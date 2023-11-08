Fantasy football flex and superflex rankings for Week 10

Eric Karabell reviews Jakobi Meyers' recent output boom as he's become the most productive Raiders pass catcher. (0:43)

Welcome to Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season and our weekly PPR fantasy football superflex rankings. We know many of you compete in superflex formats that invite/covet second quarterbacks in starting lineups, so these rankings account for that. It might look odd to see the lowest-ranked fantasy passers ahead of typical RB2 and WR2 options, but the potential scoring impact demands it. If your league is of the standard flex variety, just ignore the presence of quarterbacks. Regardless, good luck this week!

1. Josh Allen, Bills (QB1): Fantasy's No. 2 overall scorer should enjoy Monday night, even though Broncos handled Patrick Mahomes in Week 8.

2. Christian McCaffrey, 49ers (RB1): Back from the bye and ready to continue his touchdown streak. By the way, six of the top 10 fantasy scorers are on bye this week.

3. Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals (WR1): Back injury hindered him a bit in Week 9. Up next are the Texans.

4. Stefon Diggs, Bills (WR2)

5. Joe Burrow, Bengals (QB2)

6. Justin Herbert, Chargers (QB3): Struggled against the Jets, but this offense should rebound versus the Lions.

7. Lamar Jackson, Ravens (QB4): He scored 28 fantasy points in first Browns matchup, so do not worry about facing a tough defense.

8. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions (WR3)

9. CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys (WR4): Dallas struggles to run now, but that is great news for the dominant Lamb.

10. Keenan Allen, Chargers (WR5): He is still averaging more than 10 targets per game. No worries here at all.

11. C.J. Stroud, Texans (QB5): Fantastic Week 9 performance, but Bengals will test him more than the Buccaneers did.

12. Dak Prescott, Cowboys (QB6)

13. Austin Ekeler, Chargers (RB2)

14. Travis Etienne Jr., Jaguars (RB3)

15. Alvin Kamara, Saints (RB4): Season-low 70 scrimmage yards and 13 touches in Week 9, but nothing to worry about yet.

16. Justin Fields, Bears (QB7): He could return from thumb injury for Thursday night, but Bears should be in no hurry.

17. Sam Howell, Commanders (QB8): He is throwing on defenses other than the Eagles, and Washington struggles to run the football.

18. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars (QB9)

19. Jonathan Taylor, Colts (RB5): He seems to look better and better each week and may soon approach RB1 status again.

20. Saquon Barkley, Giants (RB6): Giants probably do not intend to throw the football much, so expect monstrous volume here.

21. Michael Pittman Jr., Colts (WR6)

22. Adam Thielen, Panthers (WR7): One quiet game is nothing to worry about, but if it happens against the Bears, uh oh.

23. Josh Jacobs, Raiders (RB7): Three of his five touchdowns have come in the past two games.

24. Derrick Henry, Titans (RB8)

25. Jared Goff, Lions (QB10): Only one touchdown pass over his past two games, but should do better coming off the bye week.

26. Kyler Murray, Cardinals (QB11): Welcome back! Tough to tell if the Cardinals will let him run the football, though.

27. Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers (QB12): He is averaging 20 fantasy points per game in the past two weeks, so that's something.

28. Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers (WR8)

29. Chris Olave, Saints (WR9)

30. DeAndre Hopkins, Titans (WR10): Followed up his three-touchdown game with a disappointing one, so it's tough to pinpoint expectations here.

31. Deebo Samuel, 49ers (WR11): He hasn't played since Week 6 due to a balky shoulder, but he is practicing.

32. DK Metcalf, Seahawks (WR12)

33. Russell Wilson, Broncos (QB13)

34. Brock Purdy, 49ers (QB14): He comes off the bye having thrown five interceptions in past three games, so there is some pressure on him.

35. Taylor Heinicke, Falcons (QB15): Still the starter over Desmond Ridder, for now, and Week 9 wasn't anything impressive.

