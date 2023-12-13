Open Extended Reactions

While the NFL MVP debate revolves around a septet of quarterbacks, fantasy football's most valuable player thus far might well be its top-picked running back from the preseason, the San Francisco 49ers' Christian McCaffrey.

As the fantasy playoffs dawn, McCaffrey finds himself on a league-leading 72.8% of playoff teams in ESPN leagues, making him the ultimate peak-return-on-your-first-round investment this season.

Winning Never Looked So Good Victory shines brighter with a blinged-out ESPN Championship Ring. Shop Now >>

Consider McCaffrey's statistical accolades: He is second among all players with 311.4 PPR fantasy points, 74 more than the No. 2 running back. That puts him on pace for the 11th-best single-season total by a running back in history. McCaffrey has also delivered a top-25 positional score in all 13 49ers games this season, the only player in the league to have "earned your start" (top-10 QB, TE, kicker or D/ST, or top-25 RB or WR) in more than 11 weeks this season. In fact, he has never finished lower than 17th in scoring among running backs in any week, and has been seventh or better in 10 weeks.

Beyond McCaffrey, it's the wide receivers who have apparently been most responsible for steering their fantasy teams into the playoffs.

Tyreek Hill unsurprisingly leads the way. He is the No. 1 scorer in our game with 322.7 points, putting him on pace for 422.0, which would be the eighth-highest total ever (and second best among wide receivers). Hill has finished the week as a top-five scorer among WRs an astonishing nine times through 13 games, two more than McCaffrey has at running back. Hill was the only other player found on more than 70% of ESPN playoff teams (70.3%).

The next three wide receivers in fantasy scoring thus far -- albeit in a different order in their playoff-team percentages -- joined Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (62.1%) in rounding out the top six. The Los Angeles Chargers' Keenan Allen (68.0%), third in scoring at WR (278.86), was the third most-common name on playoff rosters. The Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb, the No. 2 WR in scoring (283.7), and Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown, who ranks fourth (255.8), are on 65.0% and 61.5% of playoff teams, respectively.

Listed below are the 50 players who found themselves on a playoff team in the greatest percentage of ESPN leagues. Included are their preseason ADPs (average draft position) as well as year-to-date totals in PPR scoring.

% OF TEAMS -- PLAYER, POS., TEAM -- ADP, 2023 PPR FPTS

72.8% -- Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers -- ADP: 4.3, 311.40 FPTS

70.3% -- Tyreek Hill, WR, Dolphins -- ADP: 6.3, 322.70 FPTS

68.0% -- Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers -- ADP: 42.5, 278.86 FPTS

65.0% -- CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys -- ADP: 16.6, 283.70 FPTS

62.1% -- Josh Allen, QB, Bills -- ADP: 21.0, 307.28 FPTS

61.5% -- A.J. Brown, WR, Eagles -- ADP: 19.9, 255.80 FPTS

61.3% -- Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles -- ADP: 22.8, 291.68 FPTS

60.5% -- T.J. Hockenson, TE, Vikings -- ADP: 45.9, 196.90 FPTS

60.5% -- Kyren Williams, RB, Rams -- ADP: Undrafted, 184.00 FPTS

60.4% -- Sam LaPorta, TE, Lions -- ADP: 165.5, 176.60 FPTS

59.4% -- Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints -- ADP: 56.7, 201.60 FPTS

59.2% -- Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jaguars -- ADP: 30.1, 226.90 FPTS

59.5% -- Brandon Aubrey, K, Cowboys -- ADP: 169.7, 148.00 FPTS

59.0% -- Puka Nacua, WR, Rams -- ADP: Undrafted, 222.40 FPTS

58.5% -- Raheem Mostert, RB, Dolphins -- ADP: 123.3, 237.40 FPTS

57.5% -- Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions -- ADP: 21.0, 228.60 FPTS

57.5% -- Cowboys D/ST, D/ST, Cowboys -- ADP: 115.9, 153.00 FPTS

55.4% -- Stefon Diggs, WR, Bills -- ADP: 11.4, 234.30 FPTS

54.0% -- C.J. Stroud, QB, Texans -- ADP: 169.0, 242.54 FPTS

53.0% -- George Kittle, TE, 49ers -- ADP: 56.3, 170.30 FPTS

52.4% -- Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers -- ADP: 71.9, 224.00 FPTS

51.9% -- Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs -- ADP: 6.5, 197.60 FPTS

