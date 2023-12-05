Fantasy football flex and superflex rankings for Week 14

Eric Karabell advises fantasy managers to pick up Rashee Rice if he's available in their leagues. (0:44)

Welcome to Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season and our weekly PPR fantasy football superflex rankings. We know many of you compete in superflex formats that invite/covet second quarterbacks in starting lineups, so these rankings account for that. It might look odd to see the lowest-ranked fantasy passers ahead of typical RB2 and WR2 options, but the potential scoring impact demands it. If your league is of the standard flex variety, just ignore the presence of quarterbacks. Regardless, good luck this week!

1. Christian McCaffrey, 49ers (RB1): Six consecutive games with more than 20 PPR points, for an RB, is outstanding.

2. Dak Prescott, Cowboys (QB1): Hard to believe any QB is playing better right now, and the Eagles' defense is struggling.

3. CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys (WR1): He has scored touchdowns in four consecutive games.

4. Tyreek Hill, Dolphins (WR2): This legitimate MVP candidate continues to carry fantasy managers.

5. Jalen Hurts, Eagles (QB2): As long as the rushing touchdowns keep going, he keeps piling on the fantasy points.

6. Josh Allen, Bills (QB3)

7. Brock Purdy, 49ers (QB4)

8. Justin Herbert, Chargers (QB5)

9. Keenan Allen, Chargers (WR3): He reached 100 receptions for the fifth time, but with five more he registers a career-high 107.

10. A.J. Brown, Eagles (WR4): We have to wonder how either the Dallas or Philly defense will stop anyone Sunday night.

11. Justin Fields, Bears (QB6): In the first game with the Lions, he rushed for 104 yards. He threw a TD pass, too.

12. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (QB7): Why should we rank him atop the QB list? He's the No. 8 QB in season scoring!

13. Lamar Jackson, Ravens (QB8): Similar deal here, as Jackson is No. 9. Yeah, if you have Purdy, you should play him instead.

14. Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins (QB9)

15. Jordan Love, Packers (QB10)

16. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions (WR5)

17. Michael Pittman Jr., Colts (WR6): Keenan Allen is the only player with more targets. Pittman is a WR1 for sure.

18. Alvin Kamara, Saints (RB2): We would rather not guess how his role changes with a different quarterback. The Saints will give Kamara volume.

19. Kyren Williams, Rams (RB3): I don't think casual observers are aware of what this second-year star is doing.

20. Tony Pollard, Cowboys (RB4)

21. C.J. Stroud, Texans (QB11)

22. Russell Wilson, Broncos (QB12): Don't focus on the three interceptions last week. Wilson has rushing TDs in consecutive games.

23. Travis Kelce, Chiefs (TE1)

24. Justin Jefferson, Vikings (WR7): Welcome back! Well, we hope he returns from his hamstring injury. We expect big numbers, always.

25. Stefon Diggs, Bills (WR8)

26. Deebo Samuel, 49ers (WR9): Seems like he can dominate games whenever he wants to.

27. Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals (WR10): Same deal. Great to see him play at the highest level, even with a backup QB.

28. Zack Moss, Colts (RB5): Focus on the volume. The yards and chances for touchdowns will be there.

29. Bijan Robinson, Falcons (RB6)

30. Rachaad White, Buccaneers (RB7): This is the No. 5 PPR RB for the season, so if you want to keep ignoring this, go for it. He is a must-play.

31. De'Von Achane, Dolphins (RB8): Achane is also a must-play now that he is healthy.

32. Mike Evans, Buccaneers (WR11)

33. DJ Moore, Bears (WR12)

34. DK Metcalf, Seahawks (WR13): He tore up the Dallas defense, but now comes the 49ers rematch, and that might not be fun at all.

35. Austin Ekeler, Chargers (RB9): He doubled his season TD total in Week 13, but the matchup this week is, again, difficult.

36. Travis Etienne Jr., Jaguars (RB10): Three consecutive games well under expectations should have all of us frustrated. But don't sit him.