36. Will Levis, Titans (QB16): Ah, rookies. The Buccaneers' defense was shredded by a rookie in Week 9, though.

37. Geno Smith, Seahawks (QB17)

38. Joshua Dobbs, Vikings (QB18)

39. Kenny Pickett, Steelers (QB19)

40. Breece Hall, Jets (RB9): It seems tough to run with Jets' QB situation, but Hall has caught 15 passes over three games, which is promising.

41. Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks (RB10): We expect at least 19 touches per week, but he has 19 over the past two weeks. It is not enough.

42. Tony Pollard, Cowboys (RB11): He has single-digit PPR points in four of five games, as the Cowboys have turned to throwing the football more.

43. Rachaad White, Buccaneers (RB12)

44. Terry McLaurin, Commanders (WR13)

45. Garrett Wilson, Jets (WR14): He is averaging 90 receiving yards and 13 targets over the past three games, and that is good enough.

46. Davante Adams, Raiders (WR15): It is not a good time to rely on this superstar, as he piles on single-digit PPR games, and now has a rookie QB.

47. Mike Evans, Buccaneers (WR16)

48. Nico Collins, Texans (WR17)

49. Derek Carr, Saints (QB20)

50. Deshaun Watson, Browns (QB21): He missed the first Ravens matchup, and we shouldn't expect 20 fantasy points.

51. Gardner Minshew, Colts (QB22): It's hard to find fantasy consistency here, but if you feel lucky, perhaps you get 20 fantasy points.

52. Jordan Love, Packers (QB23): He is a prime example of ignoring his September production, but it isn't happening lately.

53. T.J. Hockenson, Vikings (TE1): Continues to produce without Kirk Cousins, but a rib injury has his team concerned.

54. Joe Mixon, Bengals (RB13)

55. Aaron Jones, Packers (RB14): He more than doubled his previous season-high output for touches in Week 9. It's about time.

56. James Cook, Bills (RB15): He rushed for only 20 yards against the Bengals, and he may lose touches soon.

57. Bijan Robinson, Falcons (RB16): The Falcons, for some reason, just won't give him big volume or red zone chances. It's disappointing.

58. Marquise Brown, Cardinals (WR18)

59. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers (WR19)

60. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks (WR20): He and his offense struggled versus the Ravens, but now they get the Commanders.

61. Tee Higgins, Bengals (WR21): He looks healthy now, as he crossed 100 receiving yards for first time this season in Week 9.

62. Diontae Johnson, Steelers (WR22): Wait, did he really score a touchdown in Week 9? We hadn't seen that in a while! Johnson is underrated.

63. Calvin Ridley, Jaguars (WR23)

64. DJ Moore, Bears (WR24): He has fewer than 60 receiving yards and nary a touchdown in four consecutive games, but a Fields return would help.

65. Mark Andrews, Ravens (TE2)

66. Sam LaPorta, Lions (TE3)

67. Bryce Young, Panthers (QB24)

68. Mac Jones, Patriots (QB25)

69. Zach Wilson, Jets (QB26)

70. David Montgomery, Lions (RB17): He last played in Week 6, but look how great his first four games were. He is healthy now.

71. Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots (RB18): He looked great in Week 9, but 13 touches is still way below expectations.

72. James Conner, Cardinals (RB19): He could return from a knee injury as early as this week, but the volume may be low.

73. Javonte Williams, Broncos (RB20)

74. Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions (RB21)

75. Tommy DeVito, Giants (QB27): Someone has to play quarterback, and in superflex formats, you may need him.

76. Aidan O'Connell, Raiders (QB28): He looked competent versus the Giants, but facing the Jets is another story.

77. Dalton Schultz, Texans (TE4): Two of the top six tight ends for the rest of the season are named Dalton.

78. Dalton Kincaid, Bills (TE5)

79. Courtland Sutton, Broncos (WR25)

80. Christian Kirk, Jaguars (WR26)

81. Jordan Addison, Vikings (WR27)

82. Amari Cooper, Browns (WR28)

83. Tank Dell, Texans (WR29)

84. Alexander Mattison, Vikings (RB22): He hasn't rushed for 50 yards in a game in more than a month, but the touches are there.