51.7% -- Deebo Samuel, WR, 49ers -- ADP: 35.8, 189.00 FPTS

51.7% -- Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens -- ADP: 32.4, 253.76 FPTS

51.7% -- De'Von Achane, RB, Dolphins -- ADP: 166.3, 140.60 FPTS

51.6% -- Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys -- ADP: 98.5, 272.70 FPTS

51.5% -- Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals -- ADP: 23.3, 199.50 FPTS

51.1% -- Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Bengals -- ADP: 3.0, 239.32 FPTS

50.8% -- Josh Jacobs, RB, Raiders -- ADP: 19.1, 181.10 FPTS

50.7% -- Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions -- ADP: 34.0, 179.00 FPTS

49.8% -- Tony Pollard, RB, Cowboys -- ADP: 15.0, 187.10 FPTS

49.6% -- DJ Moore, WR, Bears -- ADP: 60.7, 231.20 FPTS

49.1% -- Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seahawks -- ADP: 56.0, 147.00 FPTS

48.3% -- D'Andre Swift, RB, Eagles -- ADP: 97.4, 167.00 FPTS

48.1% -- Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers -- ADP: 46.1, 234.16 FPTS

48.1% -- Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers -- ADP: 83.1, 195.30 FPTS

47.7% -- Derrick Henry, RB, Titans -- ADP: 11.2, 194.78 FPTS

47.2% -- Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings -- ADP: 1.5, 113.80 FPTS

47.4% -- Justin Tucker, K, Ravens -- ADP: 87.4, 115.00 FPTS

47.0% -- Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants -- ADP: 11.1, 165.60 FPTS

47.1% -- Jake Elliott, K, Eagles -- ADP: 139.7, 121.00 FPTS

46.4% -- Isiah Pacheco, RB, Chiefs -- ADP: 78.3, 173.80 FPTS

46.4% -- Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs -- ADP: 14.3, 235.82 FPTS

46.3% -- Rachaad White, RB, Buccaneers -- ADP: 58.0, 204.40 FPTS

46.3% -- Evan Engram, TE, Jaguars -- ADP: 86.0, 170.10 FPTS

46.3% -- Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Colts -- ADP: 97.6, 221.40 FPTS

46.2% -- Chris Olave, WR, Saints -- ADP: 30.2, 187.80 FPTS

46.2% -- Breece Hall, RB, Jets -- ADP: 55.7, 188.00 FPTS

46.1% -- Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers -- ADP: 162.0, 249.92 FPTS

45.7% -- Dalton Kincaid, TE, Bills -- ADP: 138.9, 120.50 FPTS

Takeaways

Capital One Bowl Mania Go perfect in your bowl picks and win up to $1 million, plus more prizes! Make Your Picks

Those six big names leading the way showed that for this season, at least, getting the most out of your first two picks was critical. In fact, of the 30 players who reside on playoff rosters in at least 50% of ESPN leagues, 12 were selected among the first 25 picks on average, 17 were selected among the top 40 and 19 were selected among the top 50 picks.

Conversely, among the more disappointing players -- excluding unexpected, long-term injury examples like Justin Jefferson and Nick Chubb -- No. 4 pick Austin Ekeler is on playoff teams in only 44.4% of leagues, No. 7 pick Davante Adams' rate is 43.3%, No. 16 pick Cooper Kupp's is 38.1% and No. 17 pick Garrett Wilson's rate is 42.4%.

Waiver-wire gems did make a difference for many teams. Particularly, a pair of Kupp's teammates, Kyren Williams and Puka Nacua. Williams, on an absolute tear since returning from his ankle injury (72.9 PPR fantasy points the past three weeks alone), is the No. 2 running back found on ESPN playoff teams (60.5%). Nacua, who rewrote history with his out-of-nowhere, massive start to the season, is on playoff rosters in 59.0%.

As for the other big-time waiver-wire gem? It's a kicker, Dallas Cowboys rookie Brandon Aubrey, the position's top scorer with 148 fantasy points (a 12-point margin on the rest of the field).

Ah, but now things get interesting, as Hill faces one of the toughest stretches on his entire 2023 schedule (NYJ, DAL, @BAL the next three weeks); Allen has to forge ahead with Easton Stick as his quarterback, following Justin Herbert's season-ending finger injury; and the No. 7 name on the above list, Jalen Hurts, aims to rebound from what has been a disappointing recent stretch. Can this trio, as well as the other names above that got you into the playoffs, help you capture a league title?

We'll check back for an update in two weeks, once ESPN finalists are known. Best of luck to those of you who have advanced this far!