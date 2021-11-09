Fantasy football last-minute pickups for Week 10: Tyler Johnson, Jordan Howard and more

Field Yates and Matthew Berry discuss the production from Browns' receivers in their first game after the release of Odell Beckham Jr. (2:22)

Each week of the NFL season, we will identify fantasy football waiver-wire pickups specifically for those of you looking for streaming options in deeper formats (including IDP leagues). These are players available in a majority of ESPN fantasy leagues (or close) who have enticing matchups in the week ahead that make them worthy of consideration for your lineups.

While you might notice some overlap with Field Yates' pickup column that publishes on Mondays, an important distinction is the options mentioned in this column are focused solely on this week's matchup and not the players' values for the remainder of the season.

Editor's note: Roster percentages are updated on Fridays and players from the Thursday night game are taken out.

Quarterback

Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons at Cowboys (51.9% rostered)

There are few fantasy managers who get excited about Ryan. In the past seven games, he has averaged 19.7 fantasy points per game. With other offensive playmakers such as Kyle Pitts, Cordarrelle Patterson and Russell Gage, he can continue to succeed without Calvin Ridley. The Dallas Cowboys are allowing the seventh-most PPG to QBs this season, so Ryan is likely to exceed that average on Sunday, especially after watching Teddy Bridgewater's performance against them last week in the same stadium.

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars at Colts (27.1%)

Fantasy managers haven't been pleased with Lawrence's past two games. He has thrown for just 356 yards, a touchdown, an interception and 17.74 fantasy points. It is worth noting that Week 9 was only the second time this season he has attempted fewer than 33 passes. While he did suffer a low ankle sprain against the Bills last week, he is expected to play against the Colts in Week 10. Lawrence is a viable streamer against an Indianapolis defense that has allowed the fourth-most points per game to quarterbacks and had a dismal performance against the New York Jets last week. Second-string quarterback Mike White and third-string quarterback Josh Johnson combined for 412 passing yards, four touchdowns and just one interception against the Colts defense.

Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Denver Broncos vs. Eagles (30.2%)

Bridgewater dominated the Cowboys' defense last week by completing 19 of 28 passes for 249 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. He also ran for a touchdown and could have scored even more than his 21.86 points, but the Broncos played with a lead nearly the entire game. During Weeks 5 to 8, he averaged 18.9 points per game. For Bridgewater, that's a reasonable floor against a Philadelphia Eagles defense that allows 18.15 points per game to quarterbacks. A Broncos offensive line that ranks 12th in pass block win rate is well positioned to slow down Philadelphia's pass rush, making him a great QB2 in Week 10.

Running back

Nyheim Hines, RB, Indianapolis Colts vs. Jaguars (54.9%)

Colts head coach Frank Reich has been criticized for his underutilization of Hines. In last week's game against the Jets, he rushed six times for 74 yards and a touchdown. He also caught four passes for 34 yards. Considering the Colts offensive line has the 14th-highest run block win rate and the Jaguars defense ranks 24th in run stop win rate, this trend may continue on Sunday.

Jordan Howard, RB, Philadelphia Eagles at Broncos (35.9%)

The Eagles' statistical results over the past two games suggest Howard feels disrespected by being on the practice squad the first seven weeks. In all seriousness, Howard has rushed 29 times for 128 yards and three touchdowns in those games. He has ignited the Eagles' offense, and the team's offensive line, which has the fifth-highest run block win rate, has created running lanes for him. Against a Denver Broncos defense that ranks 23rd in run stop win rate, Howard is an RB3/flex option.

Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona Cardinals vs. Panthers (4.4%)

Fantasy Trade Insights Looking to make a trade but not sure where to start? New in the ESPN App, the Trade Assistant is a matchmaking tool that assesses your team needs and depth versus every other team in your league and suggests trades for fantasy managers to either propose or dismiss. DeAndre Hopkins was offered up in 91,549 trades over the past week, nearly 8,000 more than any other player. Mike Gesicki deals were accepted 18.2% of the time over the past week, the highest rate among all qualified flex-eligible players. No running back changed fantasy teams in more leagues over the past week than Josh Jacobs (11,663 accepted deals). Brandon Aiyuk's usage is trending up and fantasy managers are taking notice, as he was among the 25 toughest players to acquire over the past week (87.8% rejection rate). Time to move on? No player saw a higher percentage of trade offers involving him accepted than Joe Burrow (21.1%).

Chase Edmonds' high ankle sprain gives Benjamin the opportunity to inherit his opportunity share. Given James Conner's injury history, it would be surprising for the Cardinals to increase his workload. From Weeks 1 to 8, Edmonds averaged 14.1 opportunities (rushing attempts plus targets) per game. Last week, Benjamin gained 39 yards and scored a touchdown. Especially in deeper formats, he is a solid RB3/flex option this week.

