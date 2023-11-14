Week 11 injury tracker: Tee Higgins could miss another game

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's Fantasy Football Week 11 injury tracker, featuring an aggregation of injury updates for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends whose teams are scheduled to play this week. Here we'll track practice reports, injury updates and any other news that may affect a player's short-term or long-term availability.

Injury news aggregated by Rotowire.com. Additional commentary provided by ESPN Sr. injury analyst Stephania Bell.

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

Thursday 8:15 p.m. ET

Latest Bengals Injury news

Tee Higgins, WR, Q

Mon, Nov 13: Higgins (hamstring) is unlikely to play in Thursday night's Week 11 game against the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports

Andrei Iosivas, WR, Q

Mon, Nov 13: Iosivas (knee) was listed as DNP on Cincinnati's practice estimate Monday, Jay Morrison of Pro Football Network reports.

Recent IR Activity:

Charlie Jones, WR

Sat, Nov 11: Jones (thumb) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Texans, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Latest Ravens Injury news

No injuries to report

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Steelers Injury news

No injuries to report

Recent IR Activity:

Pat Freiermuth, TE

Wed, Nov 8: Freiermuth (hamstring) plans to resume practicing next week and hopes to be ready to play when first eligible to return from injured reserve Nov. 19 at Cleveland, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Latest Browns Injury news

Marquise Goodwin, WR, Q

David Bell, WR, Q

Deshaun Watson, QB, Q

Mon, Nov 13: Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Watson (ankle) will undergo an MRI, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions

Ford Field, Detroit

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Bears Injury news

Justin Fields, QB, Q

Recent IR Activity:

Khalil Herbert, RB

Thu, Nov 9: The Bears didn't activate Herbert (ankle) from injured reserve ahead of Thursday's game against the Panthers, Chris Emma of 670TheScore.com reports.

Latest Lions Injury news

Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Q

Los Angeles Chargers at Green Bay Packers

Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Chargers Injury news

Gerald Everett, TE, Q

Mon, Nov 13: Coach Brandon Staley said Monday that Everett (back) is day-to-day, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Keenan Allen, WR, Q

Recent IR Activity:

Joshua Palmer, WR

Thu, Nov 9: Coach Brandon Staley declined Wednesday to offer an expected recovery timetable for Palmer (knee), Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Latest Packers Injury news

No injuries to report

Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Raiders Injury news

No injuries to report

Latest Dolphins Injury news

Raheem Mostert, RB, Q

Mon, Nov 13: Mostert (undisclosed) is not participating in Monday's practice, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Q

Mon, Nov 13: Waddle (knee) said Monday that Miami's bye week allowed him time to rejuvenate his body, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Recent IR Activity:

De'Von Achane, RB

Mon, Nov 13: The Dolphins announced Monday that Achane (knee) has been designated for return from IR, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

New York Giants at Washington Commanders

FedExField, Landover, Maryland

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Giants Injury news

Deon Jackson, RB, Q

Recent IR Activity:

Tyrod Taylor, QB

Fri, Nov 10: Taylor said Thursday that his rib injury is "not season-ending in my mind," Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Daniel Jones, QB

Wed, Nov 8: The Giants placed Jones (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Latest Commanders Injury news

No injuries to report

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Cowboys Injury news

KaVontae Turpin, WR, Q

Latest Panthers Injury news

Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Q

Stephen Sullivan, TE, Q

DJ Chark Jr., WR, Q

Recent IR Activity:

Ian Thomas, TE

Mon, Nov 13: Carolina designated Thomas (calf) to return from its injured reserve list Monday.

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Titans Injury news

Ryan Tannehill, QB, Q

Treylon Burks, WR, Q

Latest Jaguars Injury news

Zay Jones, WR, Q

Jamal Agnew, WR, Q

Mon, Nov 13: Agnew may be a long shot to play Sunday against the Titans, according to head coach Doug Pederson, after he suffered a shoulder injury in a Week 10 loss to the 49ers, Juston W. Lewis reports.

Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans

NRG Stadium, Houston

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Cardinals Injury news

Ezekiel Turner, LB, Q

Emari Demercado, RB, Q

Latest Texans Injury news

Dameon Pierce, RB, Q

Brevin Jordan, TE, Q

Nico Collins, WR, Q

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers

Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET

Latest Buccaneers Injury news

Baker Mayfield, QB, Q

Mon, Nov 13: Mayfield (thumb) isn't expected to miss any practice time and is fully on track for Sunday's road matchup against the 49ers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Latest 49ers Injury news

No injuries to report

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Latest Jets Injury news

No injuries to report

Recent IR Activity:

Aaron Rodgers, QB

Sun, Nov 12: Rodgers (Achilles) told NBC's Melissa Stark on Sunday that his goal is to return from injured reserve in mid-December, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Latest Bills Injury news

Trent Sherfield, WR, Q

Mon, Nov 13: Sherfield (ankle) is questionable to return to Buffalo's game versus the Broncos on Monday.

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Latest Seahawks Injury news

Kenny McIntosh, RB, Q

Latest Rams Injury news

Matthew Stafford, QB, Q

Recent IR Activity:

Kyren Williams, RB

Tue, Nov 7: Coach Sean McVay said Tuesday he expects Williams (knee) to return from IR in time to suit up versus the Cardinals in Week 12, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos

Empower Field at Mile High, Denver

Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET

Latest Vikings Injury news

K.J. Osborn, WR, Q

Jaren Hall, QB, Q

Alexander Mattison, RB, Q

Mon, Nov 13: Mattison is in the league's concussion protocol Monday, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Recent IR Activity:

Kirk Cousins, QB

Tue, Nov 14: Cousins (Achilles) announced Tuesday via social media that he had his cast removed from his right foot, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Justin Jefferson, WR

Sat, Nov 11: Jefferson (hamstring) wasn't activated from injured reserve Saturday and won't be available for Sunday's game against the Saints, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Cam Akers, RB

Wed, Nov 8: The Vikings placed Akers (Achilles) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Latest Broncos Injury news

No injuries to report

Recent IR Activity:

Greg Dulcich, TE

Thu, Nov 9: Coach Sean Payton said Thursday that the Broncos expect Dulcich (hamstring) to return this season, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Monday 8:15 p.m. ET

Latest Eagles Injury news

Grant Calcaterra, TE, Q

Latest Chiefs Injury news

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Q

