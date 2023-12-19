Week 16 injury tracker: Olave unable to practice, Chase likely to miss game, Taylor could return

Eric Moody breaks down what it would mean for Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd if Ja'Marr Chase isn't able to play vs. the Steelers. (0:57)

ESPN's Fantasy Football Week 16 injury tracker, featuring an aggregation of injury updates for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends whose teams are scheduled to play this week. Here we'll track practice reports, injury updates and any other news that may affect a player's short-term or long-term availability.

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Thursday 8:15 p.m. ET

Latest Saints Injury news

Kendre Miller, RB, O

Dec 18: Miller (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Chris Olave, WR, O

Dec 18: Olave (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Recent IR Activity:

Michael Thomas, WR

Dec 18: Thomas (knee) won't have his practice window opened prior to Thursday's game against the Rams, Mike Triplett of New Orleans.Football reports.

Latest Rams Injury news

Stetson Bennett, QB, O

Oct 30: Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Monday that it is less likely that Bennett (illness) will return to the team this season, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Recent IR Activity:

Hunter Long, TE

Dec 12: Long (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh

Saturday 4:30 p.m. ET

Latest Bengals Injury news

Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Q

Dec 18: Chase (shoulder) is expected to miss the Bengals' Week 16 matchup with the Steelers and potentially more time beyond that, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Latest Steelers Injury news

Kenny Pickett, QB, O

Dec 18: The Steelers plan to start Mason Rudolph against the Bengals on Saturday, but coach Mike Tomlin said Monday that the team is leaving "the door ajar" for Pickett (ankle) if Pickett proves healthy enough to play, ESPN.com reports.

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Saturday 8 p.m. ET

Latest Bills Injury news

Ty Johnson, RB, Q

Dec 17: Johnson (shoulder) has been cleared to return to Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Recent IR Activity:

Justin Shorter, WR

Dec 13: Shorter (hamstring) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Latest Chargers Injury news

Donald Parham Jr., TE, O

Keenan Allen, WR, O

Recent IR Activity:

Justin Herbert, QB

Dec 12: The Chargers announced that Herbert will undergo surgery Tuesday to repair a fracture to his right index finger and has been placed on injured reserve.

Indianapolis Colts at Atlanta Falcons

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Colts Injury news

Zack Moss, RB, Q

Dec 18: Moss (shoulder) intends to suit up for Sunday's game against the Falcons despite having been forced out of Saturday's 30-13 win over the Steelers with an injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Q

Dec 17: Head coach Shane Steichen confirmed Sunday that Pittman is in concussion protocol and added that the wideout is "doing good" and will be monitored throughout the week leading up to the Colts' Week 16 game against the Falcons, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

Jonathan Taylor, RB, O

Dec 17: Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Sunday that Taylor (thumb) is "feeling good" and could be back in action for the team's Week 16 game against the Falcons on Dec. 24, James Boyd of The Athletic reports. "We'll see how the week goes," Steichen said.

Recent IR Activity:

Jelani Woods, TE

Dec 12: Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Tuesday that he's not expecting Woods (hamstring) to return from injured reserve this season, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Latest Falcons Injury news

No injuries to report

Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Seahawks Injury news

Dee Eskridge, WR, O

Dec 18: Eskridge (ribs) will not play in Monday's game against the Eagles, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official website reports.

Kenny McIntosh, RB, O

Latest Titans Injury news

Will Levis, QB, Q

Dec 18: Coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that Levis (ankle) is dealing with a sprained ankle and compared the injury to the pair of ankle sprains Ryan Tannehill suffered last season, John Glennon of the Nashville Post reports.

Josh Whyle, TE, O

Kyle Philips, WR, O

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Lions Injury news

Brock Wright, TE, Q

Dec 16: Wright exited Saturday's game against the Broncos with a groin injury and is questionable to return.

Hendon Hooker, QB, O

Dec 14: Hooker (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Broncos.

Latest Vikings Injury news

Jalen Nailor, WR, O

Alexander Mattison, RB, O

Washington Commanders at New York Jets

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Commanders Injury news

Brian Robinson Jr., RB, O

Recent IR Activity:

Curtis Hodges, TE

Dec 15: The Commanders placed Hodges (back) on their injured reserve list Friday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Latest Jets Injury news

Zach Wilson, QB, Q

Dec 18: Coach Robert Saleh indicated Monday that if Wilson is able to clear the NFL's concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders, he'll remain the Jets' starting QB, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Jason Brownlee, WR, O

Corey Davis, WR, O

Aug 23: Davis didn't practice Tuesday due to a personal matter, John Pullano of the Jets' official site reports.