85. Khalil Herbert, Bears (RB23): He is scheduled to return from an ankle injury this week, but it is unclear how much volume he will see.

86. Gus Edwards, Ravens (RB24): Touchdown machine may not be getting enough touches to sustain his rising fantasy value.

87. Jakobi Meyers, Raiders (WR30): Underrated option continues to score double-digit PPR points.

88. Gabe Davis, Bills (WR31)

89. George Pickens, Steelers (WR32)

90. Drake London, Falcons (WR33)

91. Zay Flowers, Ravens (WR34)

92. Jahan Dotson, Commanders (WR35)

93. Demario Douglas, Patriots (WR36)

94. Jerry Jeudy, Broncos (WR37)

95. Najee Harris, Steelers (RB25)

96. Jaylen Warren, Steelers (RB26)

97. Zack Moss, Colts (RB27)

98. Jerome Ford, Browns (RB28)

99. Christian Watson, Packers (WR38)

100. Curtis Samuel, Commanders (WR39)

101. Evan Engram, Jaguars (TE6)

102. George Kittle, 49ers (TE7)

103. Brian Robinson Jr., Commanders (RB29)

104. Chuba Hubbard, Panthers (RB30)

105. Tyler Allgeier, Falcons (RB31)

106. David Njoku, Browns (TE8)

107. Trey McBride, Cardinals (TE9)

108. Jake Ferguson, Cowboys (TE10)

109. Michael Thomas, Saints (WR40)

110. Taysom Hill, Saints (TE11)

111. Cole Kmet, Bears (TE12)

112. Zay Jones, Jaguars (WR41)

113. Tyler Boyd, Bengals (WR42)

114. Robert Woods, Texans (WR43)

115. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks (WR44)

116. Logan Thomas, Commanders (TE13)

117. Kyle Pitts, Falcons (TE14)

118. Jonnu Smith, Falcons (TE15)

119. Tyjae Spears, Titans (RB32)

120. Devin Singletary, Texans (RB33)

121. Dameon Pierce, Texans (RB34)

122. Kareem Hunt, Browns (RB35)

123. AJ Dillon, Packers (RB36)

124. Miles Sanders, Panthers (RB37)

125. Khalil Shakir, Bills (WR45)

126. Elijah Moore, Browns (WR46)

127. Darius Slayton, Giants (WR47)

128. Romeo Doubs, Packers (WR48)

129. Rondale Moore, Cardinals (WR49)

130. Noah Brown, Texans (WR50)

131. Antonio Gibson, Commanders (RB38)

132. Latavius Murray, Bills (RB39)

133. Ezekiel Elliott, Patriots (RB40)

134. Quentin Johnston, Chargers (WR51)

135. Wan'Dale Robinson, Giants (WR52)

136. Brandin Cooks, Cowboys (WR53)

137. Jonathan Mingo, Panthers (WR54)

138. Odell Beckham Jr., Ravens (WR55)

139. Gerald Everett, Chargers (TE16)

140. Chigoziem Okonkwo, Titans (TE17)

141. Luke Musgrave, Packers (TE18)

142. Jalin Hyatt, Giants (WR56)

143. Trey Palmer, Buccaneers (WR57)

144. Rashid Shaheed, Saints (WR58)

145. Michael Gallup, Cowboys (WR59)

146. Isaiah McKenzie, Colts (WR60)

147. Zach Charbonnet, Seahawks (RB41)

148. Jaleel McLaughlin, Broncos (RB42)

149. Samaje Perine, Broncos (RB43)

150. DJ Chark Jr., Panthers (WR61)