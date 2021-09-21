Fantasy football rankings: NFL Week 3

The Fantasy Focus crew praises Hollywood Brown after putting up big numbers in the first two games of the season. (1:07)

Yates: Feel free to get Hollywood Brown into the lineup (1:07)

Week 3 is here, and so are our analysts with their fantasy football rankings for this week's games.

Below you will find individual and composite rankings for each position for PPR and non-PPR formats. Click a link and get ready for game time!

PPR rankings:

Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers

Tight ends | Kickers | Defense/Special teams

Non-PPR rankings:

Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers

Tight ends | Kickers | Defense/Special teams

Our analysts update their rankings throughout each week.