Recent IR Activity:

Aaron Rodgers, QB

Dec 16: Rodgers (Achilles) is in line to receive medical clearance to play this coming week, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Green Bay Packers at Carolina Panthers

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Packers Injury news

Christian Watson, WR, O

AJ Dillon, RB, O

Jayden Reed, WR, Q

Dec 17: Reed suffered a toe injury during Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Recent IR Activity:

Luke Musgrave, TE

Dec 14: Musgrave (kidney) was a part of the Packers' injury rehab group Thursday, Kassidy Hill of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Latest Panthers Injury news

Ian Thomas, TE, O

Recent IR Activity:

Hayden Hurst, TE

Dec 15: The Panthers placed Hurst (concussion) on injured reserve Friday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans

NRG Stadium, Houston

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Browns Injury news

Michael Woods II, WR, O

Dec 1: Woods (Achilles) was handed a six-game suspension Friday for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Recent IR Activity:

Nick Chubb, RB

Dec 17: Chubb (knee) was spotted walking around prior to Sunday's 20-17 win over the Bears without crutches or a brace on his surgically repaired left knee, The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Latest Texans Injury news

C.J. Stroud, QB, O

Nico Collins, WR, O

Dec 17: Collins (calf) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Recent IR Activity:

Teagan Quitoriano, TE

Dec 18: Quitoriano recently underwent successful groin and oblique surgeries and is expected to recover in the offseason, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET

Latest Jaguars Injury news

Zay Jones, WR, Q

Dec 18: Jones caught five of eight targets for 59 yards before suffering a hamstring injury in the second half of Sunday's 23-7 loss to the Ravens, according to Jaguars' beat reporter John Shipley.

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Q

Dec 18: Lawrence (ankle) completed 25 of 43 pass attempts for 264 yards and a touchdown while rushing four times for 41 yards and losing two fumbles in Sunday's 23-7 loss to the Ravens.

Brenton Strange, TE, O

Dec 17: Strange (foot) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Latest Buccaneers Injury news

No injuries to report

Recent IR Activity:

Rakim Jarrett, WR

Dec 18: The Buccaneers designated Jarrett (quadriceps) to return from injured reserve Monday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears

Soldier Field, Chicago

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Latest Cardinals Injury news

Marquise Brown, WR, Q

Dec 18: Coach Jonathan Gannon said Monday that Brown (heel) likely won't be placed on injured reserve, Bob McManaman of The Arizona Republic reports.

Geoff Swaim, TE, Q

Dec 17: Swaim (calf) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's contest against the 49ers, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Latest Bears Injury news

Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, O

Dallas Cowboys at Miami Dolphins

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Latest Cowboys Injury news

No injuries to report

Latest Dolphins Injury news

Tyreek Hill, WR, O

Dec 17: Hill (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Erik Ezukanma, WR, O

Sep 29: Ezukanma (neck) was placed on the eserve/non-football injury list Friday.

Recent IR Activity:

Chris Brooks, RB

Dec 16: Brooks (ankle/knee) is officially out for Sunday's game versus the Jets, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

New England Patriots at Denver Broncos

Empower Field at Mile High, Denver

Sunday 8:15 p.m. ET

Latest Patriots Injury news

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, O

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, O

Hunter Henry, TE, Q

Dec 17: Henry was forced out of Sunday's game against the Chiefs with a knee injury.

Latest Broncos Injury news

No injuries to report

Recent IR Activity:

Greg Dulcich, TE

Dec 18: Coach Sean Payton said Monday that Dulcich missed Saturday's game at Detroit due to swelling and soreness in his foot, Ryan McFadden of The Denver Post reports.

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Monday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Raiders Injury news

Josh Jacobs, RB, O

Latest Chiefs Injury news

Isiah Pacheco, RB, O

Dec 18: Coach Andy Reid said Monday that he expects Pacheco (shoulder) to play the following Monday against the Raiders barring a setback, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

Recent IR Activity:

Skyy Moore, WR

Dec 18: Moore (knee) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Monday 4:30 p.m. ET

Latest Giants Injury news

No injuries to report

Latest Eagles Injury news

Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, O

Dec 18: Okwuegbunam (coach's decision) is listed as inactive for Philadelphia's game versus the Seahawks on Monday.

Rashaad Penny, RB, O

Dec 18: Penny (coach's decision) is inactive for Philadelphia's matchup with the Seahawks on Monday.

Tanner McKee, QB, O

Dec 18: McKee (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday's game versus the Seahawks but will serve as Philadelphia's emergency quarterback.

Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers

Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Monday 8:15 p.m. ET

Latest Ravens Injury news

Keaton Mitchell, RB, O

Dec 18: Mitchell (knee) tore his ACL in Sunday's 23-7 win over the Jaguars, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Recent IR Activity:

Devin Duvernay, WR

Dec 13: Duvernay (back) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

Latest 49ers Injury news

Jauan Jennings, WR, Q

Dec 18: Jennings had two receptions on as many targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 45-29 win over Arizona.

Elijah Mitchell, RB, O

Ross Dwelley, TE, O

