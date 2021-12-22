Fantasy football rankings: NFL Week 16

Field Yates and Matthew Berry discuss Amon-Ra St. Brown's recent surge and whether his value would be impacted if Jared Goff doesn't play. (2:16)

Is Field too low on Amon-Ra St. Brown at WR24 this week? (2:16)

Week 16 is here, and so are our analysts with their fantasy football rankings for this week's games.

Below you will find individual and composite rankings for each position for PPR and non-PPR formats. Click a link and get ready for game time!

PPR rankings:

Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers

Tight ends | Kickers | Defense/Special teams

Non-PPR rankings:

Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers

Tight ends | Kickers | Defense/Special teams

Our analysts update their rankings throughout each week.