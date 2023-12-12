Week 15 injury tracker: Justin Herbert needs surgery, Justin Jefferson could play Saturday

ESPN's Fantasy Football Week 15 injury tracker, featuring an aggregation of injury updates for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends whose teams are scheduled to play this week. Here we'll track practice reports, injury updates and any other news that may affect a player's short-term or long-term availability.
Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders
Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
Thursday 8:15 p.m. ET
Latest Chargers Injury news
Justin Herbert, QB, D
Mon, Dec 11: Herbert is reportedly likely to undergo a procedure Tuesday to address his fractured right index finger, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Donald Parham Jr., TE, Q
Mon, Dec 11: Parham (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimate.
Gerald Everett, TE, Q
Mon, Dec 11: Everett (hip) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimate.
Keenan Allen, WR, Q
Mon, Dec 11: Allen (heel) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate.
Recent IR Activity:
Joshua Palmer, WR
Mon, Dec 11: Palmer (knee) was listed as a full participant on Monday's practice estimate.
Latest Raiders Injury news
Josh Jacobs, RB, Q
Mon, Dec 11: Jacobs was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate due to a quad issue.
Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals
Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati
Saturday 1 p.m. ET
Latest Vikings Injury news
Justin Jefferson, WR, Q
Mon, Dec 11: Coach Kevin O'Connell called Jefferson (chest) day-to-day Monday, adding that Jefferson has a "good chance" to play Saturday against the Bengals, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.
Latest Bengals Injury news
No injuries to report
Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
Saturday 4:30 p.m. ET
Latest Steelers Injury news
Kenny Pickett, QB, O
Mon, Dec 11: Coach Mike Tomlin said Monday that Pickett (ankle) isn't a candidate to play in Saturday's game against the Colts, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Latest Colts Injury news
Jonathan Taylor, RB, O
Denver Broncos at Detroit Lions
Ford Field, Detroit
Saturday 8:15 p.m. ET
Latest Broncos Injury news
No injuries to report
Latest Lions Injury news
No injuries to report
Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland
Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Latest Bears Injury news
Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Q
Latest Browns Injury news
Jerome Ford, RB, Q
Mon, Dec 11: Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that X-rays on Ford's injured wrist were returned negative, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers
Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Latest Buccaneers Injury news
No injuries to report
Latest Packers Injury news
Christian Watson, WR, Q
Aaron Jones, RB, Q
Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Q
Tue, Dec 12: Wicks said after Monday's loss to the Giants that the team thinks he is dealing with a high-ankle injury, Lauren Helmbrecht of WFRV Sports reports.
Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Latest Texans Injury news
Dalton Schultz, TE, Q
C.J. Stroud, QB, Q
Mon, Dec 11: Coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday that Stroud remains in concussion protocol, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Recent IR Activity:
Tank Dell, WR
Tue, Dec 5: The Texans officially placed Dell (fibula) on injured reserve Tuesday.
Latest Titans Injury news
Josh Whyle, TE, Q
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Latest Jets Injury news
Jason Brownlee, WR, Q
Zach Wilson, QB, Q
Recent IR Activity:
Aaron Rodgers, QB
Thu, Dec 7: Rodgers (Achilles) was a limited practice participant Thursday.
C.J. Uzomah, TE
Wed, Dec 6: The Jets placed Uzomah (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday.
Latest Dolphins Injury news
Tyreek Hill, WR, Q
Recent IR Activity:
Chris Brooks, RB
Mon, Dec 11: Brooks (ankle) will not be activated off of injured reserve before Monday's game against the Titans, Alain Poupart of SI.com reports.
Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Latest Chiefs Injury news
Isiah Pacheco, RB, O
Latest Patriots Injury news
Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Q
DeVante Parker, WR, Q
Demario Douglas, WR, Q
Kayshon Boutte, WR, Q
New York Giants at New Orleans Saints
Caesars Superdome, New Orleans
Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Latest Giants Injury news
Parris Campbell, WR, O
Mon, Dec 11: Campbell (knee) is inactive for the Giants' matchup versus the Packers on Monday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.
Jashaun Corbin, RB, O
Recent IR Activity:
Daniel Jones, QB
Wed, Dec 6: Jones said Wednesday that the recent surgery on his right knee didn't uncover any additional damage and added that his goal is to be ready to play by training camp next July, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Darren Waller, TE
Tue, Dec 5: Waller (hamstring) relayed to Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record that he ran routes Tuesday for the first time since he was placed on injured reserve after Week 8.
Latest Saints Injury news
Rashid Shaheed, WR, Q
Kendre Miller, RB, Q
Recent IR Activity:
Michael Thomas, WR
Fri, Dec 8: Thomas (knee) is expected to return from injured reserve at some point this season, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers
Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Latest Falcons Injury news
No injuries to report
Latest Panthers Injury news
Hayden Hurst, TE, O
Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Rams
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET
Latest Commanders Injury news
No injuries to report
Latest Rams Injury news
Tyler Higbee, TE, Q
Ben Skowronek, WR, Q
Mon, Dec 11: Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Monday that Skowronek has "ankle and some back issues" that could keep him out of Wednesday's practice, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.
Tutu Atwell, WR, Q
Mon, Dec 11: Coach Sean McVay confirmed Monday that Atwell is in the NFL's concussion protocol, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.
Hunter Long, TE, O
Mon, Dec 11: Long will require season-ending MCL surgery, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic and Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register report.
San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals
State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET
Latest 49ers Injury news
Elijah Mitchell, RB, O
Mon, Dec 11: Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Mitchell (knee) has a chance to play Sunday at Arizona, Josh Dubow of The Associated Press reports.
Ross Dwelley, TE, O
Recent IR Activity:
Ray-Ray McCloud III, WR
Sat, Dec 9: The 49ers placed McCloud (ribs) on injured reserve Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Latest Cardinals Injury news
Marquise Brown, WR, Q
Mon, Dec 11: Coach Jonathan Gannon noted Monday that all signs point to Brown (heel) being able to practice this week, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Michael Wilson, WR, O
Mon, Dec 11: Wilson (shoulder) was spotted taking part in Monday's unofficial practice session, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Dallas Cowboys at Buffalo Bills
Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York
Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET
Latest Cowboys Injury news
No injuries to report
Recent IR Activity:
Sean McKeon, TE
Wed, Dec 6: The Cowboys will place McKeon on injured reserve Wednesday with an ankle injury, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Latest Bills Injury news
Dalton Kincaid, TE, Q
Mon, Dec 11: Kincaid (shoulder) is viewed as day-to-day as Sunday's game against the Cowboys approaches, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.
Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars
TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida
Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET
Latest Ravens Injury news
Devin Duvernay, WR, D
Mon, Dec 11: Duvernay could miss a week or more after suffering a back injury Sunday against the Rams, according to head coach John Harbaugh, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Latest Jaguars Injury news
Brenton Strange, TE, Q
Recent IR Activity:
Christian Kirk, WR
Fri, Dec 8: The Jaguars are expected to place Kirk (groin) on injured reserve Friday, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.