill, QB, Q
Latest Buccaneers Injury news
No injuries to report
San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars
TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida
Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Latest 49ers Injury news
Deebo Samuel, WR, Q
Mon, Nov 6: Samuel (shoulder) was on the field for the 49ers' informal practice session Monday and appeared to have no limitations while going through individual and group drills, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Latest Jaguars Injury news
Zay Jones, WR, Q
Mon, Nov 6: Head coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Jones (knee) is considered day-to-day, adding that the Jaguars haven't ruled out placing the receiver on injured reserve, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens
M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore
Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Latest Browns Injury news
David Bell, WR, Q
Latest Ravens Injury news
No injuries to report
Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals
State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET
Latest Falcons Injury news
Mack Hollins, WR, Q
Mon, Nov 6: Head coach Arthur Smith said Monday that Hollins' ankle issue is the injury he's most concerned about heading into the team's Week 10 game against the Cardinals, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Drake London, WR, Q
Mon, Nov 6: Head coach Arthur Smith said Monday that the Falcons hope London (groin) will be available for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.
Latest Cardinals Injury news
Michael Wilson, WR, Q
Emari Demercado, RB, Q
Kyler Murray, QB, O
Mon, Nov 6: Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said that Murray (knee) will start Sunday's game against the Falcons if the quarterback fares well while taking first-team reps in practice this week, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Recent IR Activity:
James Conner, RB
Wed, Nov 1: Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said Wednesday that Conner (knee) is "ready to go" and "excited to get back" on the field, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Chargers
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET
Latest Lions Injury news
David Montgomery, RB, Q
Mon, Nov 6: Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Monday that Montgomery (rib) is trending toward a return to action Sunday against the Chargers, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Latest Chargers Injury news
No injuries to report
Recent IR Activity:
Joshua Palmer, WR
Sun, Nov 5: The Chargers placed Palmer (knee) on injured reserve Sunday.
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys
AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET
Latest Giants Injury news
Daniel Jones, QB, O
Mon, Nov 6: Jones will miss the rest of the season after an MRI on Monday confirmed that the quarterback suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during Sunday's 30-6 loss to the Raiders.
Recent IR Activity:
Tyrod Taylor, QB
Mon, Nov 6: Giants head coach Brian Daboll was non-committal Monday when asked if Taylor (rib cage) will return from injured reserve this season, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.
Darren Waller, TE
Sat, Nov 4: Waller (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Latest Cowboys Injury news
No injuries to report
Washington Commanders at Seattle Seahawks
Lumen Field, Seattle
Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET
Latest Commanders Injury news
Curtis Samuel, WR, Q
Latest Seahawks Injury news
DeeJay Dallas, RB, Q
Mon, Nov 6: Head coach Pete Carroll indicated Monday that Dallas (shoulder) is "pretty sore," but he is still optimistic of his chances to get back, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.
Recent IR Activity:
Kenny McIntosh, RB
Sat, Nov 4: McIntosh (knee) was not activated off injured reserve Saturday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders
Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET
Latest Jets Injury news
No injuries to report
Recent IR Activity:
Aaron Rodgers, QB
Mon, Nov 6: Rodgers (Achilles) was spotted throwing prior to Monday's game against the Chargers.
Latest Raiders Injury news
No injuries to report
Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills
Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York
Monday 8:15 p.m. ET
Latest Broncos Injury news
No injuries to report
Latest Bills Injury news
No injuries to report