Fantasy football flex and superflex rankings for Week 11

Welcome to Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season and our weekly PPR fantasy football superflex rankings. We know many of you compete in superflex formats that invite/covet second quarterbacks in starting lineups, so these rankings account for that. It might look odd to see the lowest-ranked fantasy passers ahead of typical RB2 and WR2 options, but the potential scoring impact demands it. If your league is of the standard flex variety, just ignore the presence of quarterbacks. Regardless, good luck this week!

1. Christian McCaffrey, 49ers (RB1): Looking to start a new TD streak! He's unstoppable, regardless of opponent.

2. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (QB1): Coming off the bye and facing a defense he can exploit through the air.

3. Jalen Hurts, Eagles (QB2): Also coming off the bye and looking for some Super Bowl revenge.

4. Lamar Jackson, Ravens (QB3): Disappointing fantasy numbers lately, but still a high floor with running ability.

5. Dak Prescott, Cowboys (QB4): Playing some of the best football of his career, and the schedule isn't a problem.

6. CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys (WR1): Dominating numbers over the past month, coinciding with Prescott's play.

7. Tyreek Hill, Dolphins (WR2): Comes off his own bye and the Raiders cannot stop him.

8. Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals (WR3)

9. Josh Allen, Bills (QB5)

10. C.J. Stroud, Texans (QB6): Rookie is producing excellent fantasy numbers lately, and there's no reason to think it stops.

11. Austin Ekeler, Chargers (RB2): Welcome back, touchdowns. This is the Ekeler we expected.

12. A.J. Brown, Eagles (WR4)

13. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions (WR5)

14. Keenan Allen, Chargers (WR6)

15. Justin Herbert, Chargers (QB7)

16. Sam Howell, Commanders (QB8): Only 10 players have scored more points, so don't laugh at this ranking.

17. Brock Purdy, 49ers (QB9): Bounced back nicely from struggles with three touchdown passes last week.

18. Travis Kelce, Chiefs (TE1): No reason to worry about his quiet Week 9 game. The Eagles can't stop him.

19. Stefon Diggs, Bills (WR7)

20. Justin Jefferson, Vikings (WR8): The Vikings anxiously await his return, but it may not happen this week. Stay tuned.

21. Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins (QB10)

22. Kyler Murray, Cardinals (QB11): Certainly looked like his old self in his 2023 season debut. Rely on him.

23. Joe Burrow, Bengals (QB12): Averaging better than 20 fantasy points over his past five games. Trust this version of Burrow.

24. Joshua Dobbs, Vikings (QB13): Some may want him ranked better, but be careful here. There's a reason he is well-traveled.

25. Jared Goff, Lions (QB14)

26. Justin Fields, Bears (QB15)

27. Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers (QB16)

28. Travis Etienne Jr., Jaguars (RB3): We have to assume he and the rest of the offense fare much better versus the Titans.

29. Josh Jacobs, Raiders (RB4): It's been an inconsistent season, but he's averaging more than 17 PPR points per game over his past three contests.

30. Saquon Barkley, Giants (RB5): As long as the volume continues, we can trust him in fantasy.

31. Cooper Kupp, Rams (WR9): Speaking of volume, we should assume he gets more this week.

32. Davante Adams, Raiders (WR10)

33. Mike Evans, Buccaneers (WR11)

34. Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions (RB6)

35. Geno Smith, Seahawks (QB17): Week 10 was the version of Geno Smith we saw last year, and waited for this year.

36. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars (QB18): We still await last year's Trevor Lawrence, however. Perhaps this week!

37. Russell Wilson, Broncos (QB19): Give a guy credit. Not many passing yards lately, but he is running, and is scoring fantasy points.

38. Jordan Love, Packers (QB20): His Week 10 fantasy effort represented his most points since Week 4. It's progress.

39. Garrett Wilson, Jets (WR12): He gets so many targets that he doesn't need to catch them all to provide fantasy numbers.

40. Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers (WR13)

41. Deebo Samuel, 49ers (WR14)

42. DK Metcalf, Seahawks (WR15)

43. Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins (WR16): He claims the bye week healed his compromised body, but we still need to see more production.

44. Derrick Henry, Titans (RB7): Rough Week 10, but remember the three prior games when he looked like a top-10 RB.

45. D'Andre Swift, Eagles (RB8): Not much of a statistical ceiling since Week 2, but steady production all along.

46. Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks (RB9): Nice to see Walker return to big volume after a few quiet weeks.

47. Deshaun Watson, Browns (QB21)

48. Matthew Stafford, Rams (QB22)

49. Mark Andrews, Ravens (TE2)

50. T.J. Hockenson, Vikings (TE3)

51. Rachaad White, Buccaneers (RB10): He has 17 PPR points in three consecutive games, but now he has to face the 49ers.

52. Tony Pollard, Cowboys (RB11): He hasn't scored more than 17 PPR points since Week 2. You don't have to force him into your lineups.

53. David Montgomery, Lions (RB12): He returned from three weeks off and rushed for 116 yards. This running game is purring.

54. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks (WR17)

55. Puka Nacua, Rams (WR18)

56. DJ Moore, Bears (WR19): His last 60-yard receiving game came in Week 5. He really needs his starting QB back.

57. Adam Thielen, Panthers (WR20): He hasn't done so much the past two games, and the Cowboys will be ready for him.

58. Terry McLaurin, Commanders (WR21)

59. Christian Kirk, Jaguars (WR22)

60. Marquise Brown, Cardinals (WR23)

61. DeVonta Smith, Eagles (WR24)

62. Joe Mixon, Bengals (RB13): Mixon has scored a touchdown in three consecutive games. What AFC North RB is safer?

63. Breece Hall, Jets (RB14): Week 5 was the last time he rushed for more than 50 yards. The QB situation is really hurting him.

