          Fantasy football rankings: NFL Week 14

          Berry: Hopkins has become a TD-dependent fantasy player (1:37)

          Stephania Bell explains what she saw from DeAndre Hopkins health-wise vs. the Bears, and Matthew Berry breaks down how the talented Cardinals offense affects Hopkins in fantasy. (1:37)

          1:00 PM ET
          • ESPN fantasy staff

          Week 14 is here, and so are our analysts with their fantasy football rankings for this week's games.

          Below you will find individual and composite rankings for each position for PPR and non-PPR formats. Click a link and get ready for game time!

          Week 14 byes: Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles

          PPR rankings:
          Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers
          Tight ends | Kickers | Defense/Special teams

          Non-PPR rankings:
          Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers
          Tight ends | Kickers | Defense/Special teams

          Our analysts update their rankings throughout each week.