Fantasy football flex and superflex rankings for Week 13

Eric Karabell analyzes Adam Thielen's sharp drop in fantasy production after a good start to the season.

Welcome to Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season and our weekly PPR fantasy football superflex rankings. We know many of you compete in superflex formats that invite/covet second quarterbacks in starting lineups, so these rankings account for that. It might look odd to see the lowest-ranked fantasy passers ahead of typical RB2 and WR2 options, but the potential scoring impact demands it. If your league is of the standard flex variety, just ignore the presence of quarterbacks. Regardless, good luck this week!

1. Tyreek Hill, Dolphins (WR1): The highest-scoring PPR player on average faces the easiest defense to throw on. Enjoy this.

2. Christian McCaffrey, 49ers (RB1): The second-highest-scoring player on average faces the toughest run defense. Doesn't matter.

3. CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys (WR2): It's a short week facing the Seahawks on Thursday, but the way this offense is clicking, they'll score.

4. Dak Prescott, Cowboys (QB1)

5. Jalen Hurts, Eagles (QB2)

6. Keenan Allen, Chargers (WR3): He already has 97 catches and 129 targets, and there are six games to go.

7. C.J. Stroud, Texans (QB3): The No. 5 QB for season scoring -- and ahead of the next guy on the list -- continues to thrive.

8. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (QB4)

9. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions (WR4)

10. A.J. Brown, Eagles (WR5): Relatively quiet the past two games, and facing the 49ers, but cannot make a case to sit him in fantasy.

11. Justin Herbert, Chargers (QB5): He hasn't topped 260 passing yards in three of four games, and Patriots remain defensively responsible.

12. Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins (QB6): Not a whole lot of numbers the past three games, but facing Washington should change that.

13. Brock Purdy, 49ers (QB7): He gets another shot at the Eagles, after his first meeting in Philadelphia ended quickly.

14. Austin Ekeler, Chargers (RB2)

15. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars (QB8)

16. Russell Wilson, Broncos (QB9): He hasn't been intercepted since Week 6, and he runs a bit, so add it up and fantasy managers can enjoy him.

17. Kyler Murray, Cardinals (QB10): With rushing touchdowns in each of his three games, fantasy managers know there is a high statistical floor.

18. Sam Howell, Commanders (QB11): Don't blame this guy. Only six quarterbacks have more fantasy points.

19. Alvin Kamara, Saints (RB3): Touches are down in recent weeks and nobody is cool with that. What are the Saints doing?

20. Tony Pollard, Cowboys (RB4)

21. Chris Olave, Saints (WR6): The team hopes he returns from a concussion this week, but there is no guarantee.

22. Michael Pittman Jr., Colts (WR7)

23. Tank Dell, Texans (WR8)

24. Travis Kelce, Chiefs (TE1)

25. Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers (QB12): He is having a better season than most realize, and the matchup with Carolina is a positive one.

26. Jordan Love, Packers (QB13): His matchup with the Chiefs, even at home, is certainly not a positive one.

27. Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions (RB5): With 10 catches on 14 targets the past two games, and chances for touchdowns, there are no worries here.

28. Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins (WR9): One gets the feeling myriad Dolphins will enjoy this game with Washington.

29. Deebo Samuel, 49ers (WR10): Of his four touchdowns this season, only one has come receiving. The Eagles probably know this.

30. Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers (WR11)

31. Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals (WR12)

32. Travis Etienne Jr., Jaguars (RB6): Efficiency is down over the past three games, begging the question of whether he is hurt or tired.

33. Breece Hall, Jets (RB7): Don't expect many rushing yards, but he's getting things done catching passes. That works, too.

34. Kyren Williams, Rams (RB8): Welcome back! He missed a month and shredded the Cardinals, but the Browns won't be shredded.

35. Rachaad White, Buccaneers (RB9)

36. Derek Carr, Saints (QB14)

37. Jared Goff, Lions (QB15)

38. Mike Evans, Buccaneers (WR13): Second to Tyreek Hill in TD catches, but there's a big difference in volume.

39. Nico Collins, Texans (WR14): His exciting breakout season continues, and he should sail past 1,000 receiving yards soon.

40. Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots (RB10): Even with little passing-game threat, Stevenson has more than 100 total yards in three consecutive games.

41. Bijan Robinson, Falcons (RB11): He has more than 90 rushing yards and a touchdown in consecutive games. This is what we expected.

42. Derrick Henry, Titans (RB12)

43. Zack Moss, Colts (RB13): He's back as the starter with Jonathan Taylor needing thumb surgery. Look at his numbers and rely on him.

44. Kenny Pickett, Steelers (QB16)

45. Geno Smith, Seahawks (QB17)

46. Will Levis, Titans (QB18): The Titans are simply asking him to avoid losing games, which is not great for fantasy.

47. DK Metcalf, Seahawks (WR15): Still an incredible talent, but facing the Cowboys will be a challenge for this offense.

48. Garrett Wilson, Jets (WR16): He's still getting the targets, and he even scored a touchdown in Week 12. Keep him active.

49. Calvin Ridley, Jaguars (WR17): It's an all-or-nothing season, and he's on a good streak lately.

50. DeVonta Smith, Eagles (WR18)

51. Terry McLaurin, Commanders (WR19)

52. Christian Kirk, Jaguars (WR20)

53. Courtland Sutton, Broncos (WR21): His streak of five consecutive games with a TD ended in Week 12, but you still have to trust him.

54. Joe Mixon, Bengals (RB14): Low volume and performance without Joe Burrow, but let's not assume that is his new norm, either.

