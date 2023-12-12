NFL Nation Fantasy Fallout: Diggs slumping, Jets come alive

Open Extended Reactions

The fantasy football playoffs are upon us. Hopefully you've made it in after a wild Week 14, but there is still work to do to add to your squad and make lineup decisions.

Each Tuesday during the season, ESPN fantasy analyst Eric Moody will ask NFL Nation reporters what to make of the fallout after games are played and the most pressing questions heading into the next weekend. Who is primed for a big performance, who is impacted by injuries and what roles might change? Here's what our crew had to say about some of the biggest storylines after Week 14 as we head into Week 15.

Should we be worried about Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' offense?

I think it's fair to be concerned to a degree. Defenses seem to have a better handle on what Philadelphia is doing offensively, making it more difficult for Hurts to operate. This group is consistently playing from behind, which makes them more one-dimensional. That said, I expect Hurts and the bulk of the playmakers to see an uptick in production now that the Eagles are past the most difficult part of their schedule. -- Tim McManus

Stefon Diggs has fewer than 35 receiving yards in three of his past four games. Is that cause for concern?

Yes. For fantasy owners, this has turned into a very valid problem. For a variety of reasons, in part because defenses have found ways to take him away, Diggs is simply not being targeted downfield at a high volume. Since Week 8, only 14 of his 54 targets have gone for 10 air yards or more. There's no doubt that he will continued to targeted at a high volume, and interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady said that they would like to get involved more downfield, but Diggs has not had a 100-yard receiving game since Oct. 15. He's due for a big game, but it's far from a guarantee. -- Alaina Getzenberg

Is it safe to trust Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson if Nick Mullens is named the Vikings' starting quarterback?

Hockenson and Addison have been the Vikings' top two targets in the absence of Justin Jefferson, but at the moment the Vikings feel optimistic that Jefferson will be able to play Saturday against the Bengals. And if he plays, a good part of the game plan will be focused on getting him the ball. Mullens has been in the Vikings' offense for two years and has a good understanding of the timing necessary to utilize the passing game fully. He'll distribute to the open receiver, but Jefferson would be the focus, assuming he remains on track to play. -- Kevin Seifert

Was Zach Wilson's performance against the Texans a sign of things to come for this Jets offense?

For now, it's closer to an aberration than a harbinger. Wilson has struggled with inconsistency throughout his career and rarely plays two good games in a row. This week, he faces the Dolphins on the road -- a stiff test. The Dolphins are ninth in net passing yards allowed per attempt (6.1), a much tougher challenge than the Houston defense (30th, 7.2) he just dismantled. Wilson has faced the Dolphins only twice (1-1), and he didn't throw a touchdown in either game. -- Rich Cimini

Should we be confident about Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta moving forward considering how Jared Goff has performed recently?

Certainly. The recent play of Goff hasn't been the greatest, mainly because of his eight turnovers over the past four games, but Detroit's offense ranks third in the NFL in offensive efficiency since Week 10 and has scored the fifth-most points per game during that span. So it shouldn't be a reason for concern from St. Brown or LaPorta, who are among the Lions' most reliable offensive options. Sunday's loss to Chicago was definitely a bad performance, but that defense has posed problems for the Lions in both games this season. I would look for LaPorta and St. Brown to finish the year strong, as both are surefire targets for Goff. -- Eric Woodyard

They will have no choice if Stroud is out any extended time, mainly because there's a chance that Collins may miss some time. If the Texans' offense is without Collins and Stroud, they must rely on Singletary and Pierce. The Texans average 34.5 pass attempts per game (16th), but without Stroud, the Texans can't rely on backup quarterback Davis Mills to throw 35 times and be effective, as he has posted a career record of 5-20-1. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Do you anticipate Chase Brown getting double-digit carries going forward in sharing touches with Joe Mixon?

Double-digit carries feels like a high threshold to clear. But Brown should definitely be in the mix to get at least 10 touches per game. The rookie running back had eight carries and three receptions in the team's win over the Colts and jump-started the offense with a screen pass that he turned into a 54-yard touchdown. The Bengals have wanted to get a better look at what Brown brings to the offense, and he has passed his early tests with excellent marks. As of Monday night, he was rostered in just 1.4% of ESPN fantasy leagues. Place those claims accordingly. -- Ben Baby

Do you believe Jonathan Mingo's role in the Panthers' passing game will continue to grow?

Yes. The Panthers want to establish Mingo as a go-to receiver for the future. The problem is Mingo's inconsistency in running routes and catching. He was targeted nine times on Sunday but had only two catches. The week before, he was targeted 10 times but had only six catches. The targets will continue. -- David Newton