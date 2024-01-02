Week 18 injury tracker: Kamara, Smith updates, McCaffrey Out

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's Fantasy Football Week 18 injury tracker, featuring an aggregation of injury updates for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends whose teams are scheduled to play this week. Here we'll track practice reports, injury updates and any other news that may affect a player's short-term or long-term availability.

Injury news powered by Rotowire with additional commentary by Stephania Bell.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

Saturday 4:30 p.m. ET

Latest Steelers Injury news

Kenny Pickett, QB, Q

Jan 1: Pickett (ankle) will likely serve as the backup quarterback in Saturday's game against the Ravens, according to Chris Adamski of TribLive.com.

Latest Ravens Injury news

No injuries to report

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

Saturday 8:15 p.m. ET

Latest Texans Injury news

Robert Woods, WR, Q

Dec 31: Woods was forced out of Sunday's 26-3 win over the Titans with a hip injury.

Noah Brown, WR, Q

Latest Colts Injury news

Zack Moss, RB, Q

Drew Ogletree, TE, O

Dec 30: Ogletree has been placed on the NFL's Commissioner Exempt List, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals

Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Browns Injury news

Amari Cooper, WR, Q

Elijah Moore, WR, Q

Dec 29: Moore (concussion) was released from the hospital Friday after staying there overnight, but he's been placed in the NFL's concussion protocol, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Michael Woods II, WR, O

Dec 1: Woods (Achilles) was handed a six-game suspension Friday for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Recent IR Activity:

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB

Dec 26: The Browns placed Thompson-Robinson (hip) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Latest Bengals Injury news

No injuries to report

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions

Ford Field, Detroit

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Vikings Injury news

Jalen Nailor, WR, Q

Recent IR Activity:

T.J. Hockenson, TE

Dec 27: The Vikings placed Hockenson (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Latest Lions Injury news

Brock Wright, TE, Q

Jameson Williams, WR, Q

Jan 1: Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Monday that Williams' ankle injury is "nothing significant," Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Jaguars Injury news

Zay Jones, WR, Q

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Q

Jan 1: Lawrence (shoulder) is improving and is considered day-to-day ahead of Week 18's contest against Tennessee, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

Jamal Agnew, WR, O

Jan 1: Agnew suffered a lower-leg fracture in Sunday's win over Carolina and is out for the remainder of the season, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

Recent IR Activity:

Christian Kirk, WR

Jan 1: Kirk (groin) will have his 21-day practice window open Wednesday, and he could return for Sunday's regular-season finale versus Tennessee, Mark Long of the Associated Press reports.

Latest Titans Injury news

Will Levis, QB, Q

Dec 31: Levis (foot) has been ruled out for the second half of Sunday's game against the Texans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. He completed two of six pass attempts for 16 yards and lost a fumble prior to departing the game.

Colton Dowell, WR, Q

Dec 31: Dowell (knee) is out for the rest of Sunday's game at Houston, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Recent IR Activity:

Josh Whyle, TE

Dec 30: The Titans placed Whyle (knee) on injured reserve Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

New York Jets at New England Patriots

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Jets Injury news

Zach Wilson, QB, Q

Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Q

Allen Lazard, WR, Q

Aaron Rodgers, QB, O

Corey Davis, WR, O

Aug 23: Davis didn't practice Tuesday due to a personal matter, John Pullano of the Jets' official site reports.

Latest Patriots Injury news

Hunter Henry, TE, Q

Kayshon Boutte, WR, Q

DeVante Parker, WR, Q

Dec 31: Parker exited Sunday's game against the Bills with a rib injury.

Recent IR Activity:

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR

Dec 30: The Patriots have placed Smith-Schuster (ankle) on injured reserve.

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB

Dec 27: Stevenson (ankle) remained sidelined at practice Wednesday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Falcons Injury news

Taylor Heinicke, QB, Q

Jan 1: Heinicke is still dealing with an ankle injury but will try to be ready to play in Week 18 against New Orleans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Latest Saints Injury news

Kendre Miller, RB, Q

Alvin Kamara, RB, Q

Jan 1: Saints head coach Dennis Allen didn't clarify the severity of Kamara's ankle sprain but said the running back was rehabbing the injury Monday, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Recent IR Activity:

Michael Thomas, WR

Dec 27: Thomas (knee) isn't practicing Wednesday, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Latest Buccaneers Injury news

Ko Kieft, TE, Q

Baker Mayfield, QB, Q

Jan 1: Mayfield is feeling soreness in his ribs, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Recent IR Activity:

Rakim Jarrett, WR

Dec 29: Jarrett (quadriceps) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints, Brooke Kirchhofer of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Latest Panthers Injury news

No injuries to report

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Latest Bears Injury news

Darnell Mooney, WR, Q

Latest Packers Injury news

Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Q

Christian Watson, WR, Q

Jayden Reed, WR, Q

Jan 1: Reed had X-rays on his ribs return negative, but he'll undergo further testing Monday and remains "pretty sore," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

AJ Dillon, RB, Q

Dec 31: Dillon is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Vikings after being diagnosed with a stinger, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Recent IR Activity:

Samori Toure, WR

Jan 1: The Packers placed Toure (knee) on the injured reserve list Monday.

