Although there weren't any season-ending injuries in Week 10, a few still had implications in fantasy football.

Alexander Mattison caught one of two targets for six yards and had 24 rushing yards on seven attempts before he left Sunday's game against the Saints in the third quarter with a concussion.

Ty Chandler (rostered in 2.8% of ESPN leagues), who moved up on the depth chart after Cam Akers suffered a season-ending Achilles injury last week, did a great job filling the void. He finished with 15 touches and 10.5 fantasy points. Chandler is a priority option on the waiver wire as the Vikings face a Denver Broncos defense that's played better recently, but still allowing the most fantasy points per game to running backs.

Here are some other options to consider.

Running back

Devin Singletary, Houston Texans (50.8%): Singletary took advantage of the increase in offensive snaps in Week 10 and finished with a season-high with 31 touches and 23.1 fantasy points. Singletary had been gradually seeing more snaps and touches prior to his standout performance Sunday. But with Dameon Pierce dealing with an ankle injury. Singletary solidified his place as the Texans starter for the rest of the season.

Ezekiel Elliott, New England Patriots (36.1%)

New England might be heading toward a quarterback change over the bye week, with Mac Jones playing so poorly. It would be wise for the Patriots to rely more on their running game. New England ranks fifth in yards per rushing attempts over the past three games while their offensive line also ranks ninth in run block win rate. Elliott finished with 11 fantasy points against the Colts in Germany Sunday but has averaged 10.5 touches per game over the past four games. Now is the time to stash Elliott if you need a running back.

Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans (32.6%)

Spears has played more snaps than Derrick Henry in two consecutive games. The rookie finished with nine touches and 10 fantasy points in Week 10 and while Spears is unlikely to supplant Henry as the Titans starter this season, the team has made a conscious effort to keep him involved. Spears is on the flex radar in deeper formats with upcoming matchups against two defenses (Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers) that rank among the top five in fantasy points allowed to running backs per game.

Keaton Mitchell, Baltimore Ravens (23.3%)

I'm surprised that Mitchell's roster percentage isn't higher after his performance last week. The Ravens have averaged 32.4 rushing attempts and 155.0 rushing yards per game behind an offensive line that ranks sixth in run block win rate. While Mitchell dealt with a hamstring injury heading into Sunday, he still finished with four touches and 13.6 fantasy points. The rookie could see more touches in Week 11 against a Bengals defense that just gave up 23.1 fantasy points to Singletary.

Quick Hit

Zach Charbonnet (31.4%) is in a similar situation to Spears. He probably won't replace Kenneth Walker III as the starter, but he still plays a lot of snaps and gets touches. Stash him on your bench.

Quarterbacks

Joshua Dobbs, Minnesota Vikings (38.9%)

Dobbs has exceeded expectations since arriving in Minnesota two weeks ago. He has led the Vikings to consecutive victories while scoring at least 24 fantasy points each game. Dobbs is the first player in league history to record at least 400 passing yards, 100 rushing yards and no interceptions in his first two games with a new team. His rushing ability is highly coveted by fantasy managers and he is also surrounded by offensive playmakers like Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson and Justin Jefferson, who is expected to be back soon. Dobbs is on the QB1 radar against the Broncos defense in Week 11.

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (30.2%)

Stafford is likely to return to the field in Week 11 and the Rams should rely more on Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, Tutu Atwell and their passing game once he returns. Los Angeles has one of the most favorable schedules for quarterbacks ahead with upcoming games against the Seahawks and Cardinals in the next two weeks and the Commanders and Giants in Week 15 and 17 respectively. Washington and New York rank in the top-12 in fantasy points allowed per game.to quarterbacks.

Wide Receivers

Brandin Cooks, Dallas Cowboys (49.1%)

I'm also surprised Cooks' roster percentage isn't higher. He had a breakout performance on Sunday with 173 receiving yards and a touchdown after only having 165 receiving yards through his first seven games this season. Cooks' big game comes at the perfect time for fantasy managers with the Cowboys facing the Panthers, Commanders, Seahawks and Eagles over the next four weeks.

Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers (39.7%)

Doubs has been the Packers' most dependable receiver this season. He has scored 10 or more fantasy points in three of last four games and draws a favorable matchup in Week 11 against a Chargers' defense that has allowed the fifth most fantasy points to wide receivers. Fantasy managers in deeper formats should also consider Jayden Reed (15.1%).

Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints (27.5%):

Michael Thomas suffered a knee injury in Week 10 which led to Shaheed seeing more targets. Considering Thomas' injury history and Shaheed's big play ability, fantasy managers would be wise to stash the second-year receiver on their bench.

Demario Douglas, New England Patriots (27.2%)

Douglas is one of the few wide receivers on the Patriots roster that can consistently separate from defenders. He has been targeted 16 times and scored at least 10 fantasy points over the past two games. Douglas has shown that he can produce despite the Patriots poor quarterback play and New England has a favorable schedule coming out of the bye week.

Noah Brown, Houston Texans (27.0%)

Brown became the first Texans receiver with consecutive 100-yard receiving games since Brandin Cooks in 2021 and joined Andre Johnson and DeAndre Hopkins as the only Texans to record back- to-back games with 150 or more receiving yards. C.J. Stroud has shown he can support multiple receivers so don't hesitate to pick up Brown

Quick hits

Elijah Moore (35.8%) finished with a season high 15.4 fantasy points. His 57 targets rank second on the team behind Amari Cooper (72). Moore faces a Steelers defense in Week 11 that has given up the sixth most fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

Trenton Irwin (4.3%) caught two of four targets for 54 receiving yards and a touchdown against the Texans Sunday. With Tee Higgins questionable for Thursday night against the Ravens, it makes sense to stash Irwin now.

Tight ends

Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals (50.8%)

McBride has scored 20 or more fantasy points in two of the past three games, accumulating 28 targets over that period. McBride showed a great rapport with Kyler Murray in Week 10 against the Falcons and became the first Cardinals tight end to reach 100 receiving yards since 1989. McBride faces a Texans defense in Week 11 that has given up the second most fantasy points per game to tight ends.

Luke Musgrave, Green Bay Packers (17.0%)

Musgrave scored 14 fantasy points against the Rams in Week 9 and 8.4 fantasy points Sunday against the Steelers. He had four receptions of 20 or more yards over that time period and faces a Chargers defense in Week 11 that has allowed the fifth most fantasy points per game to tight ends.

Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders (3.3%)

Mayer finished Week 10 with five targets, 11.0 fantasy points and his first career touchdown. He has played a high percentage of the Raiders offensive snaps over the last five games and has displayed solid chemistry with rookie QB Aidan O' Connell. The Raiders might have to rely more on their passing game against the high-powered Miami Dolphins, who rank first the NFL in points per game (31.7).