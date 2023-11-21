Fantasy football flex and superflex rankings for Week 12

Eric Karabell breaks down why he expects a quality fantasy output from Gus Edwards in his matchup with the Chargers. (0:36)

Open Extended Reactions

Welcome to Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season and our weekly PPR fantasy football superflex rankings. We know many of you compete in superflex formats that invite/covet second quarterbacks in starting lineups, so these rankings account for that. It might look odd to see the lowest-ranked fantasy passers ahead of typical RB2 and WR2 options, but the potential scoring impact demands it. If your league is of the standard flex variety, just ignore the presence of quarterbacks. Regardless, good luck this week!

1. Jalen Hurts, Eagles (QB1): The top two QBs meet in Philadelphia, so we give a slight edge to the home option.

2. Josh Allen, Bills (QB2): He throws a TD pass in every game, and an interception in most games. Expect 20-plus points again.

3. Christian McCaffrey, 49ers (RB1): He has 61 more PPR points than any other running back, a stunning domination of the position.

4. CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys (WR1): Massive numbers lately, and the Commanders seem to regularly permit massive numbers.

5. Tyreek Hill, Dolphins (WR2): Jets permit the fewest PPR points to WRs, but can they really contain Hill?

6. Keenan Allen, Chargers (WR3): Allen has the most targets and receptions this season, in case you question this ranking.

7. Justin Herbert, Chargers (QB3)

8. Dak Prescott, Cowboys (QB4)

9. Lamar Jackson, Ravens (QB5): Bounced back to 23 points in Week 11, and the Chargers should be no match for him.

10. A.J. Brown, Eagles (WR4): The Chiefs did a great job handling Brown, but it seems unlikely to occur again.

11. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions (WR5): Just a friendly reminder there are three football games on Thursday, and another on Friday!

12. Stefon Diggs, Bills (WR6)

13. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (QB6): Blame his receivers for dropping passes, but ultimately Mahomes has not been great the past month.

14. Brock Purdy, 49ers (QB7): He has been great since the bye week, and actually has more fantasy points than Mahomes this season.

15. C.J. Stroud, Texans (QB8): Entered Week 11 with two interceptions, exited with five. Still, let's call it aberrant, for now.

16. Kyler Murray, Cardinals (QB9)

17. Austin Ekeler, Chargers (RB2)

18. Jonathan Taylor, Colts (RB3): We have to assume he is healthy coming off the bye week, though the Buccaneers do handle the run.

19. Justin Jefferson, Vikings (WR7): He doesn't care about your fantasy team, but we do! Check back to see if he returns from his hamstring injury.

20. Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers (WR8)

21. Travis Kelce, Chiefs (TE1): We can't help but notice his production has also been lower the past three weeks.

22. Justin Fields, Bears (QB10): He rushed for 104 yards in his return to the field. That's why we invest.

23. Joshua Dobbs, Vikings (QB11): He now has more fantasy points than Mahomes, too. Nobody saw that one coming.

24. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars (QB12): Scored his first rushing touchdowns in Week 11, and we sure would appreciate it if those continued.

25. Sam Howell, Commanders (QB13): Perhaps you remain skeptical, but he is the only one with 3,000 passing yards.

26. Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins (QB14)

27. Alvin Kamara, Saints (RB4)

28. Saquon Barkley, Giants (RB5): Only four players have more rushing attempts, and Barkley missed three games. Positive trends here.

29. Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions (RB6): It appears that both Lions RBs can coexist quite nicely, thank you. The matchup doesn't matter, either.

30. Joe Mixon, Bengals (RB7): A consistent provider of fantasy value, but now comes the backup QB. We're not too worried.

31. DK Metcalf, Seahawks (WR9)

32. Tank Dell, Texans (WR10)

33. Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals (WR11): We are a bit more worried about the top Bengals WR remaining a top-10 WR, though.

34. Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers (QB15): Remove the Week 11 game at San Francisco and he was providing solid numbers.

35. Jordan Love, Packers (QB16): He comes off his first 300-yard passing game, and the Lions can certainly be thrown on.

36. Geno Smith, Seahawks (QB17): Elbow injury could compromise him for Thursday night, but the team expects he will play.