Emanuel Wilson, RB

Dec 29: Wilson (shoulder) is doubtful for Sunday's game at Minnesota, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Luke Musgrave, TE

Dec 29: Musgrave (abdomen) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's contest at Minnesota, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Latest Broncos Injury news

Courtland Sutton, WR, Q

Marvin Mims Jr., WR, Q

Dwayne Washington, RB, O

Dec 30: The Broncos placed Washington on the reserve/non-football illness list Saturday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Recent IR Activity:

Greg Dulcich, TE

Jan 1: Dulcich, who is dealing with hamstring and foot injuries, is not expected to play in the Broncos' regular-season finale against the Raiders, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Latest Raiders Injury news

Michael Mayer, TE, Q

Josh Jacobs, RB, Q

Recent IR Activity:

Jesper Horsted, TE

Dec 27: The Raiders placed Horsted (hamstring) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Latest Eagles Injury news

DeVonta Smith, WR, Q

Jan 1: Smith (ankle) was on crutches and wearing a walking boot Monday, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Recent IR Activity:

Albert Okwuegbunam, TE

Dec 30: The Eagles placed Okwuegbunam (hamstring) on injured reserve Saturday.

Latest Giants Injury news

No injuries to report

Recent IR Activity:

Lawrence Cager, TE

Dec 30: The Giants placed Cager (groin) on injured reserve Saturday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Latest Seahawks Injury news

Kenneth Walker III, RB, Q

Dec 31: Walker (shoulder) rushed the ball 10 times for 53 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Steelers. He added three receptions on three targets for 22 yards.

Recent IR Activity:

Dee Eskridge, WR

Dec 30: The Seahawks placed Eskridge (ribs) on injured reserve Saturday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Latest Cardinals Injury news

No injuries to report

Recent IR Activity:

Marquise Brown, WR

Dec 29: Coach Jonathan Gannon said Friday that Brown (heel) will be placed on injured reserve, ending his 2023 campaign, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Latest Chiefs Injury news

Kadarius Toney, WR, Q

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Q

Latest Chargers Injury news

Joshua Palmer, WR, Q

Keenan Allen, WR, Q

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Latest Rams Injury news

Tyler Higbee, TE, Q

Jan 1: Higbee dislocated his left shoulder in Sunday's Week 17 win over the Giants and will be evaluated this week, Greg Beacham of the Associated Press reports.

Stetson Bennett, QB, O

Oct 30: Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Monday that it is less likely that Bennett (illness) will return to the team this season, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Latest 49ers Injury news

Jauan Jennings, WR, Q

Ross Dwelley, TE, Q

Christian McCaffrey, RB, O

Jan 1: Coach Kyle Shanahan relayed Monday that McCaffrey is dealing with a mild calf strain and won't play Sunday against the Rams, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com and Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News report.

Recent IR Activity:

Ray-Ray McCloud III, WR

Jan 1: David Lombardi of The Athletic reports Monday that the 49ers are expected to open the injured reserve window for McCloud (ribs) this week.

Danny Gray, WR

Dec 30: Gray (shoulder) has been downgraded to out ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders.

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders

FedExField, Landover, Maryland

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

Latest Cowboys Injury news

Rico Dowdle, RB, Q

Latest Commanders Injury news

Jacoby Brissett, QB, Q

Recent IR Activity:

Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB

Dec 28: The Commanders placed Rodriguez (ankle) on injured reserve Thursday.

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET

Latest Bills Injury news

Josh Allen, QB, Q

Jan 1: Allen suffered a stinger in Sunday's win over New England and has some neck soreness Monday, but the issue isn't expected to impact his practice availability, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

Latest Dolphins Injury news

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Q

Raheem Mostert, RB, Q

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Q

Jan 1: Coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Monday that he's not worried about the availability of Tagovailoa (shoulder) for Sunday night's game against the Bills, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Erik Ezukanma, WR, O

Sep 29: Ezukanma (neck) was placed on the eserve/non-football injury list Friday.

