        <
        >

          Week 15 injury tracker: Justin Herbert needs surgery, Justin Jefferson could play Saturday

          play
          How does the Chargers offense look without Justin Herbert? (1:29)

          Mike Clay and Daniel Dopp discuss the fantasy ramifications of Justin Herbert's injury to the Chargers offense. (1:29)

            Dec 12, 2023, 08:19 AM ET

            ESPN's Fantasy Football Week 15 injury tracker, featuring an aggregation of injury updates for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends whose teams are scheduled to play this week. Here we'll track practice reports, injury updates and any other news that may affect a player's short-term or long-term availability.

            Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders
            Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
            Thursday 8:15 p.m. ET

            Latest Chargers Injury news

            Justin Herbert, QB, D
            Mon, Dec 11: Herbert is reportedly likely to undergo a procedure Tuesday to address his fractured right index finger, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

            Donald Parham Jr., TE, Q
            Mon, Dec 11: Parham (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimate.

            Gerald Everett, TE, Q
            Mon, Dec 11: Everett (hip) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimate.

            Keenan Allen, WR, Q
            Mon, Dec 11: Allen (heel) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate.

            Recent IR Activity:

            Joshua Palmer, WR
            Mon, Dec 11: Palmer (knee) was listed as a full participant on Monday's practice estimate.

            More Chargers injury news >>

            Latest Raiders Injury news

            Josh Jacobs, RB, Q
            Mon, Dec 11: Jacobs was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate due to a quad issue.

            More Raiders injury news >>

            Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals
            Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati
            Saturday 1 p.m. ET

            Latest Vikings Injury news

            Justin Jefferson, WR, Q
            Mon, Dec 11: Coach Kevin O'Connell called Jefferson (chest) day-to-day Monday, adding that Jefferson has a "good chance" to play Saturday against the Bengals, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

            More Vikings injury news >>

            Latest Bengals Injury news

            No injuries to report

            More Bengals injury news >>

            Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts
            Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
            Saturday 4:30 p.m. ET

            Latest Steelers Injury news

            Kenny Pickett, QB, O
            Mon, Dec 11: Coach Mike Tomlin said Monday that Pickett (ankle) isn't a candidate to play in Saturday's game against the Colts, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

            More Steelers injury news >>

            Latest Colts Injury news

            Jonathan Taylor, RB, O

            More Colts injury news >>

            Denver Broncos at Detroit Lions
            Ford Field, Detroit
            Saturday 8:15 p.m. ET

            Latest Broncos Injury news

            No injuries to report

            More Broncos injury news >>

            Latest Lions Injury news

            No injuries to report

            More Lions injury news >>

            Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns
            Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland
            Sunday 1 p.m. ET

            Latest Bears Injury news

            Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Q

            More Bears injury news >>

            Latest Browns Injury news

            Jerome Ford, RB, Q
            Mon, Dec 11: Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that X-rays on Ford's injured wrist were returned negative, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

            More Browns injury news >>

            Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers
            Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
            Sunday 1 p.m. ET

            Latest Buccaneers Injury news

            No injuries to report

            More Buccaneers injury news >>

            Latest Packers Injury news

            Christian Watson, WR, Q

            Aaron Jones, RB, Q

            Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Q
            Tue, Dec 12: Wicks said after Monday's loss to the Giants that the team thinks he is dealing with a high-ankle injury, Lauren Helmbrecht of WFRV Sports reports.

            More Packers injury news >>

            Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans
            Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
            Sunday 1 p.m. ET

            Latest Texans Injury news

            Dalton Schultz, TE, Q

            C.J. Stroud, QB, Q
            Mon, Dec 11: Coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday that Stroud remains in concussion protocol, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

            Recent IR Activity:

            Tank Dell, WR
            Tue, Dec 5: The Texans officially placed Dell (fibula) on injured reserve Tuesday.

            More Texans injury news >>

            Latest Titans Injury news

            Josh Whyle, TE, Q

            More Titans injury news >>

            New York Jets at Miami Dolphins
            Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
            Sunday 1 p.m. ET

            Latest Jets Injury news

            Jason Brownlee, WR, Q

            Zach Wilson, QB, Q

            Recent IR Activity:

            Aaron Rodgers, QB
            Thu, Dec 7: Rodgers (Achilles) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

            C.J. Uzomah, TE
            Wed, Dec 6: The Jets placed Uzomah (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday.

