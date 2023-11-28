Week 13 injury tracker: Kenneth Walker III doesn't practice, Questionable for Thursday

ESPN's Fantasy Football Week 13 injury tracker, featuring an aggregation of injury updates for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends whose teams are scheduled to play this week. Here we'll track practice reports, injury updates and any other news that may affect a player's short-term or long-term availability.
Injury news aggregated by Rotowire.com. Additional commentary provided by ESPN Sr. injury analyst Stephania Bell.
Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys
AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
Thursday 8:15 p.m. ET
Latest Seahawks Injury news
Dareke Young, WR, Q
Kenneth Walker III, RB, Q
Mon, Nov 27: Walker (oblique) didn't practice Monday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Dee Eskridge, WR, Q
Mon, Nov 27: Eskridge (ribs) was a limited participant at practice Monday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Will Dissly, TE, Q
Mon, Nov 27: Dissly (hip) did not participate in the Seahawks' first practice session of the week Monday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Latest Cowboys Injury news
Rico Dowdle, RB, Q
Mon, Nov 27: Dowdle (ankle) was a limited participant at practice Monday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Recent IR Activity:
Peyton Hendershot, TE
Mon, Nov 27: Hendershot (ankle) was a full participant in Dallas' practice Monday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Latest Colts Injury news
Drew Ogletree, TE, Q
Latest Titans Injury news
Treylon Burks, WR, Q
Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Latest Chargers Injury news
Nick Vannett, TE, Q
Quentin Johnston, WR, Q
Latest Patriots Injury news
No injuries to report
Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints
Caesars Superdome, New Orleans
Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Latest Lions Injury news
No injuries to report
Latest Saints Injury news
Kendre Miller, RB, Q
Rashid Shaheed, WR, Q
Mon, Nov 27: Shaheed is viewed as day-to-day with a quad injury he suffered in Sunday's Week 12 loss to the Falcons, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Recent IR Activity:
Michael Thomas, WR
Tue, Nov 21: The Saints placed Thomas (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, Brooke Kirchhofer of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Latest Falcons Injury news
Mack Hollins, WR, Q
Latest Jets Injury news
No injuries to report
Recent IR Activity:
Aaron Rodgers, QB
Sun, Nov 26: Rodgers (Achilles) is in New York, pushing to get back to practice, but still has to get the team doctor's clearance before he can resume practice, Jay Glazer reported on "Fox NFL Sunday."
Arizona Cardinals at Pittsburgh Steelers
Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh
Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Latest Cardinals Injury news
Michael Wilson, WR, Q
Latest Steelers Injury news
No injuries to report
Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Latest Panthers Injury news
Hayden Hurst, TE, Q
Latest Buccaneers Injury news
Baker Mayfield, QB, Q
Mon, Nov 27: Coach Todd Bowles said Monday that MRI results on Mayfield's ankle came back negative but that the quarterback is feeling sore after Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Colts, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Recent IR Activity:
Rakim Jarrett, WR
Wed, Nov 22: The Buccaneers placed Jarrett (quadriceps) on injured reserve Wednesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Miami Dolphins at Washington Commanders
FedExField, Landover, Maryland
Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Latest Dolphins Injury news
Chase Claypool, WR, Q
De'Von Achane, RB, Q
Recent IR Activity:
Salvon Ahmed, RB
Tue, Nov 21: Ahmed (foot) is expected to miss the remainder of the 2023 season, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Latest Commanders Injury news
Alex Armah, RB, Q
Denver Broncos at Houston Texans
NRG Stadium, Houston
Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET
Latest Broncos Injury news
Dwayne Washington, RB, Q
Latest Texans Injury news
Case Keenum, QB, Q
Noah Brown, WR, Q
Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Rams
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET
Latest Browns Injury news
Marquise Goodwin, WR, Q
Recent IR Activity:
Deshaun Watson, QB
Tue, Nov 21: Watson underwent surgery on the displaced fracture in his right throwing shoulder Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Latest Rams Injury news
No injuries to report
San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET
Latest 49ers Injury news
No injuries to report
Latest Eagles Injury news
Dallas Goedert, TE, Q
Grant Calcaterra, TE, Q
Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers
Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET
Latest Chiefs Injury news
Kadarius Toney, WR, Q
Jerick McKinnon, RB, Q
Recent IR Activity:
Mecole Hardman Jr., WR
Mon, Nov 27: Hardman announced Monday on his X account that "surgery was successful" on his sprained right thumb.
Latest Packers Injury news
Aaron Jones, RB, Q
Josiah Deguara, TE, Q
Recent IR Activity:
Luke Musgrave, TE
Mon, Nov 27: Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that he doesn't know if Musgrave (abdomen) will be able to play again this season, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.
Emanuel Wilson, RB
Wed, Nov 22: The Packers placed Wilson (shoulder) on injured reserve Wednesday.
Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars
TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida
Monday 8:15 p.m. ET
Latest Bengals Injury news
Tee Higgins, WR, Q
Recent IR Activity:
Joe Burrow, QB
Mon, Nov 27: Burrow underwent surgery to repair the torn ligament in his right wrist Monday.
Latest Jaguars Injury news
No injuries to report