D'Ernest Johnson, RB, Cleveland Browns at Patriots (83.2%)

Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton tested positive for COVID-19. While both players are vaccinated, their status for Week 10 is unclear. You may remember Johnson was outstanding against the Broncos in Week 7, gaining 146 yards on 22 carries and scoring a touchdown. Update: Clearly, most managers do remember, as Johnson's roster rate has spiked, so it's unlikely he's still available in your league.

Wide receiver

Tyler Johnson, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington (2.5%)

Prior to the Buccaneers' bye, Johnson caught five of six targets for 65 yards against the New Orleans Saints. Antonio Brown is still wearing a walking boot and could miss his third straight game this week. Brady always throws to his open receivers and Johnson faces a Washington secondary that allows the second-most points per game to receivers.

Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Cleveland Browns at Patriots (17.0%)

Peoples-Jones is exactly what the Browns need to fill the void created by the divorce between Odell Beckham Jr. and the team. He has caught 11 of 14 targets over the past three games for 257 yards and three touchdowns. The Browns should have a breakout star in Peoples-Jones for the second half of the season. He has flex value against the Patriots.

Tight end

Tyler Conklin, TE, Minnesota Vikings at Chargers (40.3%)

Last week, Conklin caught five of seven targets for 45 yards, tying Adam Thielen for the team lead in targets and surprisingly leading the team in receptions. Conklin has accumulated 19 targets over the past three games and has a good matchup against a Chargers defense that allows the seventh-most points per game to tight ends.

Dan Arnold, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars at Colts (25.5%)

Arnold has been a favorite target of Lawrence recently, drawing 22 targets over the past three games. This trend should continue against a Colts defense that has given up six touchdowns to tight ends this season.

Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Detroit Lions (45.4%)

With Eric Ebron out with a hamstring injury, Freiermuth has thrived over the past two weeks, scoring three touchdowns on his nine catches. Regardless of Ebron's status, Freiermuth should feast in the red zone against the Lions this week.

Defense/special teams

Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks (32.9%)

Patrick Mahomes struggled against two high safeties last week and the Packers' defense limited him to 166 yards and a touchdown. In Week 10, Green Bay will play at home against Russell Wilson after he was cleared to play. Wilson has a passer rating of 60.4 with 604 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions in three career games against the Packers on the road.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chiefs (17.1%)

The Chiefs have the most giveaways in the NFL with 19. Kansas City has to figure out its offense sooner rather than later, but until then, it's a good streaming target. Since Week 6, the Raiders rank 12th among fantasy defenses in points per game.

Tennessee Titans vs. Saints (40.3%)

Against the Rams, the Titans' defense forced two turnovers and sacked Matthew Stafford five times. Tennessee has intercepted a pass in six straight games, its longest streak since 2010. In their upcoming game against the Saints, who are 28th in total yards, the Titans hope to continue this positive trend.

Kicker

Chase McLaughlin, Cleveland Browns at Patriots (18.6%)

After scoring just 11 points in the previous three games, McLaughlin matched that total in Sunday's victory. Hopefully, this is the beginning of good things for the Browns offensively. McLaughlin has done well for Cleveland, making 13 of 15 field goals and all 23 extra points. He should have plenty of opportunities against the Patriots.

Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Lions (44.5%)

Over the past five games, Boswell has made all 10 of his field goal attempts. This week, he plays against a Lions team that has allowed the most fantasy points per game to kickers.

Dustin Hopkins, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Vikings (2.7%)

Hopkins' chances of surpassing 10 points are good against a Vikings defense that allows the fifth-most points per game to kickers.

Individual Defensive Players (IDP)

Defensive Line

Dawuane Smoot, DE, Jacksonville Jaguars at Colts (0.1% rostered)

Last week, Smoot played 82% of the defensive snaps against the Bills. In Weeks 5 to 9, he recorded 3.5 sacks and 17 pressures, making him someone to target in deeper formats.

Linebacker

Kwon Alexander, LB, New Orleans Saints at Titans (1.6%)

The Saints had desperately been looking for someone to emerge opposite of linebacker Demario Davis after Alexander was hurt earlier this season. He returned to the starting lineup for the Saints in Week 9 for the first time since his injury and played 78% of the defensive snaps.

Defensive Back

Sharrod Neasman, S, New York Jets vs. Texans (0.1%)

Marcus Maye is out for the season, so Neasman will fill his place. When Neasman played 60 or more snaps in Weeks 4 to 5, he recorded seven tackles and two pass breakups.