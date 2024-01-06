NFL Nation Fantasy Update: How will contract incentives impact players?

Open Extended Reactions

The fantasy football playoffs conclude for some who extended their seasons into Week 18. We're still here to help to give you insight into what might be going on with lineups, who's in, who's out and what we might be able to expect with some teams resting players as others vie for playoff positioning or a postseason berth.

Each Tuesday and Saturday during the season, ESPN fantasy analyst Eric Moody will ask our NFL Nation reporters the most pressing questions heading into the weekend and what to make of the fallout after games are played. Who is primed for a big performance, who is impacted by injuries and what roles might change? Here's what our crew had to say about some of the biggest storylines heading into the final week of the NFL regular season.

Baker Mayfield is dealing with a rib injury but is on the verge of earning numerous contract incentives. How will the Buccaneers' passing game perform against the Panthers?

Coach Todd Bowles said Mayfield will be "full-go," and "I expect him to be the same as he always was." The biggest issue with the ribs is tenderness and he said he'll combat that by staying warm and loose. The Panthers have a stingy pass defense but Mayfield said Carolina does leave Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans one-on-one, and as Mayfield said, "We're going to look for those shots to him" and "he is always ready for those moments," Evans had 162 receiving yards and a touchdown against the Panthers in Week 13. -- Jenna Laine

Assuming he's active, will Trevor Lawrence's health limit the Jaguars' offense?

Doug Pederson said that if Lawrence is cleared medically then he'll be full go. However, he also said this: "If he's good to go, he is good to go. We'll just be, I don't wanna say cautious, but he'll try to do everything he can to protect himself. But at the same time, if he's out there, he's rolling and we'll go play." That sounds like the Jaguars will stress getting the ball out quickly to limit the number of shots Lawrence takes in the pocket behind an offensive line that ranks 28th in pass block win rate. So the game plan should be similar to last week's against Carolina with C.J. Beathard, when the Jaguars committed to running the ball (the 35 carries were the third-most in a game this season) and Beathard attempted just one pass that traveled more than 10 yards in the air. -- Michael DiRocco

Is DeVonta Smith's knee injury a concern, and who will fill his void if he can't play?

Smith didn't practice all week after exiting Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday on crutches and in a walking boot. Things have since improved -- he has ditched the boot and crutches and has been walking without a limp in the locker room -- but it feels like a stretch to think the Eagles would play him against New York on that notorious MetLife Stadium turf. Veteran Julio Jones had two touchdowns in his last outing against the Cardinals and would see a bump in playing time in Smith's absence. -- Tim McManus

How will Green Bay's offense look if Christian Watson and Jayden Reed are not available against the Bears?

They might actually have both of those guys. Reed practiced all week and while Watson didn't go on Friday, he said was by design to rest after two days of practice in order put himself "in the best position to hopefully play on Sunday." Dontayvion Wicks is also questionable, and if the Packers were to be without all three, they would rely heavily on Romeo Doubs, Bo Melton and Malik Heath. And remember, Melton is the only Packers receiver with a 100-yard game this season. -- Rob Demovsky

What can we expect from the Bears' running back rotation?

Khalil Herbert is questionable for the Green Bay game after being limited in practice Thursday with a back injury and DNP Friday after a personal designation popped up on the injury report. If he can't go, the Bears turn back to D'Onta Foreman, who was a healthy scratch in Week 17. Foreman struggled the last time he played against Cleveland (six carries, -6 yards) and hasn't had over 50 yards rushing since Week 9. Rookie Roschon Johnson continues to give the Bears a receiving threat out of the backfield (10 catches for 78 yards the last three games) and will serve as a complement to Foreman if Herbert is unable to play. -- Courtney Cronin

Against a shaky Colts rush defense, what can we expect from Devin Singletary, who is just 74 yards away from earning a contract incentive?

Expect Singletary to rush for over 100. He wants to hit 1,000 yards badly, and he's 165 yards short of it. If he gets the ball rolling, expect the Texans to feed him, especially since they are down their No. 2 and No. 3 receivers. Singletary rushed for 150 yards in a game against the Bengals before this season, so he's more than capable of going off. -- DJ Bien-Aime