37. Josh Jacobs, Raiders (RB11): The No. 3 RB for the season might see more volume with a backup QB starting.

38. Jared Goff, Lions (QB13)

39. Jake Browning, Bengals (QB14)

40. Joshua Dobbs, Vikings (QB15): His Monday night performance is why we should never assume a backup, on a good team with talent, will struggle.

41. Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers (QB16): He has to play better on Sunday or he might hit the bench. Things change quickly in the NFL.

42. Gardner Minshew, Colts (QB17)

43. Geno Smith, Seahawks (QB18)

44. Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers (WR14)

45. Davante Adams, Raiders (WR15)

46. Nico Collins, Texans (WR16): The loss of Tank Dell (leg) should set Collins up for even more targets.

47. Garrett Wilson, Jets (WR17): Targets are not a problem here, most of the time. Wilson remains a WR2.

48. Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins (WR18): He gets projected and ranked well every week, but the season numbers are not special.

49. Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions (RB12)

50. Saquon Barkley, Giants (RB13)

51. Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs (RB14): Pacheco has surpassed 20 PPR points in consecutive weeks, and there is no sharing in this backfield.

52. Joe Mixon, Bengals (RB15): Not much sharing here, either, and Mixon bounced back from a disappointing Week 12 quite nicely.

53. Jameis Winston, Saints (QB19): We would probably rank starter Derek Carr better than this, but not a lot better.

54. Matthew Stafford, Rams (QB20): The relatively low ranking is a direct result of the matchup with the Ravens. Keep him rostered.

55. Desmond Ridder, Falcons (QB21)

56. DeAndre Hopkins, Titans (WR19)

57. Chris Olave, Saints (WR20)

58. Puka Nacua, Rams (WR21): One of nine receivers to sail past 1,000 receiving yards for the season, but not consistent for a while.

59. DeVonta Smith, Eagles (WR22): He is not too far from being a WR1 this season. He will get numbers in the Dallas game.

60. Aaron Jones, Packers (RB16): His ability demands a strong ranking, but the knee injury scares us, even if he suits up.

61. Raheem Mostert, Dolphins (RB17): His volume took a hit with Achane returning, but they can coexist.

62. James Cook, Bills (RB18)

63. Derrick Henry, Titans (RB19)

64. Breece Hall, Jets (RB20): He is getting his PPR points through the air and not the ground, but who cares how he does it?

65. Mitch Trubisky, Steelers (QB22): He starts with Kenny Pickett out, but keep expectations well in check.

66. Tommy DeVito, Giants (QB23)

67. Will Levis, Titans (QB24)

68. Joe Flacco, Browns (QB25): He may or may not start moving forward, but he looked competent in Week 13.

69. C.J. Beathard, Jaguars (QB26): Fill-in for Trevor Lawrence is no rookie, but the Jags should play it safe with him.

70. Sam LaPorta, Lions (TE2)

71. George Kittle, 49ers (TE3): Only issue here is an inconsistent target share from week to week. It likely will not change.

72. Courtland Sutton, Broncos (WR23): This touchdown maker should have a strong game versus the Chargers.

73. Zay Flowers, Ravens (WR24)

74. Rashee Rice, Chiefs (WR25): As with the team's RB situation, there is little sharing with the Chiefs WRs now.

75. Calvin Ridley, Jaguars (WR26): It seems unlikely the Jaguars will look to throw deep as much with Lawrence out.

76. Cooper Kupp, Rams (WR27): He scored a TD in Week 13, but his prior five games were duds. You don't have to play him.

77. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks (WR28)

78. Christian Watson, Packers (WR29): Another touchdown maker who has certainly played better recently.

79. Ezekiel Elliott, Patriots (RB21): The volume should be there with Rhamondre Stevenson sidelined for awhile.

80. Javonte Williams, Broncos (RB22): Well, 10 PPR points per game is a decent floor, but he's not getting into the end zone at all.