55. D'Andre Swift, Eagles (RB15): He has 104 more rushing attempts than the next Eagles RB. That is a surprise.

56. David Montgomery, Lions (RB16)

57. Gardner Minshew, Colts (QB19)

58. Matthew Stafford, Rams (QB20): It seems unlikely he'll duplicate his four-TD effort versus the Browns, but with six teams on bye, he's not so bad.

59. Jake Browning, Bengals (QB21): Competent in his first start, but the Bengals will likely continue with the short passing game.

60. Bryce Young, Panthers (QB22): Things seem unlikely to change much with new coaching, but it's not a terrible matchup.

61. Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs (RB17)

62. Raheem Mostert, Dolphins (RB18)

63. Brian Robinson Jr., Commanders (RB19)

64. Aaron Jones, Packers (RB20): He seems unlikely to return from his knee injury so soon, but the Packers are acting confident.

65. Zach Charbonnet, Seahawks (RB21): The likely starter with Kenneth Walker III injured, but again, the matchup is a problem.

66. George Kittle, 49ers (TE2)

67. David Njoku, Browns (TE3)

68. DeAndre Hopkins, Titans (WR22)

69. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks (WR23)

70. Marquise Brown, Cardinals (WR24): The first two games with Kyler Murray were quiet, but Week 12 gave everyone hope again.

71. Adam Thielen, Panthers (WR25): We're going to need more than one catch and two receiving yards from him. A lot more.

72. Cooper Kupp, Rams (WR26): You can keep playing him out of loyalty, or past numbers, but that is not the wisest course.

73. Puka Nacua, Rams (WR27)

74. Jaylen Warren, Steelers (RB22)

75. Najee Harris, Steelers (RB23)

76. Javonte Williams, Broncos (RB24): The volume is there, but he still doesn't have a rushing touchdown since the 2021 season.

77. De'Von Achane, Dolphins (RB25): Even if he returns from a knee injury, expect Dolphins to keep his volume low.

78. Desmond Ridder, Falcons (QB23): Expect multiple turnovers as he faces the Jets. This is not a good week to rely on Ridder.

79. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Browns (QB24)

80. Bailey Zappe, Patriots (QB25)

81. Tim Boyle, Jets (QB26): Someone has to be the final quarterback in these rankings. Hello, Jets.

82. James Conner, Cardinals (RB26): Renowned touchdown maker hasn't scored since Week 3, and the yards aren't there, either.

83. Jerome Ford, Browns (RB27): If you must play a Browns RB, this remains the one to rely on.

84. Demario Douglas, Patriots (WR28): If you must play a Patriots WR, this remains the one to rely on.

85. Diontae Johnson, Steelers (WR29)

86. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers (WR30)

87. Josh Downs, Colts (WR31)

88. Sam LaPorta, Lions (TE4)

89. Evan Engram, Jaguars (TE5)

90. Trey McBride, Cardinals (TE6)

91. Chuba Hubbard, Panthers (RB28)

92. Devin Singletary, Texans (RB29)

93. Rashee Rice, Chiefs (WR32)

94. Tee Higgins, Bengals (WR33)

95. Curtis Samuel, Commanders (WR34)

96. Brandin Cooks, Cowboys (WR35)

97. Christian Watson, Packers (WR36)

98. Amari Cooper, Browns (WR37)

99. Drake London, Falcons (WR38)

100. Jayden Reed, Packers (WR39)

101. Jerry Jeudy, Broncos (WR40)

102. George Pickens, Steelers (WR41)

103. Noah Brown, Texans (WR42)

104. Jonathan Mingo, Panthers (WR43)

105. Jake Ferguson, Cowboys (TE7)

106. Dalton Schultz, Texans (TE8)

107. Pat Freiermuth, Steelers (TE9)

108. Logan Thomas, Commanders (TE10)

109. Taysom Hill, Saints (TE11)

110. Tyjae Spears, Titans (RB30)

111. Dameon Pierce, Texans (RB31)

112. Miles Sanders, Panthers (RB32)

113. Kareem Hunt, Browns (RB33)

114. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks (WR44)

115. Jahan Dotson, Commanders (WR45)

116. Elijah Moore, Browns (WR46)

117. Romeo Doubs, Packers (WR47)

118. Juwan Johnson, Saints (TE12)

119. Kyle Pitts, Falcons (TE13)

120. Justin Watson, Chiefs (WR48)

121. Zay Jones, Jaguars (WR49)

122. A.T. Perry, Saints (WR50)

123. Michael Wilson, Cardinals (WR51)

124. Samaje Perine, Broncos (RB34)

125. Ezekiel Elliott, Patriots (RB35)

126. Antonio Gibson, Commanders (RB36)

127. AJ Dillon, Packers (RB37)

128. Tyler Allgeier, Falcons (RB38)

129. Royce Freeman, Rams (RB39)

130. Chigoziem Okonkwo, Titans (TE14)

131. Tyler Conklin, Jets (TE15)

132. Cade Otton, Buccaneers (TE16)

133. Hunter Henry, Patriots (TE17)

134. Trey Palmer, Buccaneers (WR52)

135. Dontayvion Wicks, Packers (WR53)

136. DeVante Parker, Patriots (WR54)

137. Tyler Boyd, Bengals (WR55)

138. Treylon Burks, Titans (WR56)

139. DJ Chark Jr., Panthers (WR57)

140. Quentin Johnston, Chargers (WR58)

141. Marvin Mims Jr., Broncos (WR59)

142. Rico Dowdle, Cowboys (RB40)

143. Dalvin Cook, Jets (RB41)

144. Jerick McKinnon, Chiefs (RB42)

145. Jalen Tolbert, Cowboys (WR60)

146. Rondale Moore, Cardinals (WR61)

147. Tutu Atwell, Rams (WR62)

148. Kalif Raymond, Lions (WR63)

149. Lynn Bowden Jr., Saints (WR64)

150. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Patriots (WR65)