        <
        >

          Fantasy football rankings: NFL Week 18

          play
          Yates shares a remarkable Amon-Ra St. Brown statistic (1:23)

          Field Yates discusses Amon-Ra St. Brown's incredible stretch, being the only rookie to have eight catches in five straight games. (1:23)

          1:05 PM ET
          • ESPN fantasy staff

          Week 18 is here, and so are our analysts with their fantasy football rankings for this week's games.

          Below you will find individual and composite rankings for each position for PPR and non-PPR formats. Click a link and get ready for game time!

          PPR rankings:
          Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers
          Tight ends | Kickers | Defense/Special teams

          Non-PPR rankings:
          Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers
          Tight ends | Kickers | Defense/Special teams

          Our analysts update their rankings throughout each week.