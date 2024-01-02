Fantasy football flex and superflex rankings for Week 18

Tristan H. Cockcroft breaks down James Conner's fantasy production after his performance vs. the Eagles. (0:51)

Welcome to Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season and our weekly PPR fantasy football superflex rankings. We know many of you compete in superflex formats that invite/covet second quarterbacks in starting lineups, so these rankings account for that. It might look odd to see the lowest-ranked fantasy passers ahead of typical RB2 and WR2 options, but the potential scoring impact demands it. If your league is of the standard flex variety, just ignore the presence of quarterbacks. Regardless, good luck this week!

1. CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys (WR1): He needs 23.7 PPR points to pass the idle Christian McCaffrey for highest fantasy scorer this season!

2. Tyreek Hill, Dolphins (WR2): He hasn't scored a TD since Week 13, but the Dolphins need this win against Buffalo.

3. Dak Prescott, Cowboys (QB1): His expected strong finish versus the Commanders should mean a career high in season fantasy points.

4. Jalen Hurts, Eagles (QB2): It's hard to believe how Philadelphia's season turned, but Hurts still piles on fantasy points.

5. Josh Allen, Bills (QB3): Fantasy's top quarterback skewered the Dolphins for 36.5 points in their Week 4 meeting.

6. Justin Jefferson, Vikings (WR3): He scored 26.1 PPR points in his Week 16 game against the Lions, and he can do it again.

7. Kyren Williams, Rams (RB1): He's the top running back with McCaffrey out, but the surprise star has earned it, too.

8. Justin Fields, Bears (QB4): He has reached 24 points in three of four games, and he knows his final season impression matters.

9. Kyler Murray, Cardinals (QB5): The Seahawks should present a tougher defense than the Eagles, but Murray is a QB1 regardless.

10. C.J. Stroud, Texans (QB6): The rookie star is not finishing strong, but he did throw for 384 yards in the first Colts meeting.

11. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions (WR4)

12. Mike Evans, Buccaneers (WR5)

13. Saquon Barkley, Giants (RB2): An ankle sprain has him questionable, but the Saints have to win the game.

14. Alvin Kamara, Saints (RB3): He is not happy, and when wide receivers are not happy, quarterbacks tend to over-target them.

15. A.J. Brown, Eagles (WR6): A shoulder injury caused him to miss his first NFL start last week, but a repeat absence seems unlikely.

16. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars (QB7)

17. Jordan Love, Packers (QB8)

18. Geno Smith, Seahawks (QB9)

19. Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers (QB10)

20. Matthew Stafford, Rams (QB11): He has one top-10 quarterback finish in the past two-plus months, and why should we expect a big game versus the Bills?

21. Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins (QB12): The Lions have little to play for, so Goff may not be the safest quarterback to rely on this week.

22. Jared Goff, Lions (QB13): The Colts have much to play for, and Pittman can still end up as a top-10 fantasy wide receiver.

23. Michael Pittman Jr., Colts (WR7): Stroud's top option has been inconsistent over the past month, but you know he's playing.

24. Nico Collins, Texans (WR8)

25. Davante Adams, Raiders (WR9)

26. Puka Nacua, Rams (WR10): He has reached 22 PPR points in three of four games, and he needs 110 rushing yards for his first 1,000-yard season.

27. James Conner, Cardinals (RB4): Only three RBs have more PPR points this season, so he seems like an obvious play, regardless of opponent.

28. Breece Hall, Jets (RB5): His fourth season with 1,000 rushing yards is in play, so expect Mixon to go for it.

29. Joe Mixon, Bengals (RB6): The Bucs have to win, and they should, but White has to know he needs only 85 rushing yards for 1,000, too.

30. Rachaad White, Buccaneers (RB7)

31. DJ Moore, Bears (WR11)

32. DK Metcalf, Seahawks (WR12): What an odd, inconsistent season, and now we will always worry about durability with him.

33. Cooper Kupp, Rams (WR13): He has scored single-digit PPR points in six of seven games, but we have to assume better for this one.