37. Jared Goff, Lions (QB18)

38. D'Andre Swift, Eagles (RB8)

39. Breece Hall, Jets (RB9)

40. Tony Pollard, Cowboys (RB10): He broke his long touchdown drought in Week 11, but otherwise it was not a special performance.

41. Travis Etienne Jr., Jaguars (RB11): The No. 3 RB for the season hasn't hit double-digit PPR points since Week 8.

42. Mike Evans, Buccaneers (WR12): His targets and catches do not match the leaders at WR, but he should surpass 10 touchdowns.

43. Davante Adams, Raiders (WR13): It may be more inconsistent production for him with a backup QB the rest of the season.

44. Chris Olave, Saints (WR14)

45. DJ Moore, Bears (WR15)

46. Michael Pittman Jr., Colts (WR16)

47. Rachaad White, Buccaneers (RB12): Perhaps you hadn't noticed, but that makes four consecutive games with 17 or more PPR points.

48. David Montgomery, Lions (RB13): He has scored 17 PPR points in consecutive weeks since returning from injury. No worries here.

49. Josh Jacobs, Raiders (RB14): The only player with 200 rushing attempts was never going to match his 2022 season, but this one is fine.

50. Derrick Henry, Titans (RB15): This version of Henry is not fine. It can't all be because of the rookie QB, either.

51. Bijan Robinson, Falcons (RB16): Hey, maybe give the talented rookie have more chances in the red zone, eh?

52. Derek Carr, Saints (QB19)

53. Russell Wilson, Broncos (QB20)

54. Gardner Minshew, Colts (QB21)

55. Cooper Kupp, Rams (WR17): He may play through an ankle injury this week, but even if he does, the numbers just are not there.

56. Nico Collins, Texans (WR18): He returned from missing a game and saw 11 targets. That works for us.

57. Deebo Samuel, 49ers (WR19): We can't help but notice the meager numbers over the past two games. Still, he is so talented.

58. Garrett Wilson, Jets (WR20): Change in QBs really shouldn't hurt him, as long as he gets targets. Perhaps it even helps.

59. Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins (WR21)

60. Brian Robinson Jr., Commanders (RB17)

61. James Conner, Cardinals (RB18): He has 30 rushing attempts in two games since returning, but little work in the passing game.

62. DeVonta Smith, Eagles (WR22): He took advantage of the matchup on Monday night, but it does not indicate he becomes preferred Philly WR.

63. DeAndre Hopkins, Titans (WR23): A touchdown on a trick play salvaged his Week 11 performance, but otherwise he is too quiet.

64. Adam Thielen, Panthers (WR24): Targets and catches are still there, but he hasn't scored a TD in a while.

65. Calvin Ridley, Jaguars (WR25): We welcome his return to fantasy relevance, but consistency would be nice, too.

66. Puka Nacua, Rams (WR26)

67. Terry McLaurin, Commanders (WR27)

68. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks (WR28)

69. Courtland Sutton, Broncos (WR29): Do not ignore this passing game. Sutton is second among all WRs in TD catches with eight.

70. Will Levis, Titans (QB22): Several late touchdowns made it look like a decent Week 11, but he is not playing well.

71. Matthew Stafford, Rams (QB23): It seems strange to see him ranked poorly, but he hasn't reached 17 points in a game yet.

72. Jake Browning, Bengals (QB24): The Washington product is 27, and not really a rookie, but do you really want to rely on him?

73. Bryce Young, Panthers (QB25)

74. Kenny Pickett, Steelers (QB26)

75. Desmond Ridder, Falcons (QB27): He returns to the starting lineup, where he was frustrating fantasy managers for a long time.

76. Dalton Kincaid, Bills (TE2): He has five consecutive weeks of double-digit PPR scoring, and the Eagles lack top linebackers.

77. George Kittle, 49ers (TE3): He has been all or nothing this season, so we hope the all keeps on coming!

78. T.J. Hockenson, Vikings (TE4)

79. Zay Flowers, Ravens (WR30)

80. Christian Kirk, Jaguars (WR31)

81. Tee Higgins, Bengals (WR32): Hamstring injury has cost him two more games, but the Bengals are optimistic for this week.

82. Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots (RB19): He was running well before the bye week, and facing the Giants shouldn't be too challenging.

83. James Cook, Bills (RB20): He faces a tough matchup with the Eagles run D, but the Chiefs were able to run on them.

84. Gus Edwards, Ravens (RB21): Touchdown machine isn't piling on the yards, and he doesn't catch passes, so there is a dangerous floor.

85. Zach Charbonnet, Seahawks (RB22): Kenneth Walker III seems unlikely to play, opening the door for this rookie.

86. Javonte Williams, Broncos (RB23)

87. Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs (RB24)

88. De'Von Achane, Dolphins (RB25): He returned from a knee injury and barely played, but the team thinks he may suit up this week.

89. Jerome Ford, Browns (RB26): This is the Browns RB to roster and rely on, and the production continues with backup QBs.

90. Tommy DeVito, Giants (QB28): Don't get too excited about his breakout game, unless he manages to do it again this week!

91. Mac Jones, Patriots (QB29)

92. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Browns (QB30)

93. Aidan O'Connell, Raiders (QB31)

94. Tim Boyle, Jets (QB32)

95. Devin Singletary, Texans (RB27)

96. Raheem Mostert, Dolphins (RB28)

97. Kyren Williams, Rams (RB29)

98. AJ Dillon, Packers (RB30)

99. Marquise Brown, Cardinals (WR33)

100. Diontae Johnson, Steelers (WR34)

101. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers (WR35)

102. Christian Watson, Packers (WR36)

103. Amari Cooper, Browns (WR37)

104. Brandin Cooks, Cowboys (WR38)

105. Jordan Addison, Vikings (WR39)

106. Gabe Davis, Bills (WR40)

107. David Njoku, Browns (TE5)

108. Dalton Schultz, Texans (TE6)

109. Evan Engram, Jaguars (TE7)

110. Trey McBride, Cardinals (TE8)

111. Jake Ferguson, Cowboys (TE9)

112. Sam LaPorta, Lions (TE10)

113. Jaylen Warren, Steelers (RB31)

114. Najee Harris, Steelers (RB32)

115. Khalil Herbert, Bears (RB33)

116. Alexander Mattison, Vikings (RB34)

117. Rashid Shaheed, Saints (WR41)

118. Demario Douglas, Patriots (WR42)

119. Drake London, Falcons (WR43)

120. Josh Downs, Colts (WR44)

121. George Pickens, Steelers (WR45)

122. Curtis Samuel, Commanders (WR46)

123. Jerry Jeudy, Broncos (WR47)

124. Kareem Hunt, Browns (RB35)

125. Chuba Hubbard, Panthers (RB36)

126. Tyjae Spears, Titans (RB37)

127. Tyler Allgeier, Falcons (RB38)

128. Jayden Reed, Packers (WR48)

129. Rashee Rice, Chiefs (WR49)

130. Odell Beckham Jr., Ravens (WR50)

131. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks (WR51)

132. Romeo Doubs, Packers (WR52)

133. Jakobi Meyers, Raiders (WR53)

134. Cole Kmet, Bears (TE11)

135. Taysom Hill, Saints (TE12)

136. Logan Thomas, Commanders (TE13)

137. Luke Musgrave, Packers (TE14)

138. Jahan Dotson, Commanders (WR54)

139. Darius Slayton, Giants (WR55)

140. Jonathan Mingo, Panthers (WR56)

141. Jalen Guyton, Chargers (WR57)

142. Zay Jones, Jaguars (WR58)

143. Ezekiel Elliott, Patriots (RB39)

144. Antonio Gibson, Commanders (RB40)

145. Keaton Mitchell, Ravens (RB41)

146. Miles Sanders, Panthers (RB42)

147. Rico Dowdle, Cowboys (RB43)

148. Dameon Pierce, Texans (RB44)

149. Samaje Perine, Broncos (RB45)

150. Ty Chandler, Vikings (RB46)