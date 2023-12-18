Fantasy football waiver wire: Derek Carr, Ty Chandler highlight Week 16

Open Extended Reactions

Baltimore Ravens' running back Keaton Mitchell suffered a season-ending left knee injury during the Ravens Week 15 game against the Jaguars. The rookie had accumulated 11 touches for 88 total yards prior to the injury and his presence will be missed on A Baltimore offense that leads the league in rushing attempts per game (32.7). The Ravens have upcoming games against the 49ers and Dolphins over the next few weeks, so I wouldn't target Baltimore's backfield if you are looking to win a fantasy championship. Instead, I will recommend pivoting to a number of different running backs, with Vikings' Ty Chandler as my top choice for this week. Noah Brown, Hunter Henry, Baker Mayfield and Curtis Samuel round out my top five waiver wire pickups for Week 16.

Running backs

Ty Chandler, Minnesota Vikings (45.9%)

Alexander Mattison was ruled out of last Saturday's game against the Bengals and Chandler filled in admirably. He finished with 26 touches, 132 rushing yards and 24.7 fantasy points against Cincinnati, the Vikings first 100-yard rusher since Week 10 of last season. He can be considered as an RB2 if Mattison remains out for Week 16. If Mattison returns Chandler should still be considered a flex option.

Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans (40.1%)

Spears has scored 12 or more fantasy points in two of his past three games as he continues to split snaps; routes run and touches with Derrick Henry. The Titans have been eliminated from playoff contention after losing to the Texans Sunday and Henry has publicly pondered his future with the team. Tennessee could lean more heavily on Spears for the rest of the season as an audition for 2024. He should be considered as a possible flex option moving forward.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (32.9%) and Jerick McKinnon (37.0%), Kansas City Chiefs

Isiah Pacheco has missed two consecutive games because of a shoulder injury. Both Edwards-Helaire and McKinnon had success against the New England Patriots on Sunday. Edwards-Helaire finished with 17 touches and 20.1 fantasy points while McKinnon finished with seven touches and 16 fantasy points. Pacheco is expected to return to practice this week, but Edwards-Helaire and McKinnon are worth adding in case Pacheco can't play. The Chiefs face a Raiders defense that has given up the 11th most fantasy points per game to running backs.

Quick hits

Colts running back Trey Sermon (1.6%) should be on your radar. Sermon rushed 17 times for 88 yards in Week 15 after Zack Moss exited the game with a shoulder injury. Indianapolis faces an Atlanta Falcons defense in Week 16, that has given up the third fewest fantasy points per game to running backs. Moss reportedly plans to suit up for Sunday's game, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. It's worth keeping an eye on the situation and Jonathan Taylor's status as well.

The Falcons' running back situation has been frustrating for fantasy managers. Tyler Allgeier (37.5%) finished Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers with 15 touches while rookie Bijan Robinson only had eight. Fantasy managers in deeper formats shouldn't overlook Allgeier in Week 16 against a Colts defense that has givenm up the fourth most fantasy points per game to running backs.

Josh Jacobs did not play against the Los Angeles Chargers last Thursday night which allowed Zamir White (7.3%) to get the start. White finished with 20 touches and 17.5 fantasy points in Week 15 and could contribute more if Jacobs is unable to go this week. Keep an eye on Jacobs' status leading up to the game.

Chase Brown spent most of Week 15 leading the Bengals backfield against the Minnesota Vikings before suffering an injury in the third quarter. He continues to be actively involved in Cincinnati's backfield along with Joe Mixon, averaging 10 touches and 11.2 fantasy points over the past three games.

Quarterbacks

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (49.1%)

Mayfield has surpassed expectations all season and finished with a season-high 29 fantasy points against the Packers on Sunday. With Mike Evans and Chris Godwin as his top two receiving playmakers, Mayfield is well positioned for success. The Buccaneers face a Jacksonville Jaguars defense in Week 16 that has allowed the third most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints (21.5%)

Carr had his best performance of the season in Week 15 against the Giants, throwing three touchdowns good for 20.3 fantasy points. Managers seeking a quarterback, should take advantage of Carr's favorable upcoming matchups. The Saints face the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defenses over the next two weeks. Both teams that rank in the top eight in terms of fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks per game.