34. Stefon Diggs, Bills (WR14): He has scored single-digit PPR points in six of seven games, but we have to assume better for this one.

35. Jake Browning, Bengals (QB14): Mostly competent performance this season, and the Browns can sit their key defensive stalwarts.

36. Tyrod Taylor, Giants (QB15): The way the Eagles have defended, Taylor has definite fantasy upside.

37. Easton Stick, Chargers (QB16): As with the Browns, the Chiefs are likely to rest many key players in a meaningless game.

38. Nick Mullens, Vikings (QB17)

39. Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins (WR15)

40. Chris Olave, Saints (WR16)

41. Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks (RB8): His trouble staying on the field reminds fantasy managers he may not be a safe play.

42. James Cook, Bills (RB9): Fantasy managers would prefer more statistical consistency, as the past month has been quite all or -- next to -- nothing.

43. Bijan Robinson, Falcons (RB10): It's been a modestly disappointing season, but he can still surpass 1,000 rushing yards, and next season should be better.

44. Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions (RB11): No indication how many snaps he will get, so be cautious here.

45. Travis Etienne Jr., Jaguars (RB12): Every indication he gets every snap as Jaguars look to avoid a collapse.

46. Tony Pollard, Cowboys (RB13)

47. D'Andre Swift, Eagles (RB14)

48. Josh Jacobs, Raiders (RB15)

49. Jonathan Taylor, Colts (RB16): He has 247 rushing yards the past two games, reminding fantasy managers of his RB1 talent.

50. Aaron Jones, Packers (RB17): Someone has to play quarterback, and it appears Sam Howell had his chances.

51. Jacoby Brissett, Commanders (QB18): Expectations were not great for him in fantasy, and he was still underwhelming.

52. Derek Carr, Saints (QB19)

53. Gardner Minshew, Colts (QB20): He needs seven receptions to get to 100, but the Patriots likely know this, as well.

54. Garrett Wilson, Jets (WR17): Proof that players switching organizations don't always live up to statistical expectations.

55. Calvin Ridley, Jaguars (WR18): More proof, but at least Hopkins made it to 1,000 receiving yards.

56. DeAndre Hopkins, Titans (WR19):

57. Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals (WR20)

58. Raheem Mostert, Dolphins (RB18)

59. De'Von Achane, Dolphins (RB19)

60. Chuba Hubbard, Panthers (RB20): Perhaps he is the quarterback of the future, but his fantasy results this season were underwhelming.

61. Jaylen Warren, Steelers (RB21): This potential starter in 2024 finishes with an appealing matchup with the Raiders.

62. Aidan O'Connell, Raiders (QB21): He leads all tight ends in targets and receptions, and should finish well.

63. Will Levis, Titans (QB22): He will finish as a top-10 TE, with nearly all the production in the second half of the season.

64. Jarrett Stidham, Broncos (QB23)

65. Evan Engram, Jaguars (TE1)

66. Trey McBride, Cardinals (TE2)

67. Sam LaPorta, Lions (TE3): He has two touchdowns in the past three games, bringing his season total to four.

68. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers (WR21): He has been a useful flex option for a month, so it all depends on his volume this week.

69. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks (WR22): This touchdown maker reaches double-digit PPR points every week.

70. Terry McLaurin, Commanders (WR23): This touchdown maker also reaches double-digit PPR points every week.

71. Ezekiel Elliott, Patriots (RB22): This former touchdown maker scored six times this season, and not so much lately.

72. David Montgomery, Lions (RB23)

73. Austin Ekeler, Chargers (RB24)

74. Derrick Henry, Titans (RB25)

75. Taylor Heinicke, Falcons (QB24): His season was a story of two halves, and hopefully you have others to rely on this week.

76. Bryce Young, Panthers (QB25): He is playing his best ball recently, and the Ravens will likely sit key defenders this week.

77. Mason Rudolph, Steelers (QB26)

78. Khalil Herbert, Bears (RB26)

79. Brian Robinson Jr., Commanders (RB27)

80. Ty Chandler, Vikings (RB28)

81. Devin Singletary, Texans (RB29):

82. Najee Harris, Steelers (RB30): As bad as his season has appeared, he needs only 77 rushing yards for his third consecutive 1,000-yard campaign.

