Week 17 injury tracker: Vikings could be without Hockenson, Addison

ESPN's Fantasy Football Week 16 injury tracker, featuring an aggregation of injury updates for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends whose teams are scheduled to play this week. Here we'll track practice reports, injury updates and any other news that may affect a player's short-term or long-term availability.

Injury news powered by Rotowire with additional commentary by Stephania Bell.

Cleveland Browns Stadium, ClevelandThursday 8:15 p.m. ET

Latest Jets Injury news

Israel Abanikanda, RB, Q

Dec 25: Abanikanda is listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimate due to an ankle injury, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Zach Wilson, QB, Q

Dec 25: Wilson (concussion) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Jeremy Ruckert, TE, O

Dec 25: Head coach Robert Saleh said Ruckert (concussion) won't be available for Thursday's game versus Cleveland, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Aaron Rodgers, QB, O

Corey Davis, WR, O

Aug 23: Davis didn't practice Tuesday due to a personal matter, John Pullano of the Jets' official site reports.

Latest Browns Injury news

Marquise Goodwin, WR, Q

Dec 25: Goodwin logged a limited listing on Monday's practice estimate due to a knee injury, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, Q

Dec 25: Thompson-Robinson was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate due to a hip injury, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Kareem Hunt, RB, Q

Dec 25: Hunt (groin) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Michael Woods II, WR, O

Dec 1: Woods (Achilles) was handed a six-game suspension Friday for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Recent IR Activity:

Deshaun Watson, QB

Dec 23: Watson said Saturday that his recovery from November shoulder surgery is "right on track," Scott Petrak of The Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TexasSaturday 8:15 p.m. ET

Latest Lions Injury news

Brock Wright, TE, Q

Latest Cowboys Injury news

No injuries to report

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New YorkSunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Patriots Injury news

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Q

Matthew Slater, WR, Q

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Q

Hunter Henry, TE, Q

Latest Bills Injury news

Ty Johnson, RB, Q

Recent IR Activity:

Justin Shorter, WR

Dec 21: Shorter (hamstring) will not be activated from injured reserve before Saturday's game against the Chargers.

Soldier Field, ChicagoSunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Falcons Injury news

No injuries to report

Latest Bears Injury news

Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Q

D'Onta Foreman, RB, Q

Cole Kmet, TE, Q

Dec 24: Kmet injured his knee in Sunday's game against the Cardinals and is questionable to return.

Lucas Oil Stadium, IndianapolisSunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Raiders Injury news

Michael Mayer, TE, Q

Jesper Horsted, TE, Q

Josh Jacobs, RB, Q

Dec 25: Jacobs (quadricep/illness) is inactive for Monday's game against Kansas City.

Latest Colts Injury news

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Q

Zack Moss, RB, Q

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New JerseySunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Rams Injury news

Stetson Bennett, QB, O

Oct 30: Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Monday that it is less likely that Bennett (illness) will return to the team this season, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Latest Giants Injury news

Lawrence Cager, TE, Q

Dec 25: Cager (groin) is inactive for Monday's matchup against the Eagles, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Recent IR Activity:

Gary Brightwell, RB

Dec 21: Brightwell (hamstring) practiced in full Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Lincoln Financial Field, PhiladelphiaSunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Cardinals Injury news

Marquise Brown, WR, Q

Recent IR Activity:

Geoff Swaim, TE

Dec 20: The Cardinals placed Swaim (calf) on injured reserve Wednesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Latest Eagles Injury news

No injuries to report

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FloridaSunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Saints Injury news

Kendre Miller, RB, Q

Latest Buccaneers Injury news

No injuries to report

Recent IR Activity:

Rakim Jarrett, WR

Dec 22: Jarrett (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

FedExField, Landover, MarylandSunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest 49ers Injury news

Jauan Jennings, WR, Q

Ross Dwelley, TE, Q

Brock Purdy, QB, Q

Dec 26: San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said he's confident Purdy will be available Week 17 against Washington after leaving Monday's loss to Baltimore with a stinger in the fourth quarter, NFL.com reports.