81. D'Andre Swift, Eagles (RB23): This ranking presumes the Eagles will be throwing quite a bit, yet again, this week.

82. T.J. Hockenson, Vikings (TE4)

83. Jake Ferguson, Cowboys (TE5)

84. Evan Engram, Jaguars (TE6): Congrats to Evan for his first TD of the season! He saw targets with Beathard in the game, too.

85. Chuba Hubbard, Panthers (RB24): It seems safe to presume he is the starting RB now, and not a terrible flex option.

86. Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks (RB25): Even if he returns from his oblique injury, the matchup is enough to sit him.

87. David Montgomery, Lions (RB26)

88. Najee Harris, Steelers (RB27)

89. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers (WR30): He scored a rushing TD in Week 13 but caught nary a pass. His recent seasons are not relevant now.

90. Adam Thielen, Panthers (WR31): Forget the first six weeks. Thielen hasn't reached 75 receiving yards or scored a TD since Week 6.

91. Gabe Davis, Bills (WR32)

92. Amari Cooper, Browns (WR33)

93. Diontae Johnson, Steelers (WR34)

94. Tee Higgins, Bengals (WR35)

95. Zach Wilson, Jets (QB27): Someone has to play quarterback here, whether they want to or not. You can choose someone else!

96. Bryce Young, Panthers (QB28)

97. Aidan O'Connell, Raiders (QB29)

98. Bailey Zappe, Patriots (QB30)

99. Jaylen Warren, Steelers (RB28)

100. Jerome Ford, Browns (RB29)

101. Alexander Mattison, Vikings (RB30)

102. Josh Downs, Colts (WR36)

103. Zay Jones, Jaguars (WR37)

104. Brandin Cooks, Cowboys (WR38)

105. Drake London, Falcons (WR39)

106. Jakobi Meyers, Raiders (WR40)

107. Dallas Goedert, Eagles (TE7)

108. David Njoku, Browns (TE8)

109. Cole Kmet, Bears (TE9)

110. Dalton Kincaid, Bills (TE10)

111. Darren Waller, Giants (TE11)

112. Gus Edwards, Ravens (RB31)

113. Roschon Johnson, Bears (RB32)

114. Jordan Addison, Vikings (WR41)

115. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks (WR42)

116. Noah Brown, Texans (WR43)

117. Jayden Reed, Packers (WR44)

118. Demario Douglas, Patriots (WR45)

119. Taysom Hill, Saints (TE12)

120. Dalton Schultz, Texans (TE13)

121. Isaiah Likely, Ravens (TE14)

122. Rashid Shaheed, Saints (WR46)

123. Jerry Jeudy, Broncos (WR47)

124. Odell Beckham Jr., Ravens (WR48)

125. Elijah Moore, Browns (WR49)

126. Jonathan Mingo, Panthers (WR50)

127. Tyjae Spears, Titans (RB33)

128. Dameon Pierce, Texans (RB34)

129. Kareem Hunt, Browns (RB35)

130. George Pickens, Steelers (WR51)

131. Quentin Johnston, Chargers (WR52)

132. DeVante Parker, Patriots (WR53)

133. Romeo Doubs, Packers (WR54)

134. Tyler Boyd, Bengals (WR55)

135. Pat Freiermuth, Steelers (TE15)

136. Chigoziem Okonkwo, Titans (TE16)

137. Kyle Pitts, Falcons (TE17)

138. Keaton Mitchell, Ravens (RB36)

139. AJ Dillon, Packers (RB37)

140. Devin Singletary, Texans (RB38)

141. Latavius Murray, Bills (RB39)

142. Trey Palmer, Buccaneers (WR56)

143. Jalen Guyton, Chargers (WR57)

144. Ty Chandler, Vikings (RB40)

145. Khalil Herbert, Bears (RB41)

146. Zach Charbonnet, Seahawks (RB42)

147. Samaje Perine, Broncos (RB43)

148. D'Ernest Johnson, Jaguars (RB44)

149. Miles Sanders, Panthers (RB45)

150. Robert Woods, Texans (WR58)