Winning Never Looked So Good Victory shines brighter with a blinged-out ESPN championship trophy and belt. Shop Now >>

Quick hits

Gardner Minshew (15.5%) has scored 18 or more fantasy points in two of his past four games. The Colts might have to rely more on their passing game in Week 16 against a stout Falcons run defense. Atlanta's defense has given up the 12th most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

Joe Flacco (11.4%) is another option for managers in deeper formats. He has scored 16 or more fantasy points in two of his past three games since taking over as the Browns starter. Flacco has thrown for 939 yards in those three games with the Browns.

Wide receivers

Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders (42.3%)

The Commanders lead the league in pass attempts per game (38.9) and quarterback Sam Howell distributes his targets fairly evenly. Samuel finished with nine targets and a season high 21.1 fantasy points in Week 15. He has scored 10 or more fantasy points over the past three games, including two games with 19 or more points. Samuel should continue to accumulate targets, but has some difficult matchups ahead, facing the Jets in Week 16 and the 49ers in Week 17. He can still be viewed as a flex option since he works primarily from the slot.

Noah Brown, Houston Texans (40.0%)

With Nico Collins ruled out Sunday, Brown capitalized on the increased opportunity, finishing with 11 targets and 22.2 fantasy points. This shouldn't come as a surprise since he had back-to-back games with at least 24 fantasy points earlier in the season in Weeks 9 and 10. The Texans face a stout Browns secondary in Week 16, but even if C.J. Stroud and Collins could return, Brown should still continue to play an important role in the passing game.

Joshua Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers (19.7%)

Palmer took advantage of Keenen Allen's absence against the Raiders and assumed the role of Chargers' No. 1 receiver. Palmer caught all four of his targets in Week 15 for 113 receiving yards and a touchdown. The Chargers fired head coach Brandon Staley and GM Tom Telesco after game and Los Angeles is already eliminated from postseason contention. Justin Herbert is out for the season with a fractured finger, so Allen likely has no reason to return. This makes Palmer worth stashing, especially in deeper formats.

Dontayvion Wicks, Green Bay Packers (3.2%)

Wicks caught six of seven targets for 97 receiving yards, all season highs. With Christian Watson dealing with a hamstring injury and Jayden Reed dealing with a foot injury, Wicks could be busy against the Panthers in Week 16 if Watson or Reed can't play. The Packers also face the Vikings on the road in Week 17 and while neither matchup is ideal, Jordan Love has a 96.7 passer rating when targeting Wicks.

Tyler Boyd (42.5%) could be in line for additional targets if Ja'Marr Chase is ruled out for Week 16. Consider Boyd a flex option for the next two weeks against the Steelers and the Chiefs, two defenses have struggled defending slot receivers.

Tight Ends

Prioritize Isaiah Likely (52.6%) if he is still available in your fantasy league. He has had six or more targets and scored at least 18 fantasy points in each of his past two games.

Hunter Henry, New England Patriots (17.5%)

Bailey Zappe and Henry have connected for 106 yards and three touchdowns over past two games with Henry scoring 19 fantasy points in each one. The Patriots face a Broncos defense in Week 16 that allows the most fantasy points per game to tight ends.

Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers (3.4%)

Kraft has done an excellent job replacing Luke Musgrave on the Packers offense. He has seen 10 targets and scored at least 10 fantasy points in each the past two games. Kraft has clearly established a rapport with Love but the Packers next two matchups against the Panthers and Vikings aren't ideal for tight ends. However, fantasy managers in deeper formats can do much worse.

Quick hit

Gerald Everett (26.2%) has seen four or more targets and scored 8.0 or more fantasy points in four consecutive games. Don't overlook Everett if Tutu Atwell is ruled out of Week 16's game against the Buffalo Bills. The Rams will also face the Denver Broncos defense in Week 17.