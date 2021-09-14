        <
        >

          Fantasy football rankings: NFL Week 2

          play
          What's the level of concern for Austin Ekeler's lack of targets? (1:52)

          Field Yates and Matthew Berry break down why they aren't concerned about Austin Ekeler's target shares heading into Week 2. (1:52)

          12:00 PM ET
          • ESPN fantasy staff

          Week 2 is here, and so are our analysts with their fantasy football rankings for this week's games.

          Below you will find individual and composite rankings for each position for PPR and non-PPR formats. Click a link and get ready for game time!

          PPR rankings:
          Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers
          Tight ends | Kickers | Defense/Special teams

          Non-PPR rankings:
          Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers
          Tight ends | Kickers | Defense/Special teams

          Our analysts update their rankings throughout each week.