            More Jets injury news >>

            Latest Dolphins Injury news

            Tyreek Hill, WR, Q

            Recent IR Activity:

            Chris Brooks, RB
            Mon, Dec 11: Brooks (ankle) will not be activated off of injured reserve before Monday's game against the Titans, Alain Poupart of SI.com reports.

            More Dolphins injury news >>

            Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots
            Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
            Sunday 1 p.m. ET

            Latest Chiefs Injury news

            Isiah Pacheco, RB, O

            More Chiefs injury news >>

            Latest Patriots Injury news

            Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Q

            DeVante Parker, WR, Q

            Demario Douglas, WR, Q

            Kayshon Boutte, WR, Q

            More Patriots injury news >>

            New York Giants at New Orleans Saints
            Caesars Superdome, New Orleans
            Sunday 1 p.m. ET

            Latest Giants Injury news

            Parris Campbell, WR, O
            Mon, Dec 11: Campbell (knee) is inactive for the Giants' matchup versus the Packers on Monday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

            Jashaun Corbin, RB, O

            Recent IR Activity:

            Daniel Jones, QB
            Wed, Dec 6: Jones said Wednesday that the recent surgery on his right knee didn't uncover any additional damage and added that his goal is to be ready to play by training camp next July, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

            Darren Waller, TE
            Tue, Dec 5: Waller (hamstring) relayed to Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record that he ran routes Tuesday for the first time since he was placed on injured reserve after Week 8.

            More Giants injury news >>

            Latest Saints Injury news

            Rashid Shaheed, WR, Q

            Kendre Miller, RB, Q

            Recent IR Activity:

            Michael Thomas, WR
            Fri, Dec 8: Thomas (knee) is expected to return from injured reserve at some point this season, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

            More Saints injury news >>

            Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers
            Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
            Sunday 1 p.m. ET

            Latest Falcons Injury news

            No injuries to report

            More Falcons injury news >>

            Latest Panthers Injury news

            Hayden Hurst, TE, O

            More Panthers injury news >>

            Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Rams
            SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
            Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET

            Latest Commanders Injury news

            No injuries to report

            More Commanders injury news >>

            Latest Rams Injury news

            Tyler Higbee, TE, Q

            Ben Skowronek, WR, Q
            Mon, Dec 11: Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Monday that Skowronek has "ankle and some back issues" that could keep him out of Wednesday's practice, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

            Tutu Atwell, WR, Q
            Mon, Dec 11: Coach Sean McVay confirmed Monday that Atwell is in the NFL's concussion protocol, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

            Hunter Long, TE, O
            Mon, Dec 11: Long will require season-ending MCL surgery, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic and Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register report.

            More Rams injury news >>

            San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals
            State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
            Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET

            Latest 49ers Injury news

            Elijah Mitchell, RB, O
            Mon, Dec 11: Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Mitchell (knee) has a chance to play Sunday at Arizona, Josh Dubow of The Associated Press reports.

            Ross Dwelley, TE, O

            Recent IR Activity:

            Ray-Ray McCloud III, WR
            Sat, Dec 9: The 49ers placed McCloud (ribs) on injured reserve Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

            More 49ers injury news >>

            Latest Cardinals Injury news

            Marquise Brown, WR, Q
            Mon, Dec 11: Coach Jonathan Gannon noted Monday that all signs point to Brown (heel) being able to practice this week, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

            Michael Wilson, WR, O
            Mon, Dec 11: Wilson (shoulder) was spotted taking part in Monday's unofficial practice session, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

            More Cardinals injury news >>

            Dallas Cowboys at Buffalo Bills
            Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York
            Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

            Latest Cowboys Injury news

            No injuries to report

            Recent IR Activity:

            Sean McKeon, TE
            Wed, Dec 6: The Cowboys will place McKeon on injured reserve Wednesday with an ankle injury, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

            More Cowboys injury news >>

            Latest Bills Injury news

            Dalton Kincaid, TE, Q
            Mon, Dec 11: Kincaid (shoulder) is viewed as day-to-day as Sunday's game against the Cowboys approaches, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

            More Bills injury news >>

            Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars
            TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida
            Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET

            Latest Ravens Injury news

            Devin Duvernay, WR, D
            Mon, Dec 11: Duvernay could miss a week or more after suffering a back injury Sunday against the Rams, according to head coach John Harbaugh, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

            More Ravens injury news >>

            Latest Jaguars Injury news

            Brenton Strange, TE, Q

            Recent IR Activity:

            Christian Kirk, WR
            Fri, Dec 8: The Jaguars are expected to place Kirk (groin) on injured reserve Friday, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

            More Jaguars injury news >>