83. Adam Thielen, Panthers (WR24): His season was a story of two halves, and hopefully you have others to rely on this week.

84. George Pickens, Steelers (WR25): He is playing his best ball recently, and the Ravens will likely sit key defenders this week.

85. Jordan Addison, Vikings (WR26)

86. Jake Ferguson, Cowboys (TE4)

87. Dallas Goedert, Eagles (TE5)

88. Lamar Jackson, Ravens (QB27): This may seem an odd ranking, but the top quarterbacks in this region may play one series, five, or all. So risky for fantasy.

89. Brock Purdy, 49ers (QB28): For the record, he is the No. 6 fantasy quarterback for the season. The Eagles' loss meant Purdy doesn't have to play this week.

90. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (QB29)

91. Joe Flacco, Browns (QB30): He is averaging 20.2 PPR points per game. Only three quarterbacks have done that this season.

92. Zach Wilson, Jets (QB31): Where Aaron Rodgers goes in 2024 fantasy drafts truly will be fascinating.

93. Tyler Huntley, Ravens (QB32)

94. Sam Darnold, 49ers (QB33)

95. Blaine Gabbert, Chiefs (QB34)

96. Bailey Zappe, Patriots (QB35)

97. PJ Walker, Browns (QB36)

98. Tyjae Spears, Titans (RB31)

99. Jordan Mason, 49ers (RB32)

100. Courtland Sutton, Broncos (WR27)

101. Jayden Reed, Packers (WR28)

102. Jakobi Meyers, Raiders (WR29)

103. Tee Higgins, Bengals (WR30)

104. Christian Kirk, Jaguars (WR31)

105. Christian Watson, Packers (WR32)

106. Demarcus Robinson, Rams (WR33)

107. Noah Brown, Texans (WR34)

108. Demario Douglas, Patriots (WR35)

109. Brandin Cooks, Cowboys (WR36)

110. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks (WR37)

111. Wan'Dale Robinson, Giants (WR38)

112. Darius Slayton, Giants (WR39)

113. Drake London, Falcons (WR40)

114. Diontae Johnson, Steelers (WR41)

115. Cole Kmet, Bears (TE6)

116. Dalton Schultz, Texans (TE7)

117. Darren Waller, Giants (TE8)

118. Tucker Kraft, Packers (TE9)

119. Dalton Kincaid, Bills (TE10)

120. Johnny Mundt, Vikings (TE11)

121. Pierre Strong Jr., Browns (RB33)

122. Javonte Williams, Broncos (RB34)

123. Elijah Mitchell, 49ers (RB35)

124. Rashid Shaheed, Saints (WR42)

125. Curtis Samuel, Commanders (WR43)

126. Gabe Davis, Bills (WR44)

127. Greg Dortch, Cardinals (WR45)

128. Joshua Palmer, Chargers (WR46)

129. Michael Wilson, Cardinals (WR47)

130. Jerry Jeudy, Broncos (WR48)

131. DJ Chark Jr., Panthers (WR49)

132. Zay Jones, Jaguars (WR50)

133. Josh Downs, Colts (WR51)

134. Romeo Doubs, Packers (WR52)

135. Juwan Johnson, Saints (TE12)

136. Chigoziem Okonkwo, Titans (TE13)

137. Gerald Everett, Chargers (TE14)

138. Roschon Johnson, Bears (RB36)

139. Jaleel McLaughlin, Broncos (RB37)

140. Melvin Gordon III, Ravens (RB38)

141. Antonio Gibson, Commanders (RB39)

142. Zach Charbonnet, Seahawks (RB40)

143. Rico Dowdle, Cowboys (RB41)

144. Logan Thomas, Commanders (TE15)

145. Travis Kelce, Chiefs (TE16)

146. George Kittle, 49ers (TE17)

147. Kyle Pitts, Falcons (TE18)

148. Jameson Williams, Lions (WR53)

149. Cedric Tillman, Browns (WR54)

150. Nelson Agholor, Ravens (WR55)