64. Aaron Jones, Packers (RB15): Solid in Week 9, and back to disappointing in Week 10. It might just be that kind of season now.

65. DeAndre Hopkins, Titans (WR25): I hope you didn't trade for him after his three-touchdown effort. It's not really his fault.

66. Will Levis, Titans (QB23): Still the starter, but he has to play more consistently and make more plays.

67. Zach Wilson, Jets (QB24)

68. Bryce Young, Panthers (QB25)

69. Kenny Pickett, Steelers (QB26)

70. James Conner, Cardinals (RB16): Returned from missing a month and rushed for 73 yards. That works for us.

71. Jerome Ford, Browns (RB17): He's not scoring touchdowns, but he is running the ball well. Touchdowns should come.

72. Javonte Williams, Broncos (RB18)

73. De'Von Achane, Dolphins (RB19): Could return from his knee injury to face the Raiders. Remember, he's averaging 12.1 yards per rush!

74. Raheem Mostert, Dolphins (RB20)

75. Aidan O'Connell, Raiders (QB27)

76. Tommy DeVito, Giants (QB28)

77. Nico Collins, Texans (WR26): Could return from calf injury and find more competition for targets.

78. Tank Dell, Texans (WR27): He has 25 targets and three touchdowns the past two games. He's not going away.

79. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers (WR28): It would be nice if Godwin fell into a few more touchdowns.

80. Amari Cooper, Browns (WR29)

81. Diontae Johnson, Steelers (WR30)

82. Zay Flowers, Ravens (WR31)

83. Courtland Sutton, Broncos (WR32): He's averaging 13.4 PPR points this season, easily tops among Broncos receivers.

84. Rashee Rice, Chiefs (WR33): His solid rookie season could get better versus a struggling Eagles secondary on Monday Night Football.

85. Trey McBride, Cardinals (TE4): Breakout! McBride was looking good prior to Murray returning, and he looks even better now.

86. Dalton Schultz, Texans (TE5)

87. Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs (RB21)

88. James Cook, Bills (RB22)

89. Sam LaPorta, Lions (TE6)

90. Dalton Kincaid, Bills (TE7)

91. Brian Robinson Jr., Commanders (RB23)

92. Najee Harris, Steelers (RB24)

93. Jaylen Warren, Steelers (RB25): Each of the Steelers' running backs thrived in Week 10, but a tougher opponent awaits this week.

94. Jordan Addison, Vikings (WR34): His potential output is obviously dependent upon whether Jefferson suits up.

95. Tyler Boyd, Bengals (WR35): Comes off his best game of the season, made possible by the Tee Higgins injury.

96. Darrell Henderson Jr., Rams (RB26)

97. Ty Chandler, Vikings (RB27): Scored a TD in relief of the concussed Alexander Mattison last week, and may play more in Week 11.

98. Gus Edwards, Ravens (RB28)

99. Calvin Ridley, Jaguars (WR36)

100. Gabe Davis, Bills (WR37)

101. Noah Brown, Texans (WR38)

102. Jerry Jeudy, Broncos (WR39)

103. Christian Watson, Packers (WR40)

104. Evan Engram, Jaguars (TE8)

105. George Kittle, 49ers (TE9)

106. David Njoku, Browns (TE10)

107. Curtis Samuel, Commanders (WR41)

108. Jakobi Meyers, Raiders (WR42)

109. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks (WR43)

110. Khalil Herbert, Bears (RB29)

111. Kareem Hunt, Browns (RB30)

112. Chuba Hubbard, Panthers (RB31)

113. Devin Singletary, Texans (RB32)

114. Dameon Pierce, Texans (RB33)

115. Tyjae Spears, Titans (RB34)

116. Jake Ferguson, Cowboys (TE11)

117. Cole Kmet, Bears (TE12)

118. Brandin Cooks, Cowboys (WR44)

119. George Pickens, Steelers (WR45)

120. Elijah Moore, Browns (WR46)

121. Jahan Dotson, Commanders (WR47)

122. Trenton Irwin, Bengals (WR48)

123. Rondale Moore, Cardinals (WR49)

124. Keaton Mitchell, Ravens (RB35)

125. Royce Freeman, Rams (RB36)

126. Antonio Gibson, Commanders (RB37)

127. Logan Thomas, Commanders (TE13)

128. Cade Otton, Buccaneers (TE14)

129. Luke Musgrave, Packers (TE15)

130. Zach Charbonnet, Seahawks (RB38)

131. AJ Dillon, Packers (RB39)

132. Latavius Murray, Bills (RB40)

133. Romeo Doubs, Packers (WR50)

134. Odell Beckham Jr., Ravens (WR51)

135. Tutu Atwell, Rams (WR52)

136. Michael Wilson, Cardinals (WR53)

137. Quentin Johnston, Chargers (WR54)

138. Jayden Reed, Packers (WR55)

139. Rashod Bateman, Ravens (WR56)

140. DJ Chark Jr., Panthers (WR57)

141. Pat Freiermuth, Steelers (TE16)

142. Chigoziem Okonkwo, Titans (TE17)

143. Darius Slayton, Giants (WR58)

144. Jalen Guyton, Chargers (WR59)

145. Jonathan Mingo, Panthers (WR60)

146. Trey Palmer, Buccaneers (WR61)

147. Treylon Burks, Titans (WR62)

148. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Chiefs (WR63)

149. Tyler Conklin, Jets (TE18)

150. Michael Mayer, Raiders (TE19)