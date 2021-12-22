Fantasy football rankings: NFL Week 16

Week 16 is here, and so are our analysts with their fantasy football rankings for this week's games.
Below you will find individual and composite rankings for each position for PPR and non-PPR formats. Click a link and get ready for game time!
PPR rankings:
Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers
Tight ends | Kickers | Defense/Special teams
Non-PPR rankings:
Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers
Tight ends | Kickers | Defense/Special teams
Our analysts update their rankings throughout each week.