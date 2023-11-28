Week 13 injury tracker: Kenneth Walker III doesn't practice, Questionable for Thursday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's Fantasy Football Week 13 injury tracker, featuring an aggregation of injury updates for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends whose teams are scheduled to play this week. Here we'll track practice reports, injury updates and any other news that may affect a player's short-term or long-term availability.

Injury news aggregated by Rotowire.com. Additional commentary provided by ESPN Sr. injury analyst Stephania Bell.

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TexasThursday 8:15 p.m. ET

Latest Seahawks Injury news

Dareke Young, WR, Q

Kenneth Walker III, RB, Q

Mon, Nov 27: Walker (oblique) didn't practice Monday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Dee Eskridge, WR, Q

Mon, Nov 27: Eskridge (ribs) was a limited participant at practice Monday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Will Dissly, TE, Q

Mon, Nov 27: Dissly (hip) did not participate in the Seahawks' first practice session of the week Monday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Latest Cowboys Injury news

Rico Dowdle, RB, Q

Mon, Nov 27: Dowdle (ankle) was a limited participant at practice Monday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Recent IR Activity:

Peyton Hendershot, TE

Mon, Nov 27: Hendershot (ankle) was a full participant in Dallas' practice Monday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TennesseeSunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Colts Injury news

Drew Ogletree, TE, Q

Latest Titans Injury news

Treylon Burks, WR, Q

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MassachusettsSunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Chargers Injury news

Nick Vannett, TE, Q

Quentin Johnston, WR, Q

Latest Patriots Injury news

No injuries to report

Caesars Superdome, New OrleansSunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Lions Injury news

No injuries to report

Latest Saints Injury news

Kendre Miller, RB, Q

Rashid Shaheed, WR, Q

Mon, Nov 27: Shaheed is viewed as day-to-day with a quad injury he suffered in Sunday's Week 12 loss to the Falcons, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Recent IR Activity:

Michael Thomas, WR

Tue, Nov 21: The Saints placed Thomas (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, Brooke Kirchhofer of NewOrleans.Football reports.

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New JerseySunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Falcons Injury news

Mack Hollins, WR, Q

Latest Jets Injury news

No injuries to report

Recent IR Activity:

Aaron Rodgers, QB

Sun, Nov 26: Rodgers (Achilles) is in New York, pushing to get back to practice, but still has to get the team doctor's clearance before he can resume practice, Jay Glazer reported on "Fox NFL Sunday."

Acrisure Stadium, PittsburghSunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Cardinals Injury news

Michael Wilson, WR, Q

Latest Steelers Injury news

No injuries to report

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FloridaSunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Panthers Injury news

Hayden Hurst, TE, Q

Latest Buccaneers Injury news

Baker Mayfield, QB, Q

Mon, Nov 27: Coach Todd Bowles said Monday that MRI results on Mayfield's ankle came back negative but that the quarterback is feeling sore after Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Colts, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Recent IR Activity:

Rakim Jarrett, WR

Wed, Nov 22: The Buccaneers placed Jarrett (quadriceps) on injured reserve Wednesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

FedExField, Landover, MarylandSunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Dolphins Injury news

Chase Claypool, WR, Q

De'Von Achane, RB, Q

Recent IR Activity:

Salvon Ahmed, RB

Tue, Nov 21: Ahmed (foot) is expected to miss the remainder of the 2023 season, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Latest Commanders Injury news

Alex Armah, RB, Q

NRG Stadium, HoustonSunday 4:05 p.m. ET

Latest Broncos Injury news

Dwayne Washington, RB, Q

Latest Texans Injury news

Case Keenum, QB, Q

Noah Brown, WR, Q

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CaliforniaSunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Latest Browns Injury news

Marquise Goodwin, WR, Q

Recent IR Activity:

Deshaun Watson, QB

Tue, Nov 21: Watson underwent surgery on the displaced fracture in his right throwing shoulder Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Latest Rams Injury news

No injuries to report

Lincoln Financial Field, PhiladelphiaSunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Latest 49ers Injury news

No injuries to report

Latest Eagles Injury news

Dallas Goedert, TE, Q

Grant Calcaterra, TE, Q

Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WisconsinSunday 8:20 p.m. ET

Latest Chiefs Injury news

Kadarius Toney, WR, Q

Jerick McKinnon, RB, Q

Recent IR Activity:

Mecole Hardman Jr., WR

Mon, Nov 27: Hardman announced Monday on his X account that "surgery was successful" on his sprained right thumb.

Latest Packers Injury news

Aaron Jones, RB, Q

Josiah Deguara, TE, Q

Recent IR Activity:

Luke Musgrave, TE

Mon, Nov 27: Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that he doesn't know if Musgrave (abdomen) will be able to play again this season, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Emanuel Wilson, RB

Wed, Nov 22: The Packers placed Wilson (shoulder) on injured reserve Wednesday.

TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FloridaMonday 8:15 p.m. ET

Latest Bengals Injury news

Tee Higgins, WR, Q

Recent IR Activity:

Joe Burrow, QB

Mon, Nov 27: Burrow underwent surgery to repair the torn ligament in his right wrist Monday.

Latest Jaguars Injury news

No injuries to report