Elijah Mitchell, RB, Q

Dec 25: Mitchell (knee) is listed as inactive Monday versus the Ravens, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

Latest Commanders Injury news

Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Q

Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Q

Dec 24: Rodriguez was spotted with a boot on his right foot following Sunday's victory over the Jets, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FloridaSunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Panthers Injury news

Miles Sanders, RB, Q

Dec 24: Interim coach Chris Tabor noted after Sunday's 33-30 loss to the Packers that Sanders is dealing with a toe injury, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Latest Jaguars Injury news

Zay Jones, WR, Q

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Q

Dec 25: Lawrence is expected to undergo an MRI on Monday, but the Jaguars' initial belief is that the right shoulder injury he suffered in Sunday's 30-12 loss to the Buccaneers is not significant, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

M&T Bank Stadium, BaltimoreSunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Dolphins Injury news

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Q

Dec 25: Waddle is set to undergo further evaluation Monday after exiting Sunday's 22-20 win over the Cowboys in the third quarter with a shin injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Robbie Chosen, WR, Q

Dec 24: Chosen (concussion) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Erik Ezukanma, WR, O

Sep 29: Ezukanma (neck) was placed on the eserve/non-football injury list Friday.

Latest Ravens Injury news

No injuries to report

Recent IR Activity:

Keaton Mitchell, RB

Dec 19: The Ravens placed Mitchell (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, Clifton Brown of the team's official site reports.

NRG Stadium, HoustonSunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Titans Injury news

Trevon Wesco, TE, Q

Kyle Philips, WR, Q

Will Levis, QB, Q

Recent IR Activity:

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, WR

Dec 20: Westbrook-Ikhine (hand) has been placed on IR by the Titans.

Latest Texans Injury news

C.J. Stroud, QB, Q

Lumen Field, SeattleSunday 4:05 p.m. ET

Latest Steelers Injury news

Kenny Pickett, QB, Q

Latest Seahawks Injury news

Dee Eskridge, WR, Q

Empower Field at Mile High, DenverSunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Latest Chargers Injury news

Keenan Allen, WR, Q

Latest Broncos Injury news

Courtland Sutton, WR, Q

Dec 24: Head coach Sean Payton confirmed after Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Patriots that Sutton is in concussion protocol, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Recent IR Activity:

Greg Dulcich, TE

Dec 22: Dulcich (hamstring/foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports reports.

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MissouriSunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Latest Bengals Injury news

Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Q

Latest Chiefs Injury news

Kadarius Toney, WR, Q

Isiah Pacheco, RB, Q

Recent IR Activity:

Jerick McKinnon, RB

Dec 24: The Chiefs placed McKinnon (groin) on IR on Sunday.

Mecole Hardman Jr., WR

Dec 23: Hardman (thumb) has been ruled out for Monday's game versus the Raiders.

Skyy Moore, WR

Dec 21: Moore (knee) could return this season if the team advances far enough in the playoffs, according to head coach Andy Reid, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

U.S. Bank Stadium, MinneapolisSunday 8:20 p.m. ET

Latest Packers Injury news

Christian Watson, WR, Q

Jayden Reed, WR, Q

Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Q

Recent IR Activity:

Emanuel Wilson, RB

Dec 22: Wilson (shoulder) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Luke Musgrave, TE

Dec 22: Musgrave (abdomen) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Carolina but still hopes to play again this season, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Latest Vikings Injury news

Jalen Nailor, WR, Q

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Q

Dec 25: Hockenson is slated to undergo an MRI on Monday after sustaining a right knee injury in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Lions, but the Vikings are bracing for the tight end to miss some time, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Jordan Addison, WR, Q

Dec 25: Addison is considered week-to-week due to the ankle sprain he sustained during Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Lions, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

